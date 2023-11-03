Cyberpunk 2077: Best Cars To Buy

It can be difficult to decide which car to buy for your garage in Cyberpunk 2077. While the new 2.0 Update opens up discounts in exchange for vehicle contracts, buying cars is still a very expensive affair in Night City.

When you do have enough money in the bank, you must decide what kind of car to get. Do you prefer looks, aesthetics, speed, handling, rarity, weapons? There is something for everyone in the game, and we are going to help you find exactly what you are looking for.

Herrera Outlaw “Weiler” (best weaponized car)

The Herrera Outlaw was already hailed for its excellent car handling and stylish looks in Cyberpunk 2077. Thanks to the new Weiler custom variant, you can now add weapons as well as durability to the list.

Featuring support for the CrystalDome protection system, the Herrera Outlaw Weiler comes with armor plating and bulletproof tires.

You also get machine guns inside the frontal grill which, unlike side turrets, makes it easier to shoot down targets during high-speed chases.

The Outlaw Weiler is practically a sleek and luxurious tank with one of the best handling stats in the game. It has both style and substance.

We would have no qualms if you treat the Outlaw Weiler as the best overall car in Cyberpunk 2077, but on our list, we will recommend it only for vehicle combat.

You can get the Herrera Outlaw Weiler for free by completing Baby Let Me Take You, a side job exclusive to the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante” (best looks)

The R-7 Vigilante carries a sense of class, power, and fashion that no other car can match in Cyberpunk 2077. Its sleek, modern, and unique design allows you to stand out from the crowd.

The Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante” stands out from its other variants as well, the Specter and Charon. Neither of them has an open hood; in fact, no other car in the game does.

The R-7 Vigilante was a pre-order bonus for Phantom Liberty, but you can also buy the car from an AutoFixer for €$86,000.

Thorton Galena G240 (best first-person car)

Thorton Galena G240 is one of the few cars in Cyberpunk 2077 that has the best first-person view. Its dashboard takes a lot less space so you get a good view of the road and surroundings.

Most other dashboards take about 70 to 80 percent of space in comparison, which is why you fare better with the fastest motorcycles to have an eagle view of everything.

Thorton Galena G240, unfortunately, is not a car that we would recommend for any other category. It is an economy-class car that houses an abysmal 86-horsepower engine with family-coup aesthetics.

You can buy the Galena G240 early in the game for €$13,000.

Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo (best free car)

The Porsche 911 II Turbo is the only licensed, real-life vehicle that you can acquire in Cyberpunk 2077. It is undoubtedly the definition of class, speed, and nostalgia.

It was Porsche’s first turbocharged 911. By 2077, only a handful of these 911s remained in the world, which increased their worth exponentially.

The Porsche 911 is also the best free car in Cyberpunk 2077 because of who it belongs to, Johnny Silverhand. This is easily one of the most iconic cars in history, with its sleek and compact design making it unmistakable to miss.

This car can be acquired during the “Chippin’ in” quest. Choose the option to put away the weapon and say “Got Lucky Today”. Doing so, you will be given a keycard which can be used to unlock a container that has Johnny’s old stuff, including this beauty.

Rayfield Caliburn (fastest car)

The Rayfield Caliburn is a beast, and that also makes it the best car to get in terms of speed. It is considered the most powerful street-legal car allowed in Night City, and for good reason.

Boasting a top speed of 209 mph, and horsepower at a staggering 1660, this car is built to be quick.

With a sleek exterior design and a calm blue interior design, the Caliburn is also a great contender for the best-looking and best first-person driving car in Cyberpunk 2077.

The car can be bought from the AutoFixer for €$135,000, or you can acquire it for free.

To get the Rayfield Caliburn for free, you need to finish the Ghost Town mission in the story. Afterward, you should go back to where you fought Nash. Once there, go inside a shipping container and you will have this beast for free!

Quadra Type-66 “Javelina” (best overall)

The Javelina variant of the Type-66 is the most standout car in all of Cyberpunk 2077. It brings class, speed, nomad customization, and handling all together in one. Then it adds weapons to it.

The CrystalDome increases the car’s durability. It also adds this level of privacy for the driver to remain unseen while having an unobstructed view of their surroundings.

The handling of this car is on par with some of the other top-level cars like the Coyote and the Outlaw Weiler.

The Javelina provides you with insane amounts of speed with a 1000-horsepower engine. The top speed this car can achieve is a staggering 189mph!

With a tuned-up engine and an armored finish, this car is built not only for the streets of Night City but also for the unforgiving Badlands.