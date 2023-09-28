Should You Save Goro Takemura In Cyberpunk 2077 

While progressing through Act 2 of Cyberpunk 2077 and investigating the biochip in V’s head, you will encounter Goro Takemura. Goro Takemura is a former bodyguard of Arasaka who will help you in learning the secrets of Arasaka Corp.

Goro will be with you in the Play It Safe mission and will get separated after he kidnaps Hanako. When you go to the hotel where Goro is keeping Hanako in the Search and Destroy mission, Arasaka members break in. A rampage ensues, thus forcing you to fall several floors down.

Although the game will tell you that Goro Takemura is dead, he is alive and needs your help. Saving Goro Takemura is a secret choice, so it is easy to miss if you do not know when it appears.

Now, it is up to you to follow the marker outside the hotel and let Goro Takemura die in Cyberpunk 2077. Read the guide below to learn about the consequences of each case.

Save Goro Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077

If you choose to save your former companions who got separated in the Play It Safe mission, you will get a trophy or achievement at the end of the game if you choose the respected ending. After the mission, Goro Takemura will run away and will not appear further in the game until the epilogue.

In the epilogue, you will see Goro Takemura for the last time, and he will give you The Devil trophy.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Not to save Goro Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077

If you do not know about the option of saving Goro and somehow missed it or left your former companion in the hands of enemies. You will not be seeing Goro Takemura, not even in the epilogue.

Further, you will also miss your chance of changing the potential ending and getting The Devil trophy. There is no significant consequence to the story, if you choose to save him or not. It depends on your personal philosophy. If you want the trophy, then save Goro Takemura in Cyberpunk 2077. Otherwise, let him perish.