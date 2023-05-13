This Crusader Kings 3 Special Buildings guide, covers all the information about the special buildings including holdings, counties and realms. We will also briefly give an insight onto special building effects in CK3.
Crusader Kings 3 Special Buildings
Here is the list of all the Special Buildings in Crusader Kings III along with all the related information:
Mahabodhi Temple (Gaya)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +30%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Learning Per Level of Devotion: +2
- Piety: +1.0/month
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Different Faith Opinion: +5
- Religious Vassal Opinion: +10
- Different Faith Popular Opinion: -20%
Imam Ali Mosque (An-Najaf/Kufa)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +30%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Piety: +1.0/month
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Men-at-Arms Maintenance: -10.00%
- Same Faith Opinion: +5
- Control Growth Factor: +10.00%
Great Mosque of Mecca (Mecca)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +15%
- Development Growth: +35%/month
- Development Growth: +0.3/month
Realm
- Piety: +1.0/month
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Men-at-Arms Maintenance: -10.00%
- Same Faith Opinion: +5
- Control Growth Factor: +10%/month
Great Mosque of Cordoba (Cordoba)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Levy Size: +15%
- Holding Taxes: +15%
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Piety: +0.5/month
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Different Culture Opinion: +5
- Development Growth in Realm Capital: +0.2/month
Great Mosque of Djenne (Jenne-Jeno)
County
- Levy Size: +15%
- Holding Taxes: +15%
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Piety: +1.0/month
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Building Construction Gold Cost: -15%
Great Mosque of Samarra (Samarra)
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Piety: +0.3/month
- Building Construction Time: -10%
- Building Construction Gold Cost: -15%
Cologne Cathedral (Cologne)
Holding
- Tax: +2.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Monthly Piety: +15%
- Piety Per Knight: +0.1
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Knight Effectiveness: +20%
- Control Growth Factor: +5%/month
Canterbury Cathedral (Canterbury/Kent)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Piety: +0.3/month
- Piety Per Powerful Vassal on the Council: +0.2/month
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Control Growth Factor: +5%/month
The Prophetic Mosque (Medina)
County
- Supply Limit: +100%
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +75%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Piety: +0.5/month
- Knight Effectiveness: +20%
- Holy Order Hire Cost: -15%
- Popular Opinion: +5
Doge’s Palace (Venezia)
Holding
- Defender Advantage: +10
- Fort Level: +3
- Levy Size: +100%
- Garrison Size: +100%
County
- Hostile Raid Time: +50%
- Holding Taxes: +50%
- Development Growth: +30%/month
- Development Growth: +0.3/month
Walls of Genoa (Genoa)
Holding
- Fort Level: +2
- Garrison Size: +25%
County
- Defender Advantage: +5
- Hostile Raid Time: +50%
- Holding Taxes: +10%
- Development Growth: +10%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Visby Ringmur (Visby/Gotland)
Holding
- Fort Level: +1
- Garrison Size: +25%
County
- Defender Advantage: +5
- Hostile Raid Time: +50%
- Holding Taxes: +15%
- Development Growth: +15%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
- Popular Opinion: +5
Walls of Benin (Benin)
Holding
- Fort Level: +2
- Garrison Size: +50%
County
- Defender Advantage: +5
- Hostile Raid Time: +50%
- Levy Size: +50%
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +75%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Theodosian Walls (Constantinople)
Uses Duchy Building Slot.
Holding
- Fort Level: +5
- Garrison Size: +100%
- Garrison: +1000
County
- Hostile Raid Time: +50%
- Levy Size: +300%
- Holding Taxes: +300%
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.3/month
All Holdings in Duchy
- Levy Size: +15%
- Holding Taxes: +15%
Aurelian Walls (Rome/Roma)
Uses Duchy Building Slot.
