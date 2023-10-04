How To Get Chesapeake In Cyberpunk 2077

As has become a trend with most games these days, Cyberpunk 2077 has also partnered with Twitch to bring players new equipment drops with the release of Phantom Liberty and 2.0 update. While there are a number of new items available as drops including the Yasha sniper, we are here to help you figure out how to get the Chesapeake iconic SMG in Cyberpunk 2077.

Unlocking the Cyberpunk 2077 Chesapeake SMG

While some Twitch rewards for Cyberpunk 2077 require you to sub to channels or simply watch an eligible streamer for a few hours, the Chesapeake is unlocked through an entirely different method. To get the CP2077 Chesapeake weapon, you have to be subscribed to Twitch Prime, the monthly rewards program.

If you have Amazon Prime, you will already have a free subscription to Twitch Prime. Otherwise, you can simply buy a Twitch Prime sub for $15 and you will be eligible for all the free rewards for the duration of that month.

If you have Twitch Prime, simply head to the Prime Gaming rewards page and you can claim the Chesapeake from there. You might have to use the search bar to search for Cyberpunk 2077 rewards as the tile doesn’t normally appear for me.

The time limit for the reward is from September 26th to October 23rd 2023. Once you click to redeem on Prime Gaming, you will be given a code that you need to redeem on the Cyberpunk/GOG website and link with your game account.

Once the Chesapeake code in Cyberpunk 2077 has been redeemed, launch the game and collect the weapon from your stash.

Chesapeake is an Iconic Smart SMG in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty that increases your movement speed up to 20% as your kill count increases. Movement speed bonus also comes with an increased damage bonus so Chesapeake is perfect for run-and-gun playstyle.