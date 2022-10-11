Cyberpunk 2077 Best Consumables & Where To Get Them

There are a whole bunch of Combat Drugs and other Consumables in Cyberpunk 2077 that can turn the tide of any fight in your favor. This Cyberpunk 2077 Consumables guide covers all of these consumables, their effects, types, and durations.

Consumables in CP 2077 are found in the form of inhalers, injectors, boosters, shards, and edibles.

All these consumable items can be collected from defeated foes or can also be purchased. These items are there to help you survive in different situations, and thus, they are mostly healers or energy and stamina boosters.

You will need these items more and more as the story progresses and combats get intense.

Hence, you must know the accurate use of each of these consumable items so that you can use the perfect item according to the situation you are dealing with.

Consumables can restore health, increase stats, or grant XP to boost your skills.

Best consumables To Have in Cyberpunk 2077

Below is the table of all the consumables found in Cyberpunk, their effects, types, and durations.

Oxy Booster

Type: Booster

Duration: 30 minutes

Rarity: Common

Oxy Booster will let V breathe underwater.

Oxy Booster can be bought from the Jig Jig Street dealer. In Corpo Plaza, there is a briefcase hidden behind some vending machines that have a schematic you can use to make the item.

Bounce Back

Type: Injector

Duration: 30 seconds

Rarity: Rare

For 30 seconds, the health is restored at a rate of 3-6% per second for an immediate 15-25% restoration.

In Night City, you can find the Bounce Back almost anywhere.

Maxdoc

Type: Inhaler

Duration: Instant

Rarity: Epic

Provides immediate health restoration of 40-80%.

Whenever you purchase the Bounce Back blueprint in Arroyo, you will also be able to purchase the Maxdoc crafting specs. Crafters can make these top-tier items from the tier-three version he sells.

Health Booster

Type: Booster

Duration: 30 Minutes

Rarity: Rare

A 20% increase in maximum health is achieved.

Around 1,000 eddies are supplied with the Health Booster by Watson, who is the pharmacist at Northside.

Stamina Booster

Type: Booster

Duration: 30 Minutes

Rarity: Uncommon

Stamina is increased by 50%.

In a parking garage in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo, you can find the crafting specification for the Stamina Booster.

RAM Jolt

Type: Booster

Duration: 30 Minutes

Rarity: Uncommon

RAM is increased by two.

You can buy them at any vending machine, but Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t exactly giving them away. You can craft it in an alley in The Glen, Heywood, for thrifty V gamers.

Capacity Booster

Type: Booster

Duration: 30 Minutes

Rarity: Uncommon

Capacity is increased by 50%.

On one of the game’s iconic buildings, there is an eagle with the number 666 spray-painted on it. Just to the right of the 666th tag is the side of the building. A spec like this can be found on the left side of the building in a crate

Skill Shard

Type: Shard

Duration: Instant

Rarity: Epic

500 experience points are added to a skill tree.

Cyberpsychos and secret areas contain these valuable skill shards. You can acquire these shards by completing the “Psycho Killer” quest.

Food

Type: Edible

Duration: 450 Seconds

Rarity: Common

A nutrition status applies, increasing V’s maximum health by 5% and regenerating health by 0.5% every second outside of combat.

Everywhere you look, you’ll find food. Vending machines and street vendors offer the same thing.

Drink

Type: Edible

Duration: 450 Seconds

Rarity: Common

This effect gives V 10% maximum stamina and 50% stamina regeneration per second based on the Hydration status.

You can find drinks easily in vending machines.