What is Cyberpsychosis in Cyberpunk 2077 

In Cyberpunk 2077, everything you do has a consequence. Your choices impact the overall story and the ending you get; you can also influence the fate of other characters if they live or die, etc. Using cybernetic implants is an integral part of the game. But if you use them too much, you can get a condition called Cyberpsychosis in Cyberpunk 2077.

You will encounter several characters suffering from this condition. Even the Cyberpunk anime Edgerunners has characters who suffer from Cyberpsychosis. But the question remains: can V get it? What happens when someone gets it? This guide will attempt to answer these questions.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsychosis explained

Cyberpsychosis is a mental disease that can cause a person to lose all his senses. Much like psychosis in real life, this disorder causes a person to lose sense of reality. But in the case of cyberpsychosis, it is caused by an overuse of cyberware compared to natural causes.

This mental disease will start to play with your mind, causing you to hallucinate, be paranoid, and be hostile. These things in mind will make the person view other people as weak or inferior, thus forcing them to attack innocent people.

Those people who are more isolated or lack empathy are more at risk of getting cyberpsychosis.

Can V get Cyberpsychosis?

In short, no. V is not at risk of getting cyberpsychosis in Cyberpunk 2077 for various reasons. They are shown to have an extraordinary affinity for cybernetics, which lets them resist the effects of this mental disorder. Plus, by sharing their psyche with Johnny Silvrhand and his psychotic tendencies, V gets an additional buffer that saves them from getting cyberpsychosis.

The protagonist of the Edgerunners anime, David Martinez, can also resist cyberpsychosis due to his relations with people. This keeps him grounded and in touch with reality. So, he avoids getting this disorder due to this reason.