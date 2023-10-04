Where is Columbarium in Cyberpunk 2077? 

The Columbarium in Cyberpunk 2077 paints a poignant picture of the world around you and the consequences of your actions. Introduced in the 2.0 update along with the Phantom Liberty DLC, the Columbarium contains the cremated remains of the residents of Night City and the characters you come across during your journey.

It was built after cremation became popular in Night City. This was owing to the fact that grave robbers would often infiltrate buried individuals to steal their cyberware.

In Night City, the Columbarium is a place where the deceased’s loved ones can pay their respects. Indeed, V can do this, too. Many of the characters you come across in Cyberpunk 2077 do end up dying. Some on their own accord and some because of your choices.

In this guide, we will be going over the exact location of the Columbarium in Cyberpunk 2077, so you too can pay respects to your fallen comrades.

Cyberpunk 2077 Columbarium Location

In Cyberpunk 2077, the Columbarium is found within the Westbrook District. The structure is present in the southernmost hills of North Oak. You can reach this area in a number of ways. You can travel there using a fast travel point, or you can drive up to Westbrook.

The Columbarium contains the remains and epitaphs of many of Night City’s residents. These include V’s friends Jackie Welles and Evelyn Parker. Evelyn falls victim to the Voodoo Boys resulting in you being unable to save her. You will also find the likes of Jason Wildriver, Jesse Johnson, and Blake Croyle here.

It is important to note that your choices affect how populated the Columbarium is. If say, for example, you are able to save Rebeca Price in the Hot Merchandise gig, she will not appear here. But if you were unable, then she will have a dedicated spot in the Columbarium. Similarly, all character deaths that are out of your hands also show up here, including Rogue Amendiares and Kirk Sawyer.