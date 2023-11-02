Cyberpunk 2077: Best Radio Stations (Update 2.0)

Night City is designed to be immersive in a lot of ways, one of which is the excellent music you can listen to through its radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077.

Similar to the Grand Theft Auto games, you have several radio stations to tune in while driving from one quest to the other. Each station caters to a different mood with quality songs.

It is just not the music though. Each radio station also has its own DJ/RJ who can talk about some really risky stories of Night City.

We will help you tune into the best radio stations Night City has to offer.

10) 88.9 Pacific Dreams

This Radio station follows the Chill Instrumental genre, and is considered a good choice when you’re cruising through Night City and just want to vibe.

It gives off a more 2020’s classic vibe, which is the real world time, and so doesn’t really fit the genre of the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Out of the 17 songs in the DJ set, five of them appear in the soundtrack of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

These soundtracks are “Retrogenesis” by Left Unsaid, “Blurred”, “Mightnight Eye” and “The Other Room” by Lick Switch, and “Lithium” by Flatlander Woman.

9) 99.9 Impulse

This is a new radio station from the Phantom Liberty DLC. Its genre is a selection of electronic and club music.

Idris Elba is the DJ for this radio station. His playlist is curated of unreleased and somewhat lackluster songs.

Impulse radio station was set up on Earth (In the game) by musician Mr. Kipper (Idris Elba). The DJ set was released by a collaboration between him and Private Press.

The best songs on this station are “Walk of Shame” by Idris Elba and “Dreamy”.

8) 89.3 Radio Vexelstrom

The genre followed by this radio station is a combination of EDM and Industrial Rock.

Radio Vexelstrom can often be heard on radios in various locations, including V’s apartment when you first enter it.

You can hear the Samurai song “Chippin’ in” on this radio channel at the start of Act 1, after sleeping in bed.

The DJ of this radio station has curated a playlist of 15 songs, of which the best songs are “Kill the Messenger” and “Makes me Feel better”.

“Night City Aliens” by Homeschool Dropouts is a song in this playlist that is also featured in the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

7) 107.5 Dark Star

Another radio station that was added in Phantom Liberty. 107.5 Dark Star also features a couple of songs from Idris Elba.

This station comes with an overall musical allure being that of “moody and dark tracks”, and a unique cultural undertone to all of its songs.

This radio is Interplanetary, so it broadcasts to the Earth, the Moon, and its other orbital stations.

“Choke hold” by Mr Kipper (Idris Elba) and “Head Rush” by BADPANNINI are 2 out of the 13 songs in the DJ’s playlist, which are well worthy of being mentioned.

6) 95.2 Samizdat Radio

This is the only Russian radio station in the game. Nina Kraviz showcases her excellent music composing skills on the 95.2 Samizdat.

It brings about a chill techno vibe, which vibrates with the essence of the time in-game. A piece of trivia about this radio station is that the word “Samizdat” is Russian for “self-publishing”.

The best songs on 95.2 Samizdat Radio are “Pilling in my Head” and “Delirium 2”, both by Bara Nova (Nina Kraviz).

5) 91.9 Royal Blue Radio

Royal Blue brings about a hint of the good ol’ Jazz music to Night City. You should think of this radio station as a way to cool down after a hectic mission, as it gives off a soothing vibe.

The DJ set includes old songs, made long before the era of Cyberpunk 2077. Hence the artists of this playlist do not have pseudonyms and are referred to by their real artist names.

Royal Blue Radio station is the only one in the game to have licensed songs. The rest have original compositions.

“Impressions” by John Coltrane and “You Don’t Know What Love Is” by Chet Baker are two of Royal Blue’s best songs.

4) 92.9 Night FM

Undoubtedly the best techno radio station you could find in Cyberpunk 2077, Night FM is a mixture of all the other techno stations of Night City.

92.9 Night FM works very well to hype up players, be it pushing the story forward or just doing a side gig.

The best songs in Night FM are “Dirty Roses” by Perilous Futur, and “Kill Kill” by The Bait.

3) 98.7 Body Heat Radio

Body Heat Radio’s genre is pop music, so no wonder it ranks so highly on this list. This radio station plays three of the most favorite songs in the game: “History” by Trash Generation, “I Really Want to Stay At Your House” by Hallie Coggins, and “Major Crimes” by Window Weather; which were featured in the soundtrack of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

2) 89.7 Growl FM

There are two reasons why you are going to love listening to 89.7 Growl FM while cruising through Night City in Cyberpunk 2077.

Firstly, its charismatic host DJ Ash does not shy away from taking jabs at the evil corporations and corrupted politicians.

Secondly, the music. You can expect DJ Ash to play some heavy fan favorites such as “Killshot” and “Afterlife” to make you feel alive.

89.7 Growl FM was added with the 2.0 update and has quickly gained a reputation for being the best radio station in Cyberpunk 2077.

It features 14 tracks that were curated through a CDPR-held community music contest where participants sent in nearly 8,000 tracks from all corners of the globe.

1) 107.3 Morro Rock Radio

It should not be surprising to know that the best radio station in Cyberpunk 2077 is the one playing Johnny Silverhand’s Samurai songs.

Morro Rock Radio station’s playlist contains 16 songs, including the names of multiple famous rock artists like RAT BOY. The DJ is sure to play out some bangers like “Never Fade Away” and “Chippin’ in” by Samurai and keep you fully engaged.

Another reason is because of DJ Maximum Mike’s show in which he discusses mysteries about Night City and the evil-doings of many corporations.

An interesting piece of trivia about this Radio station is that it is named after Morro Rock, a volcanic plug present in Morro Bay, which is also present in the Cyberpunk lore.