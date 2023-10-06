Cyberpunk 2077 Gimme Danger Walkthrough

The Cyberpunk 2077 Gimme Danger mission is one of those missions that will require you to complete the objectives while maintaining stealth at all times. You must hack the security cameras, enter the hostile area, and go to the float.

A lot of security will protect it, so take your time and turn off the live camera feed to avoid getting picked up by those camera sensors. I have listed all the objectives for the mission Gimme Danger in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and details on how to complete them, so make sure to read them as well.

Meet Takemura

You must follow the coordinates displayed on your map; the marker will lead you to Japantown. After reaching the exact coordinates, you will find Takemura conversing with two NCPDs near a railing.

You can walk to him and interact with him in Cyberpunk 2077. You can then follow him, and along the way, he will inform you that he acquired some information. Moreover, he will talk about Arasaka’s murder and the parade.

After that, he will mention getting onto Hanaka’s float and speaking with her privately. He will then inform you that he got information on where Arasaka is storing all the floats and keeping them safe in one place. That place will be the Arasaka Industrial Park area in Cyberpunk 2077.

Hear out Takemura’s Plan

According to Takemura’s plan, you must break into the compound and find the right float. After that, you must inject a virus into the system, allowing you to turn off the security system for Takemura to sneak inside. He will also tell you that he has an infected shard and knows it will help us complete the deed during the Cyberpunk 2077 Gimme Danger mission.

Once Takemura hands you the infected shard, you can both move out. You can follow him as he tells you vital info, such as Okada mentioning the city cameras. In short, you will need to gain access to these cameras, and this way, you can easily identify where the snipers are positioned and then deal with them in Cyberpunk 2077.

Once you go over the plan with Takemura, which will be to get inside the network and infect it, you will open a secure path for him to enter. Since he is not a fan of drinking during the mission, he will vouch to watch our back as we deal with this situation.

Break into the security room

To break into the security room, you must scan the door at the back side of the compound. You can force open that door or look up to find an exit vent on the top left.

You must get to this vent. Climb the dumpster on your left and jump towards the vent cover next. Remove the cover and enter the vent, and this way, you will have successfully broken into the security room without alerting anyone in Cyberpunk 2077. After navigating the vent, you can jump down and scan the area.

Then, you can head towards the security system on your right side and salvage some items. You can then install the software onto the security system, and after you plug your cord into the system, it will get infected in Cyberpunk 2077.

Meet with Takemura outside the Security Room

Then, you can exit that place and meet with Takemura outside to tell him the good news and proceed with his plan. He will then go on about breaking into the Arasaka Industrial Park area, and you can both sit at a nearby open restaurant to discuss the details.

Takemura will order the best for himself, and Johnny will pop up while you wait for his food. He will say that Takemura might be useful to us as he is a well-trained dog who previously worked for Arasaka. You can argue with Johnny that dealing with him after the mission might be dangerous, too.

Takemura will then go over the rest of the plan with you and tell you that you will first need to break into the Arasaka Industrial Park in Cyberpunkpunk 2077 Gimme Danger. Then, you will need to find Hanaka’s float and hack it. Moreover, during the parade, you must kill the snipers, allowing Takemura to get onto the float and interact with Hanaka safely. Lastly, he will assure you that Oda will not go against him in this matter, but he isn’t sure about us.

Inquire about factions within Arasaka

You will then see Yorinobu on the TV screen, and Takemura will state that he surrendered complete power to Arasaka in Cyberpunk 2077. He will also complain about him leading to factions inside Arasaka. Upon inquiring about the faction, he will state that there are three factions: Kiji, Hato, and Taka.

You can then eat your food and ask him about Arasaka. He will then say that Arasaka proved weak in dealing with Yorinobu, and Hanako saved him from the consequences of his deeds. Part of this mission, Gimme Danger in Cyberpunk 2077, will be to reach Hanako and convince her about your version of events.

Takemura will then ask you to wait for his call so you can finish your meal and leave that place. Then you can skip time, and after you pass 24 hours, you will receive that call from him. This time, you must head to the Afterlife bar in Cyberpunk 2077. Takemura will inform you that he will send us the coordinates to meet him.

Break into Arasaka Industrial Park

You can follow the coordinates and reach the meeting spot to talk with Takemura. He will be present next to a white van and tell you everything is going according to his plan in Cyberpunk 2077.

We will use stealth tactics and get inside the industrial building. Once inside, you must locate the largest platform and infect its system. So, while you are doing these objectives, Takemura will create a diversion to distract the security towards him, allowing you to complete the deed.

Get inside the warehouse

Your objective will be to break into the Arasaka Industrial Park area, so head towards this place first and then breach the protocol. Enter the Buffer code 55,55,55,1C to breach successfully in Cyberpunk 2077 Gimme Danger.

You will also find the Cyberpunk 2077 Gimme Danger container 667, which has an iconic weapon inside. After taking control of the Camera Network System, you can take your time with each of these (11) cameras in the Industrial Park. This way, you can spot the Arasaka Mechs and security around that area. After tagging them all, you can breach protocol to distract the guard standing at the entrance.

Now, you can get in without alerting anyone and continue from the right side. There, you can control the camera and turn off the feed. Wait for the guard on your right to pass by, then take him out and hide his body.

You can also convince the guard as Corpo in Cyberpunk 2077, and they will let you pass. You can then keep with your strategy to reboot the optics and then turn off the live camera feed to get inside the industrial building in Cyberpunk 2077.

Hack the float

Once inside, you will hear from Takemura that he will reach the control room and cause a distraction there. Meanwhile, you can use your scan to identify the biggest terminal present.

Breach protocol to operate the camera present there, and once you tag all the guards (Rangers, Sniper, etc.) present inside, you can turn off the camera feed.

After that, you can move onwards to hack the float next in Cyberpunk 2077 Gimme Danger. Head up the stairs and take out the Arasaka reinforcers there.

Hide their bodies in the nearby rooms and follow the stairs to the ground level. Sneak past the guards there and turn off the cameras at different spots.

It will take some time as you navigate that hostile area, but eventually, you will reach the float. Then, you can hack it by installing the software on it. After you upload the virus, you can give Takemura the good news.

Leave Arasaka Industrial Park

Takemura will be pleased to hear that you completed your parts of the objectives successfully. He will then proceed with his part to provide distraction and tell you to take the roof on your way out of the Arasaka Industrial Park building in Cyberpunk 2077.

You can then return the way you came and salvage items and ammunition. As usual, you must sneak past the guards and not get detected.

You will also find some large red cargo boxes that you can use to climb up and carry onward as you make your way to the roof. Jump towards the other side, and you must get outside. Once you reach the open, you will receive a notification about completing the Gimme Danger mission in Cyberpunk 2077.