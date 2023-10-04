How To Get Blue Fang In Cyberpunk 2077?

In Cyberpunk 2077, you can get items from the beloved Edgerunners anime series, such as the Blue Fang knife. This is a neurotoxin knife added to the game after the 1.6 update. Edgrunners is an anime for Cyberpunk, and the knife features in it.

It is an effective weapon for up close combat, having 3.38 attack speed, and can give 260 overall damage. Read the guide to learn about Blue Fang’s location and stats.

Cyberpunk 2077 Blue Fang location

Blue Fang knife is not any quest or dropped item; it can only be purchased from a vendor. Since it is such an iconic item, not every vendor has this knife in stock. You need to go far out in the Badlands to buy it from a melee weapon vendor.

To travel faster to the location, travel to Tango Tors Motel. Since it is still a long way from the motel, grab a vehicle or bike to cover the rest area quickly.

Travel east of the motel, as shown in the image above, and you will find the minivan with a vendor sitting in front of it. Talk to him and buy this weapon for 6852 credits.

There may be instances when this vendor may not have the Blue Fang in stock in Cyberpunk 2077. You should wait or skip 24 hours by sleeping. As the vendors restock their shelves every 24 hours, you are more likely to find it if you visit the same vendor.

Cyberpunk 2077 Blue Fang stats

Blue Fang is an iconic weapon with an attacking speed of 3.38 and damage of 260. This rare iconic knife can give 82 to 100 physical and chemical damage. You can also stun enemies after 1 sec if you hit on the head and 3 sec if you hit anywhere else. Surprise attacks can stun enemies instantly, giving you an opening to finish off your opponent.

Furthermore, you will have a 2%, 10%, and 25% chance of performing a critical attack, bleeding attack, and poison attack, respectively. The neurotoxin coating on this blade makes it effective, with a 5% chemical resistance reduction.

Lastly, you will also get a 250% headshot multiplier, thus making it an ideal weapon for sneak attacks and close-range combat.