Crusader Kings 3 Realm Holdings Guide

Crusader Kings 3 features a pretty strong game management system, which also includes buildings and realm holdings management. So, to get you all the information on buildings and holdings in Crusader Kings 3 we have prepared this detailed guide.

Crusader Kings 3 Realm Holdings

Crusader Kings 3 allows you to manage and customize your complete realm and it’s holdings or even start new constructions.

These constructions then add to the overall might of your kingdom and will have an overwhelming effect on your enemies. You will get economy buffs and military power with the constructions of new buildings.

Buildings and Holdings

In buildings and holdings, we have many categories. These depend on the area where you’ll be building, it’s cultural background and it’s terrain. We will go through all of them categorically.

Main buildings

There are three main building types in CK3 and do keep in mind that these buildings take years to complete but they will be worth the wait as they will add lots of buffs to your status.

Main Building/Holding Cost Construction Time Effects (Level 1) Castle 800 5 years +0.4 tax/month; +1 fort level; +175 levies; +250 garrison City 500 5 years +0.8 tax/month; +75 levies; +150 garrison Temple 500 5 years +0.5 tax/month; +125 levies; +150 garrison

These buildings and their technology upgrades depend upon the culture that you have.

This is a new change to the game as previous games had the technology in the hands of empires and kingdoms. But now it depends on the culture and if you have a superior and advances culture you will have more advanced technology and main buildings.

Now in order to advance your culture, you can invest heavily in the new mechanic of the game called fascination.

It will allow you to research in the technology fields and advance in them. This will be the guiding point for your kingdom now and you can steer certain society technology to advancement.

Spend more and more gold and piety on this and you will be able to get new technologies that you can then use to build new holdings and then increase your taxes and incomes.

Also keep in mind that as you add more and more building and holdings to your realm the requirements for them will also keep on changing.

They are also connected to each other sometimes, for example you will need Battlememts for construction of Castle and for temples and cities you will need Memorialism.

Additional Buildings

Now in addition to the main buildings as mentioned before, we have additional buildings that can be built, and you can see these additional building slots in the main settlement box.

Keep in mind that the building below are general category and are not affected by terrain.

Additional Buildings Cost Construction Time Effects (Level 1) Walls & Towers (castles) 150 3 years +0.2 tax/month; +1 fort level; +150 garrison Guild Halls (cities) 225 3 years +0.3 tax/month; +5% development growth/month Prayer Halls (temples) 300 3 years +0.2 tax/month; +0.1 control/month; +0.1 piety/month Barracks 150 3 years +125 levies; +2 damage for heavy infantry and spearmen Military Camps 150 21 months +100 levies; +2 archer damage; +1 skirmisher damage; +1 skirmisher pursuit

Terrain Buildings

Now these are the buildings that are terrain dependent and work as addons to your economy depending on the situation.

Terrain Buildings Cost Construction Time Effects (Level 1) Farms & Fields (farmlands, plains, drylands) 150 3 years +0.5 tax/month Pastoral Lands (most terrain types except farmlands/mountains) 150 21 months +0.2 tax/month; +50 levies Hunting Grounds (most terrain types except farmlands/deserts) 100 2 years +0.2 tax/month; +2 defender advantage; +1 light cavalry damage and pursuit Forestry (forests, taiga) 150 3 years +0.3 tax/month; -2% building construction time Hill Farms (hills) 150 21 months +0.2 tax/month; +50 levies Wetland Farms (wetlands) 100 3 years +0.3 tax/month; -1% building construction time Quarries (mountains) 100 21 months +0.2 tax/month; -2% building construction time Desert Agriculture (drylands, desert, oasis, floodplains) 100 2 years +0.2 tax/month Orchards (oasis, floodplains) 300 3 years +0.3 tax/month; +75 levies Manor Houses (farmlands) 400 5 years +0.7 tax/month Tradeport (coastal) 150 21 months +0.3 tax/month; +5% development growth/month Regimental Grounds (farmlands and flood plains) 300 5 years +150 levies; +5% reinforcement rate; -0.20% men-at-arms maintenance Outposts (forests, jungles, and mountains) 100 21 months +2 defender advantage; +50 levies Camelry (desert, oasis, floodplains) 150 3 years +75 levies; +1 knights; +1 light cavalry damage and pursuit Elephantry (jungles/Indian lands) 150 5 years +0.2 tax/month; -2% building construction time; +1 knights; +2% knight effectiveness; +2 heavy cavalry damage

Tribal Buildings

Next come the tribal buildings and as the name suggests these are the buildings for clans and tribal factions.

These are mostly used in tribal government types. They have relatively less advanced technology and low resources.

