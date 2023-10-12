Cyberpunk 2077: Should You Betray Nele In Road To Redemption?

You will meet Nele Springer during the Road To Redemption mission in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. During your meetup, you will be raided by Biotechnica agents. The agents will arrest Nele Springer in the case that she murdered 32 civilians in Paris. At this point, you will have two choices. You can either save or Betray Nele in Cyberpunk 2077 Road to Redemption.

In this guide, I will discuss all the consequences regarding the two choices and which one you should choose.

What happens if you side with Nele in Cyberpunk 2077

When you meet in Nele’s car, she will ask you to give her the shards. Suddenly, the car will be hacked, and the Biotechnica Agents will appear. When agents accuse Nele of killing 32 people, you can ask her if this is true. She will respond that she had no idea that civilians would die.

Select the “Do what he says” option to side with her in this situation. Afterwards, you will leave the car and select the “The Crimson Harvest manipulated Nele” option. After the dialogue, select the “Draw Wepons- Cuff me! I dare you” option.

After this, you will take out your weapons and shoot all the agents to save Nele in Cyberpunk 2077. After the fight, speak to Nele and give her the Shard. When you leave the area, Mr. Hands will call you and appreciate your decision to save his client, and he will transfer your fee.

What happens if you betray Nele in Cyberpunk 2077 Road To Redemption

If you want to betray Nele, then you have to choose the “Return Shard- Arrest her! I am Clean” option. After this, you will hand over the shard to the agents, and they will take away Nele.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Mr. Hands will call you afterwards and will be disappointed with your decision. However, he will still give you the fee.

Should you betray or Save Nele in Road To Redemption?

It doesn’t matter whether you save Nele or Betray her after the Biotechnica agent’s raid in Cyberpunk 2077. In both cases, you will still get your fee from Mr. Hands. However, you will lose Nele in your story.

If you had to choose, then go for saving her. It is a morally correct option to keep her as she trusted you with the shard. Not only did she will remain safe, but you will also get appreciation from Mr. Hands.