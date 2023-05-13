In this Crusader Kings 3 Console Commands guide, we will discuss how you can access the Console in-game, and all the various Console Commands that you can use to get the effects you desire.

Console Commands in CK3 can be used to modify every aspect of your character ,including their age, traits and any modifier you can imagine.

Let’s get started:

Before you start the game, go to preferences and in launch options mark checked on debug_mode.

For opening the console, you have to use the combination of Shift key + 2 key or ALT key + 2 key + 1 key. You can also use Shift key + ALT key + C key or Shift key + 3 Key.

Hopefully one of these options will work for you and the console will open up.

If it does not help, there is another way to use console commands, which is by creating a batch file on Windows 10.

Here is how you can do it:

Run this file and your console will start.

These commands give you an unfair advantage over your opponent and so can be called cheats, so use them at your own risk.

There are some testing commands as well but we will not be discussing those. Here we will only take a look at the most useful cheat console commands available in the game.

Here are the Console Commands that will make you almost invincible in the game:

Command Effect Parameters Example

age You can increase the age of any character in the game by using a character id or you can decrease it using negative value. In case there is no character ID, it will be applied to the player. [amount] [character id] age 20

add_claim A pressed claim is added on title id specified to character ID. If it is not specified then the player is affected. [title id] [character id] add_claim e_hre

add_doctrine Faith and Doctrine IDs are added. In the case of unspecified faith ID, all the doctrine IDs will be shown by the pressing tab. [doctrine id] [faith id] add_doctrine doctrine_pluralism_fundamentalist catholic

add_dread A specific amount of stress is added to or removed (negative values) from the character ID. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [amount] [character id] add_dread 100

add_maa Regiment ID of men-at-arms while be added to the character id. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. All regiment IDs are revealed upon the pressing tab. [regiment id] [character id] add_maa bowmen

add_perk You can add a perk to a character using the perk and character ID. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. If you press the tab key all perk IDs will be revealed. [perk id] [character id] add_perk thoughtful_perk

add_piety You can add or remove (Negative values) piety from the player. [amount] add_piety 9000

add_prestige You can add or remove (Negative values) prestige from the player. [amount] add_prestige 16000

add_realm_law This command can pass a law using its id to the realm of a character. Unspecified ID means effects will occur in the player’s realm. If you press the tab key all realm IDs will be revealed. [law id] [character id] add_realm_law crown_authority_3

add_realm_law_skip_effects Adds [law id] to the realm of [character id], if no character is specified then the player character’s realm. Pressing tab reveals all law IDs. [law id] [character id] add_realm_law_skip_effects crown_authority_3

add_relation Creates a relation using the relation id between two characters. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player and the other ID. [relation id] [character id] add_relation friend 1234

add_secret A secret id is added to the player. If you press the tab key all secret IDs will be revealed. [secret id] add_secret secret_witch

add_stress A specific amount of stress is added to or removed (negative values) from the character ID. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [amount] [character id] add_stress 50

add_title_law The specified title id gets the specified succession law id. [title id] [law id] add_title_law e_hre feudal_elective_succession_law

add_trait Add a specific trait to a character using IDs. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [trait id] [character id] add_trait witch

add_lifestyle_xp_all Experience is added to all lifestyles of all characters. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. The default value is 1000. [amount] [character id] add_lifestyle_xp_all 2000

add_diplomacy_lifestyle_xp Add an amount of diplomacy to the character specified using character ID. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. The default is 1000. [amount] [character id] add_diplomacy_lifestyle_xp 2000

add_martial_lifestyle_xp Increase the amount of martial lifestyle experience to a specific character id. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. The default is 1000. [amount] [character id] add_martial_lifestyle_xp 2000

add_stewardship_lifestyle_xp Increase the amount of stewardship lifestyle experience to a specific character id. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. The default is 1000. [amount] [character id] add_stewardship_lifestyle_xp 2000

add_intrigue_lifestyle_xp Increase the amount of intrigue lifestyle experience to a specific character id. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [amount] [character id] add_intrigue_lifestyle_xp 2000

add_learning_lifestyle_xp Increase the amount of learning lifestyle experience to a specific character id. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. The default is 1000. [amount] [character id] add_learning_lifestyle_xp 2000

change_culture You can use the ID of a county to change its culture using a Culture ID. [county id] [culture id] change_culture 496 swedish

change_development_level Increase the development of a county using its ID. Unspecified county ID means the player’s capital. [amount] [county id] change_development_level 100 496

change_fervor Increase or decrease (negative values) the faith of the player character. Unspecified faith ID means the player faith will be used. The default is 10. [amount] [faith id] change_fervor 100 catholic

change_diplomacy Increase or decrease (negative values) the diplomacy skill of the player character. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [amount] [character id] change_diplomacy 16

change_martial Increase or decrease (negative values) the martial skill of the player character. Unspecified faith ID means the player faith will be used. [amount] [character id] change_martial 16