Holding
- Fort Level: +3
- Garrison Size: +50%
- Garrison: +500
County
- Hostile Raid Time: +50%
- Development Growth: +10%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
All Holdings in Duchy
- Levy Size: +15%
- Holding Taxes: +15%
The Colosseum (Rome/Roma)
Holding
- Building Construction Time: -10%
Realm
- Army Maintenance: -5%
Iron Pillar of Delhi (Indraprastha/Delhi)
County
- Development Growth: +10%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Monthly Prestige: +5%
- Army Maintenance: -5%
- Heavy Infantry Toughness: +10%
- Heavy Cavalry Toughness: +10%
Iron Pillar of Dhar (Dhara)
County
- Levy Size: +15%
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Advantage: +5
The Pyramids (Gizeh/Giza)
County
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Short Reign Duration -20%
Stonehenge (Salisbury/Wiltshire)
Realm
- Learning: +2
- Faith Conversion Cost: -20%
- Monthly Learning Lifestyle Experience: +15%
Offa’s (Gloucester/Gloucestershire)
Holding
- Defender Advantage: +2
Hadrian’s Wall (Whitehaven, Carlisle, Hexham, Bebbanburg)
Holding
- Building Construction Gold Cost: -10%
- Petra (Baidha-Petra/Negev) Holding
- Tax: +0.8/month
County
- Supply Limit: +25%
- Holding Taxes: +10%
- Development Growth: +15%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Buddhas of Bamiyan (Bamiyan/Bamian)
County
- Holding Taxes: +10%
- Development Growth: +75%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Diplomacy Per Level of Devotion: +1
- Monthly Piety: +10%
Alhambra (Granada)
Holding
- Defender Advantage: +2
- Fort Level: +2
- Garrison: +250
Citadel of Aleppo (Halab/Aleppo)
Holding
- Defender Advantage: +2
- Fort Level: +2
- Garrison: +250
Realm
- Prestige: +0.1/month
House of Wisdom (Baghdad)
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Learning Per Level of Fame: +2
- Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +15%
- Different Culture Opinion: +10
- Cultural Fascination Progress: +15%
- Faith Creation and Reformation Cost: -20%
The Tower of London (Lunden/Middle Seaxe)
Holding
- Defender Advantage: +6
- Fort Level: +6
- Garrison: +750
County
- Holding Taxes: +5%
- Development Growth: +10%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Dread Gain: +30%
Notre-Dame (Paris/Ile de France)
Holding
- Tax: +2.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +30%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
- Popular Opinion: +5
Realm
- Stewardship Per Level of Devotion: +1
- Piety: +1.0/month
- Monthly Renown: +5%
Brihadeeswarar Temple (Tanjavur/Cholamandalam)
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Stewardship Per Level of Devotion: +1
- Piety: +0.2/month
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Same Faith Opinion: +5
Shwedagon Pagoda (Dagon)
Holding
- Tax: +2.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Piety: +0.5/month
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Tyranny Gain: -10%
- Clergy Opinion: +5
Ananda Temple (Pagan)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Learning: +2
- Monthly Piety: +5%
- Control Growth Factor: +10%/month
- Popular Opinion: +5
The Friday Mosque (Isfahan)
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +25%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Level of Devotion Impact: +50%
Khajuraho (Chanderi)
Holding
- Tax: +1.5/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Monthly Piety Per Powerful Vassal on the Council: +5%
- Different Faith Opinion: +10
- Faith Conversion Cost: -20%
Palace of Aachen (Aachen)
County
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Prestige Per Powerful Vassal on the Council: +0.1/month
- Monthly Renown:+5%
- Tyranny Gain: -20%
- Clergy Opinion: +5
- Powerful Vassal Opinion: +5
Hagia Sophia (Constantinople)
County
- Development Growth: +20%/month
Realm
- Learning: +2
- Intrigue Per Level of Fame: +2
- Piety Per Knight: +0.1
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Number of Knights: +2
- Knight Effectiveness: +20%
Dome of the Rock (Jerusalem)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +30%
- Development Growth: +30%/month
- Development Growth: +0.2/month
Realm
- Martial Per Level of Devotion: +1
- Monthly Piety Per Knight: +3%
- Monthly Renown: +5%
- Knight Effectiveness: +20%
- Control Growth Factor: +10%/month
Rammelsberg Mines (Goslar/Göttingen)
Holding
- Tax: +5.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +5%/month
Kutná Hora Mine (Čáslav)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +10%
- Development Growth: +5%/month
Kremnica Mines (Turóc/Trenscen)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Development Growth: +5%/month
The Falun Mines (Falene/Dalabergslagen)
Holding
- Tax: +2.0/month
County
- Levy Size: +10%
- Holding Taxes: +5%
- Development Growth: +5%/month
Schwaz Mine (Innsbruck)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Development Growth: +10%/month
Argentiera Mine (Iglesias/Cagliari)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Development Growth: +10%/month
The Kollur Mines (Ellur/Vengipura)
Holding
- Tax: +5.0/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +20%
- Development Growth: +10%/month
Siderokausia Mines (Ierrisos/Chalkidike)
Holding
- Tax: +3.0/month
County
- Development Growth +10%/month
Malinese Gold Mines
Effects taken from game files
Holding
- Tax: +?/month
County
- Holding Taxes: +10%
- Development Growth: +5%/month
Hall of Heroes (Decision Pagans can take)
Holding
- Levy: +150
- Garrison: +75
Realm
- Prowess: +1
- Piety Per Knight: +0.1
- Knight Effectiveness: +5%
Generic University (Decision for Oxford, Cambridge, Bologna, Paduan, Napoli, others)
County
- Development Growth: +10%/month
Realm
- Learning Per Level of Fame: +1
- Renown: +0.2/month
- Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +5%
Al-Azhar University (Cairo)
County
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Diplomacy Per Level of Fame: +1
- Learning Per Level of Fame: +1
- Renown: +0.2/month
- Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%
The University of Sankore (Tirakka)
County
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Martial Per Level of Fame: +1
- Learning Per Level of Fame: +1
- Renown: +0.2/month
- Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%
The University of Siena (Siena)
County
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Intrigue Per Level of Fame: +1
- Learning Per Level of Fame: +1
- Renown: +0.2/month
- Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%
Nalanda University (Pataliputra/Magadha)
County
- Development Growth: +20%/month
- Development Growth: +0.1/month
Realm
- Stewardship Per Level of Fame: +1
- Learning Per Level of Fame: +1
- Renown: +0.2/month
- Monthly Lifestyle Experience: +10%
Sicilian Parliament (Palermo or Napoli)
- To build take decision as Sicilian King of Sicily.
- Gives the holding a modifier for 150 years
Holding
- Building Construction Time: -5%
- Building Construction Gold Cost: -5%
- Development Growth: +10/month