Class, speed, and durability are the hallmarks of the best cars available in Cyberpunk 2077. There are many great vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s hard to say which is the best.

This Cyberpunk 2077 guide will show you how you can buy cars and help you pick the best cars in the game.

How to buy cars in Cyberpunk 2077

Vehicles can only be bought from Fixers in Cyberpunk 2077. V will receive a text message from the Fixer in Night City telling him there is a vehicle for sale.

The Journal’s Messages section includes an image of the car. When you receive an offer for a car, you must go to a specific location to purchase it.

When you click on the Rides tab, you’ll see the Journal missions that tell you where to go. Once you’ve found the car, you can choose to buy it when you get close.

You’ll get a call from the car automatically. Holding down the call button will allow you to view all vehicles near you. You will receive a text message from the fixer confirming your purchase. Several Side Jobs in Cyberpunk 2077 offer new cars as well.

Other than that, you can find cars randomly parked around Night City, waiting for you to drive them.

Best Cars

Rayfield Caliburn

Murk Man, Night City’s version of Batman, will give you this car for free once you finish the mission Ghost Town. It has an all-wheel drive system, and a crystal dome viewscreen, and it’s the best car in Cyberpunk 2077.

Quadra Type-66

Upon achieving street cred level 30 and having 73,000 Eurodollars to spare, Dakota in the Badlands will give you this car. In the Badlands and Downtown Night City, this ride is more than capable of keeping up with its unmodified counterparts.

Delamain No. 21

You can get the Delamain No. 21 after completing the Epistrophy questline in Cyberpunk 2077. As far as style goes, it’s cool. There aren’t any afterlifers who will be impressed by this ride, but at no cost, it’s worth a try.

Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911 II (930)

To obtain Johnny Silverhand’s car in Cyberpunk 2077, you must complete the ‘Chippin Inside’ job. Even in Cyberpunk 2077, this century-old masterpiece is still capable of cruising with the best.