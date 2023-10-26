How To Defeat Razor In Cyberpunk 2077

Razor Hughes in Cyberpunk 2077 is the final boss of the Beat on the Brat side job. Razor is the toughest boss you have encountered till now. He has immense power, long-lasting HP, and durable stamina. All these qualities, combined with his powerful punches, make him almost impossible to defeat.

But there is no need to worry, as this guide will provide you with the best strategy that you can implement to defeat Razor.

Best Strategy to Defeat Razor in Cyberpunk 2077

Razor Hughes is a tough boss who can quickly knock you out within the game’s first few minutes. Going straight into the ring without additional preparation is useless, as defeating Razor requires a carefully curated strategy.

Stock up on consumables

The first thing you need to do before starting the fight is to visit the Backpack from your Inventory. Select the Consumables tab and activate the ones that give you more HP and stamina. Razor Hughes has lots of HP; you need the same to last before him.

The best consumable to activate before the fight is the Health Booster, which increases max health by 20% and lasts for 1800 seconds.

Drop your melee weapon in the ring

Weapons are not allowed in the ring, but this can be exploited by being close to the ring and dropping a melee weapon before the fight. You must ensure the weapon is non-lethal; otherwise, you cannot use it. You can use a Machete against Razor in this Cyberpunk 2077 fight.

Pick the melee weapon up once the fight starts and equip it. Now, you can use this weapon to block the opponent’s attacks. This is much better than participating in the fight with just your fists.

Use Parrying

Razor will use his famous Superman Punch to knock you down. This attack can deal loads of damage and cost a significant amount of HP. The best way to tackle this attack is to parry. It would be best to block the punch before it strikes you and immediately land a four-shot body hit combo.

Maintain your distance

Do not stay too close to Razor in the ring. Always maintain your distance because if you are in the range of his punches, he will take you down quickly. Parry his punches in Cyberpunk 2077 and then move to the other side of the ring.

There is a Razor fight glitch that you can exploit and use to your advantage. To trigger this glitch, you must keep pushing Razor back toward the starting chairs until he is stuck there. Now, you can keep hitting him, and he will not be able to hit you back.

Invest in Skill Points

Another strategy you can implement to fight Razor Hughes is to invest in Skill Points in the Street Brawler tree, especially the Rush and Biding Time perks. The former will make your fists count as Blunt Weapon, and the latter will help you recover health for blocking attacks.

Implement the strategies mentioned above and strike Razor whenever he is exhausted. Block and parry Razor’s attacks with your weapon and keep countering his attacks till all his HP is gone.

Cyberpunk 2077 Razor Fight Rewards

Once you successfully take down Razor Hughes, the Beat on the Brat side job will end, triggering a conversation with Razor. You will receive Eurodollars, Street cred, and EXP for taking down this boss.