change_stewardship Increase or decrease (negative values) the stewardship skill of the player character. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [amount] [character id] change_stewardship 16

change_intrigue Increase or decrease (negative values) the intrigue skill of the player character. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [amount] [character id] change_intrigue 16

change_learning Increase or decrease (negative values) the learning skill of the player character. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [amount] [character id] change_learning 16

change_prowess Increase or decrease (negative values) the prowess skill of the player character. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [amount] [character id] change_prowess 16

clear_character_modifiers All character modifiers will be removed from the specified character id. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [character id] clear_character_modifiers

clear_title_laws All title succession laws modifiers will be removed from the specified title id. [title id] clear_title_laws e_hre

clear_traits All character traits will be removed from the specified character id. Unspecified ID means effects will occur on the player. [character id] clear_traits

discover_all_eras The innovations for the culture of the specified character are discovered. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [character id] discover_all_eras

discover_era Uses the era Id to discover all the innovation of that era for the player’s culture. All the era IDs can be seen by pressing tab. [era id] discover_era culture_era_early_medieval

discover_fascination The current fascination for the culture of the specified character us discovered. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [character id] discover_fascination

discover_innovation The innovation ID for the character specified is searched. All the innovation IDs can be seen by pressing the tab key. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [innovation id] [character id] discover_innovation innovation_motte

dynasty_prestige Increase or decrease the renown for a dynasty using its ID. Unspecified dynasty id means the player’s dynasty will be affected. The default amount is 1000. [amount] [dynasty id] dynasty_prestige 100000

end_schemes The game will abandon all schemes targeting the player. None end_schemes

event It will trigger the event. [event id] event lifestyle_nicknames.0001

gain_all_dynasty_perks Dynasty legacies for the specified character ID are bought. Unspecified character ID meant eh player’s dynasty will get the benefit. [character id] gain_all_dynasty_perks

gain_all_perks Specified Character ID gets all lifestyle perks. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [character id] gain_all_perks

give_title The title ID is assigned to the character id. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [title id] [character id] give_title e_hre

gold A specified amount of Gold is increased or decreased in the player’s inventory. The default amount is 1000. [amount] add_gold 500

instabuild It takes a day to finish Holdings and buildings in the player’s domain. It will disable this effect if you use it twice. None instabuild

instant_birth It takes a day to finish Pregnancies. It will disable this effect if you use it twice. None instant_birth

join_era An era ID is affiliated to the culture of the specified character id. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. All era IDs can be shown by pressing tab. [era id] join_era culture_era_high_medieval

kill Kills the character specified. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [character id] kill

know_schemes All schemes targeting the player are discovered. None know_schemes

merge_culture All counties with the first culture id will have a new culture id. [culture id] [culture id] merge_culture greek swedish

pregnancy The female character specified is impregnated and the father is specified by the second character id. Unspecified father ID means that the father is unknown. [character id] [character id] pregnancy 1234

remove_doctrine The specified doctrine id is stripped from the faith ID. Unspecified faith ID means the player’s faith ID will be used as default. All doctrine IDs will be revealed if you press tab. [doctrine id] [faith id] remove_doctrine doctrine_pluralism_righteous catholic

remove_nick The current nickname of the specified character is removed. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [character id] remove_nick

remove_relation The relation between the two specified characters is removed. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default and their relation with the other ID will be removed. [relation id] [character id] remove_relation friend 1234

remove_trait The specified trait is removed from the specified character id. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. Press tab to see all traits. [trait id] [character id] remove_trait witch

set_culture The culture of the specified character is changed to the specified culture ID. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. All culture IDs can be seen by pressing tab. [culture id] [character id] set_culture swedish

set_dread Change the amount to dread for the specified character to the specified amount. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [amount] [character id] set_dread 100

set_faith Change the faith of the specified character is changed to the specified faith. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. All faith IDs can be seen by pressing tabs. [faith id] [character id] set_faith catholic

set_focus Change the focus of the specified character to the specified focus. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [focus id] [character id] set_focus diplomacy_majesty_focus

set_nick Assign a nickname to a character. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [nickname id] [character id] set_nick nick_the_lazy

set_sexuality Apply a different sexual orientation to the specified character. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [sexuality id] [character id] set_sexuality bisexual

set_stress Change the amount of stress of the specified character. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [amount] [character id] set_stress 0

set_diplomacy Change the amount of diplomacy skill of the specified character. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [amount] [character id] set_diplomacy 16

set_martial Change the amount of martial skill of the specified character. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [amount] [character id] set_martial 16

set_stewardship Change the amount of stewardship skill of the specified character. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [amount] [character id] set_stewardship 16

set_intrigue Change the amount of intrigue skill of the specified character. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [amount] [character id] set_intrigue 16

set_learning Change the amount of learning skill of the specified character. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [amount] [character id] set_learning 16

set_prowess Change the amount of prowess skill of the specified character. Unspecified ID means the player’s ID will be used as default. [amount] [character id] set_prowess 16