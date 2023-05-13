This Crusader Kings 3 Special Buildings guide, covers all the information about the special buildings including holdings, counties and realms. We will also briefly give an insight onto special building effects in CK3.

Crusader Kings 3 Special Buildings

Here is the list of all the Special Buildings in Crusader Kings III along with all the related information:

Mahabodhi Temple (Gaya)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +30%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Learning Per Level of Devotion: +2

Piety: +1.0/month

Monthly Renown: +5%

Different Faith Opinion: +5

Religious Vassal Opinion: +10

Different Faith Popular Opinion: -20%

Imam Ali Mosque (An-Najaf/Kufa)

Holding

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +30%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Piety: +1.0/month

Monthly Renown: +5%

Men-at-Arms Maintenance: -10.00%

Same Faith Opinion: +5

Control Growth Factor: +10.00%

Great Mosque of Mecca (Mecca)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +15%

Development Growth: +35%/month

Development Growth: +0.3/month

Realm

Piety: +1.0/month

Monthly Renown: +5%

Men-at-Arms Maintenance: -10.00%

Same Faith Opinion: +5

Control Growth Factor: +10%/month

Great Mosque of Cordoba (Cordoba)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Levy Size: +15%

Holding Taxes: +15%

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Piety: +0.5/month

Monthly Renown: +5%

Different Culture Opinion: +5

Development Growth in Realm Capital: +0.2/month

Great Mosque of Djenne (Jenne-Jeno)

County

Levy Size: +15%

Holding Taxes: +15%

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Piety: +1.0/month

Monthly Renown: +5%

Building Construction Gold Cost: -15%

Great Mosque of Samarra (Samarra)

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Piety: +0.3/month

Building Construction Time: -10%

Building Construction Gold Cost: -15%

Cologne Cathedral (Cologne)

Holding

Tax: +2.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Monthly Piety: +15%

Piety Per Knight: +0.1

Monthly Renown: +5%

Knight Effectiveness: +20%

Control Growth Factor: +5%/month

Canterbury Cathedral (Canterbury/Kent)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Piety: +0.3/month

Piety Per Powerful Vassal on the Council: +0.2/month

Monthly Renown: +5%

Control Growth Factor: +5%/month

The Prophetic Mosque (Medina)

County

Supply Limit: +100%

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +75%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Piety: +0.5/month

Knight Effectiveness: +20%

Holy Order Hire Cost: -15%

Popular Opinion: +5

Doge’s Palace (Venezia)

Holding

Defender Advantage: +10

Fort Level: +3

Levy Size: +100%

Garrison Size: +100%

County

Hostile Raid Time: +50%

Holding Taxes: +50%

Development Growth: +30%/month

Development Growth: +0.3/month

Walls of Genoa (Genoa)

Holding

Fort Level: +2

Garrison Size: +25%

County

Defender Advantage: +5

Hostile Raid Time: +50%

Holding Taxes: +10%

Development Growth: +10%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Visby Ringmur (Visby/Gotland)

Holding

Fort Level: +1

Garrison Size: +25%

County

Defender Advantage: +5

Hostile Raid Time: +50%

Holding Taxes: +15%

Development Growth: +15%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Popular Opinion: +5

Walls of Benin (Benin)

Holding

Fort Level: +2

Garrison Size: +50%

County

Defender Advantage: +5

Hostile Raid Time: +50%

Levy Size: +50%

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +75%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Theodosian Walls (Constantinople)

Uses Duchy Building Slot.

Holding

Fort Level: +5

Garrison Size: +100%

Garrison: +1000

County

Hostile Raid Time: +50%

Levy Size: +300%

Holding Taxes: +300%

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.3/month

All Holdings in Duchy

Levy Size: +15%

Holding Taxes: +15%

Aurelian Walls (Rome/Roma)

Uses Duchy Building Slot.

Holding

Fort Level: +3

Garrison Size: +50%

Garrison: +500

County

Hostile Raid Time: +50%

Development Growth: +10%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

All Holdings in Duchy

Levy Size: +15%

Holding Taxes: +15%

The Colosseum (Rome/Roma)

Holding

Building Construction Time: -10%

Realm

Army Maintenance: -5%

Iron Pillar of Delhi (Indraprastha/Delhi)

County

Development Growth: +10%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Monthly Prestige: +5%

Army Maintenance: -5%

Heavy Infantry Toughness: +10%

Heavy Cavalry Toughness: +10%

Iron Pillar of Dhar (Dhara)

County

Levy Size: +15%

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Monthly Renown: +5%

Advantage: +5

The Pyramids (Gizeh/Giza)

County

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Monthly Renown: +5%

Short Reign Duration -20%

Stonehenge (Salisbury/Wiltshire)

Realm

Learning: +2

Faith Conversion Cost: -20%

Monthly Learning Lifestyle Experience: +15%

Offa’s (Gloucester/Gloucestershire)

Holding

Defender Advantage: +2

Hadrian’s Wall (Whitehaven, Carlisle, Hexham, Bebbanburg)

Holding

Building Construction Gold Cost: -10%

Petra (Baidha-Petra/Negev) Holding

Tax: +0.8/month

County

Supply Limit: +25%

Holding Taxes: +10%

Development Growth: +15%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Buddhas of Bamiyan (Bamiyan/Bamian)

