How To Get A Flashlight In Cyberpunk 2077 

Role-playing games usually have a lot of dimly lit or completely dark playable areas in them. Being able to see in them is a crucial aspect. In modern or futuristic games, that is usually where features like a flashlight come in handy. Cyberpunk 2077 has dark areas and a flashlight would come quite handy there.

But is there a flashlight in the game? Does the game offer alternatives? Or are you cursed to dwell the dark?

Can you get a flashlight in Cyberpunk 2077?

We have some bad news for you as Cyberpunk 2077 does not have a flashlight. Despite being set in 70 50 or so years into the future, the game does not give you the chance to use a flashlight. Perhaps flashlights became obsolete over time with the advent of cybernetics. The game does not tell us. But it does offer some alternatives that allow you to see in the dark.

Methods to see in dark in Cyberpunk 2077

You can use different methods to see better in the Dark as an alternative to a flashlight; they are as follows.

Nightvision Scope

The night vision scopes are generally included in First-person RPGs. They allow you to identify and see things even in pitch-black environments. You will see everything illuminated with a dark green color. The intensity and clarity of the night vision scope depend upon the darkness of an area.

Similarly, in Cyberpunk 2077, you can equip Nightvision scopes as an alternative to Flashlights on different guns.

Hacking Headlights

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can quickly hack stationary headlights as a distraction. But these headlights provide you with a distraction and illuminate the areas around it. This will, in turn, help you see better and more clearly.

Brightness Settings

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can try and adjust your brightness settings to a higher degree to compensate for the lack of a flashlight. These higher brightness settings will automatically make it easy to see objects and people in darker areas.