Tribal Buildings Cost (Gold/Prestige) Construction Time Effects (Level 1) Tribal Hold (castle/settlement main building) 200/400 5 years +0.2 tax/month; +1 fort level; +250 levies; +250 garrison Pallisades 75/200 3 years +2 defender advantage; +1 fort level; +100 levies; +150 garrison (County) +2 spearmen damage; +1 spearmen toughness; +2 archer damage; +1 archer toughness (Realm) War Camps 75/200 5 years +150 levies (Holding) +1 knights; +10% knight effectiveness; +2 heavy infantry damage; +1 toughness; +2 skirmisher damage; +1 skirmisher toughness (Realm) Gathering Halls 75/200 5 years +100 levies (Holding) +0.2 control growth/month (County) +0.2 prestige/month (Realm) Markets 100/300 2 years +0.4 tax/month; +500 supply limit (Holding)

Duchy Buildings

These are the governmental type buildings that are used by the state for official works. You can construct these buildings in Duchy capitals.

These buildings cost 300 gold at level 1 and all of them will take 5 years to complete and as the level increases so does the cost.

Duchy Buildings Effects (Level 1) Scope Military Academies -2% army maintenance; +2 knights; +25% knight effectiveness Realm Marches +4 defender advantage; +25% supply limit; +1 fort level; +20% hostile raid time; +25% garrison size; +25 levy reinforcement rate Duchy Siege Works +20% siege weapon effectiveness; +2 siege weapon toughness Realm +1 fort level Duchy Royal Armories +20% levy size Duchy Jousting Grounds -6% men-at-arms maintenance; +10% damage/toughness/pursuit/screen for light cavalry; +10% damage/toughness for heavy cavalry Realm Blacksmiths -6% men-at-arms maintenance; +5% damage and +15% toughness for heavy infantry and spearmen Realm Archery Grounds -6% men-at-arms maintenance; +15% damage and +5% toughness for archers; +10% damage, +5% toughness; +10% pursuit, and +5% screen for skirmishers Realm Tax Offices +10% taxes from all holdings Duchy Leisure Palaces +5% monthly prestige; +15% stress loss; +5 hostile and personal scheme success chance Realm +0.2 control/month; +20% control growth factor Duchy Royal Reserves +0.8 tax/month Holding +10% development growth; +5 popular opinion Duchy

Special Buildings

At the end comes the special buildings which can also be called historical landmarks. They are to show your technology, power and might to the world and will also give huge buffs to your empire on construction.

All the special buildings will cost 1000 gold for construction and will take 6 years to complete. For the better idea of how much the special buildings are worth, do check out their bonuses.

Special Buildings Effects (Level 1) Scope Notre-Dame (Paris/Ile de France) +2 tax/month Holding +20% holding taxes +0.2 development growth/month; +30% development growth/month; +5 popular opinion County +1 stewardship stat per Devotion level; +1 piety/month; +5% monthly renown Realm Tower of London (London/Middlesex) +6 defender advantage; +6 fort level; +750 garrison Holding +5% holding taxes; +10% development growth/month; +0.1 development growth/month County +30% Dread gain Realm Grand Cathedral (Santiago/Galicia; Christian holy site) +2 tax/month Holding +20% holding taxes; +20% development growth/month; +0.1 development growth/month County +0.2 piety/month; +5% monthly renown; -15% holy order hiring costs; +5 clergy opinion; +5% control growth factor Realm Grand Temple (Nablus/Jerusalem) +2 tax/month Holding +20% holding taxes; +20% development growth/month; +0.1 development growth/month County +0.2 piety/month; +5% monthly renown; -2.50% men-at-arms maintenance; -10% short reign duration; +5% control growth factor Realm Dome of the Rock (Jerusalem; already built; Judaism holy site) +3 tax/month Holding +20% holding taxes; +20% development growth/month; +0.1 development growth/month County +1 martial stat per Devotion level; +3% monthly piety per knight; +5% monthly renown; +20% knight effectiveness; +10% control growth factor/month Realm Great Mosque of Mecca (Mecca; already built; Islam holy site) +3 tax/month Holding +20% holding taxes; +20% development growth/month; +0.1 development growth/month County +1 piety/month; +5% monthly renown; -10% men-at-arms maintenance; +5 same faith opinion; +10% control growth factor/month Realm The Colosseum (Rome; already built) -10% building construction time Holding -5% army maintenance Realm Hagia Sophia (Constantinople; already built) +20% development growth/month County +2 learning; +2 intrigue stat per Fame level; +0.1 piety per knight; +5% monthly renown; +2 knights; +20% knight effectiveness Realm

These are the buildings and their respective information for you to better plan out your realm’s holdings and decide the future of your kingdom in the Crusader Kings 3.