County

Holding Taxes: +10%

Development Growth: +75%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Diplomacy Per Level of Devotion: +1

Monthly Piety: +10%

Alhambra (Granada)

Holding

Defender Advantage: +2

Fort Level: +2

Garrison: +250

Citadel of Aleppo (Halab/Aleppo)

Holding

Defender Advantage: +2

Fort Level: +2

Garrison: +250

Realm

Prestige: +0.1/month

House of Wisdom (Baghdad)

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Learning Per Level of Fame: +2

Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +15%

Different Culture Opinion: +10

Cultural Fascination Progress: +15%

Faith Creation and Reformation Cost: -20%

The Tower of London (Lunden/Middle Seaxe)

Holding

Defender Advantage: +6

Fort Level: +6

Garrison: +750

County

Holding Taxes: +5%

Development Growth: +10%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Dread Gain: +30%

Notre-Dame (Paris/Ile de France)

Holding

Tax: +2.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +30%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Popular Opinion: +5

Realm

Stewardship Per Level of Devotion: +1

Piety: +1.0/month

Monthly Renown: +5%

Brihadeeswarar Temple (Tanjavur/Cholamandalam)

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Stewardship Per Level of Devotion: +1

Piety: +0.2/month

Monthly Renown: +5%

Same Faith Opinion: +5

Shwedagon Pagoda (Dagon)

Holding

Tax: +2.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Piety: +0.5/month

Monthly Renown: +5%

Tyranny Gain: -10%

Clergy Opinion: +5

Ananda Temple (Pagan)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Learning: +2

Monthly Piety: +5%

Control Growth Factor: +10%/month

Popular Opinion: +5

The Friday Mosque (Isfahan)

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +25%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Level of Devotion Impact: +50%

Khajuraho (Chanderi)

Holding

Tax: +1.5/month

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Monthly Piety Per Powerful Vassal on the Council: +5%

Different Faith Opinion: +10

Faith Conversion Cost: -20%

Palace of Aachen (Aachen)

County

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Prestige Per Powerful Vassal on the Council: +0.1/month

Monthly Renown:+5%

Tyranny Gain: -20%

Clergy Opinion: +5

Powerful Vassal Opinion: +5

Hagia Sophia (Constantinople)

County

Development Growth: +20%/month

Realm

Learning: +2

Intrigue Per Level of Fame: +2

Piety Per Knight: +0.1

Monthly Renown: +5%

Number of Knights: +2

Knight Effectiveness: +20%

Dome of the Rock (Jerusalem)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +30%

Development Growth: +30%/month

Development Growth: +0.2/month

Realm

Martial Per Level of Devotion: +1

Monthly Piety Per Knight: +3%

Monthly Renown: +5%

Knight Effectiveness: +20%

Control Growth Factor: +10%/month

Rammelsberg Mines (Goslar/Göttingen)

Holding

Tax: +5.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +5%/month

Kutná Hora Mine (Čáslav)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +10%

Development Growth: +5%/month

Kremnica Mines (Turóc/Trenscen)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Development Growth: +5%/month

The Falun Mines (Falene/Dalabergslagen)

Holding

Tax: +2.0/month

County

Levy Size: +10%

Holding Taxes: +5%

Development Growth: +5%/month

Schwaz Mine (Innsbruck)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Development Growth: +10%/month

Argentiera Mine (Iglesias/Cagliari)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Development Growth: +10%/month

The Kollur Mines (Ellur/Vengipura)

Holding

Tax: +5.0/month

County

Holding Taxes: +20%

Development Growth: +10%/month

Siderokausia Mines (Ierrisos/Chalkidike)

Holding

Tax: +3.0/month

County

Development Growth +10%/month

Malinese Gold Mines

Effects taken from game files

Holding

Tax: +?/month

County

Holding Taxes: +10%

Development Growth: +5%/month

Hall of Heroes (Decision Pagans can take)

Holding

Levy: +150

Garrison: +75

Realm

Prowess: +1

Piety Per Knight: +0.1

Knight Effectiveness: +5%

Generic University (Decision for Oxford, Cambridge, Bologna, Paduan, Napoli, others)

County

Development Growth: +10%/month

Realm

Learning Per Level of Fame: +1

Renown: +0.2/month

Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +5%

Al-Azhar University (Cairo)

County

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Diplomacy Per Level of Fame: +1

Learning Per Level of Fame: +1

Renown: +0.2/month

Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%

The University of Sankore (Tirakka)

County

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Martial Per Level of Fame: +1

Learning Per Level of Fame: +1

Renown: +0.2/month

Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%

The University of Siena (Siena)

County

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Intrigue Per Level of Fame: +1

Learning Per Level of Fame: +1

Renown: +0.2/month

Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%

Nalanda University (Pataliputra/Magadha)

County

Development Growth: +20%/month

Development Growth: +0.1/month

Realm

Stewardship Per Level of Fame: +1

Learning Per Level of Fame: +1

Renown: +0.2/month

Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%

Sicilian Parliament (Palermo or Napoli)

To build take decision as Sicilian King of Sicily.

Gives the holding a modifier for 150 years

Holding