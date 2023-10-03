How To Get The Cocktail Stick In Cyberpunk 2077 

Cyberpunk 2077 allows you, the player, to wield a host of weapons as you cruise Night City doing different jobs. You can use pistols, shotguns, assault rifles, knives, katanas, and even cyberware like the Mantis blades. One such melee weapon is the Cocktail Stick in Cyberpunk 2077.

Despite its name, it is not an accessory for a drink. Rather it is a katana weapon with a purple color. This katana belongs to Evelyn Parker, who helped you braindance in The Information mission. This katana is an ideal weapon for close-range combat, where you can slice up your enemies with 2.50 attacks per second.

Moreover, you can use it with other items like Optical Camo to maximize the damage. Read the guide below to learn more about Cocktail Stick’s location and stats.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cocktail Stick location

As mentioned, you can acquire this purple-looking katana during the Automated Love mission in Act 2 of Cyberpunk 2077. Follow the marker to enter the restricted area and pass through the door with No Entry written on top of it.

After passing through the door, take the first left and head straight to another sliding door. Open the door, and you will see a Bliss sign ahead. Head to this makeup room to get a Cocktail stick beside Evelyn’s jacket.

Since this is a restricted area and this katana belongs to Evelyn, you should be sneaky so you do not caught by anyone for trespassing and stealing a katana.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cocktail Stick stats

Cocktail Stick is a purple melee weapon in that can cut enemies easily. This lethal weapon has an attack speed of 2.50 and 60 overall damage. In addition to having 25% armor penetration, it causes 38 to 47 physical damage, and you will have 16% and 10% for critical attack and bleeding chance, respectively.

This Tier 2 iconic katana weighs 4.5 and will cost 7.60 stamina. Lastly, you can further maximize its potential by using it with Optical Camo to increase the duration of bleeding.