Cyberpunk 2077 Baby Let Me Take You Walkthrough

Baby Let Me Take You is a side job in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The only requirement for the Baby Let Me Take You side job is to deliver eight cars to El Capitan from the Mysterious Signals.

After that, you can start this side job in Dogtown when you receive a call from Muamar “El Capitan” Reyes. He will ask you to meet him as he has something very important to tell you.

Meet El Capitan in Rancho Coronado

Head to the dam in Rancho Coronado to meet El Capitan in Cyberpunk 2077 Baby Let Me Take You. You can find him in a car.

He will assign you a task to steal a truck containing medical supplies. He says that Arasaka Factory in Cyberpunk 2077 has been putting poison in the Santo Domingo water supplies since childhood. He believes he can ease many people’s pain by providing them with medical supplies.

Meet Daniels at the City Center

Now you must go to the City Center to meet Daniel, who will explain the task. The marker will guide you to his location in the Cyberpunk 2077 Baby Let Me Take You mission. He will ask you to get to the truck and return it to safety while he will clear the way for you.

Steal the Truck with Arasaka Logo

After the conversation, take out your gun and start shooting the guards in the factory. Stay low and stealthy and get to the behemoth truck with the Arasaka logo in Cyberpunk 2077. Scan it to confirm that it is the one you are looking for.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After that, drive it out of the factory while eliminating the guards. Get out quickly; otherwise, their reinforcements will block you.

While you get in the truck, Arasaka agents will trace Daniels and get him. You can save Daniels, but doing so will damage the medical supplies. But, if you don’t, he will be killed. However, no consequences exist for not saving Daniels in Cyberpunk 2077 Baby Let Me Take You.

Deliver the Vehicle to the Garage

For this objective, Drive the truck toward the marked location of El Capiton’s Garage. Arasaka agents will place roadblocks to block your path.

When you get close to his garage, get out of the truck and finish all the pursuers before entering the garage. Now park the truck at the garage and meet El Capitan inside. He will thank you for your service while revealing that Daniels is dead. But his sacrifice can now save a lot of lives.

As a reward for your service, El Capitan will give you one of his cars, The Herrera Outlaw Weiler, in Cyberpunk 2077 Baby Let Me Take You mission.