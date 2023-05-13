In this Crusader Kings 3 Traits Guide, we’ve listed down each and every single trait along with the specific effects they can have on your characters. We will tell you how different Traits in Crusader Kings 3 can help you flesh out your character into the world conquering behemoth of your dreams.
When it comes to Character Development, Crusader Kings 3 leaves no box unchecked.
You can find a number of Traits that affect your character’s performance throughout CK3.
Traits are like real life. You can control some of them, but you’ll find yourself inheriting many of them that may be unique to you. Circumstances play a huge role in giving your character different and unique traits.
Certain personality traits are unchangeable, and require specific pre-requisites for your player to have them.
Your character may also pick up various traits as he/she goes through life.
Certain traits of your character are best not exposed to others as they might become a weakness that other individuals might be able to exploit.
You have five skills, Diplomacy, Martial, Stewardship, Intrigue, and Learning. All of these have three focuses that you can choose to work on.
These will allow your character to specialize in a specific tree to unlock exclusive abilities and traits.
Earn lifestyle experience by playing as your character, the rate at which you earn said experience is determined by your personality traits, and education.
|Trait IDs
|Trait
|Character Effects
|Boldness
|AI Effects
|brave
|Brave
|+2 Martial
+3 Prowess
+5 Vassal Opinion
+10 Attraction Opinion
+10 Same Trait Opinion
-10 Opposite Trait Opinion
+100% probability of capture or death in battle
|+200
|+20 Energy
+20 Sociability
-20 Rationality
|calm
|Calm
|+1 Diplomacy
+1 Intrigue
+10% Stress Loss
+10% Scheme Discovery Chance
+50% Dread Decay
+10% Same Trait Opinion
-10 Opposite Trait Opinion
|-20
|+75 Rationality
-10 Energy
-10 Vengefulness
|chaste
|Chaste
|+2 Learning
-25% Fertility
+10 Same Trait Opinion
-10 Opposite Trait Opinion
|-50
|+20 Honor
+10 Energy
+10 Zeal
-20 Greed
-20 Sociability
|content
|Content
|+2 Learning
+10% Stress Loss
+10 Opinion of Vassals
+20 Opinion of Liege
+20 Same Trait Opinion
−1 Intrigue
|-50
|+10 Honor
-10 Sociability
-10 Vengefulness
-10 Zeal
-50 Energy
-75 Greed
|diligent
|Diligent
|+1 Diplomacy
+1 Martial
+1 Stewardship
+1 Intrigue
+1 Learning
+20% Stress Gain
+10 Same Trait Opinion
-10 Opposite Trait Opinion
|-50
|+75 Energy
+20 Rationality
+10 Vengefulness
|fickle
|Fickle
|+1 Diplomacy
+20% Hostile Scheme Resistance
−2 Stewardship
|+20
|−20 Honor
−20 Rationality
−20 Vengefulness
|forgiving
|Forgiving
|
+2 Diplomacy+1 Learning−2 Intrigue
+15 Prisoner Opinion
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Opposite Trait Opinion
|
|+50 Compassion
+20 Honor
+10 Rationality
−10 Energy
−200 Vengefulness
|generous
|Generous
|+3 Diplomacy
−10% Monthly Income
−15 Opposite Trait Opinion
|
|+35 Compassion
+20 Honor
+10 Sociability
−200 Greed
|gregarious
|Gregarious
|+2 Diplomacy
+5 Attraction Opinion
+15% Personal Scheme Power
+10 Same Trait Opinion
|+20
|+200 Sociability
+35 Compassion
|honest
|Honest
|+2 Diplomacy
−4 Intrigue
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Opposite Trait Opinion
|+10
|+50 Honor
+20 Sociability
+10 Compassion
|humble
|Humble
|+0.5 Monthly Piety
+10 Opinion of Liege
+10 Opinion of Vassals
+10 Clergy Opinion
−15 Opposite Trait Opinion
|
|+20 Compassion
+20 Honor
−10 Energy
−50 Greed
|just
|Just
|+2 Stewardship
+1 Learning
−3 Intrigue
+5 Vassal Opinion
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Opposite Trait Opinion
|
|+200 Honor
+20 Rationality
+10 Vengefulness
+10 Zeal
|patient
|Patient
|+2 Learning
+10 Hostile Scheme Resistance
+5 Vassal Opinion
+5 Liege Opinion
−15 Opposite Trait Opinion
|-20
|+35 Rationality
+10 Vengefulness
−10 Energy
|temperate
|Temperate
|+2 Stewardship
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Opposite Trait Opinion
Small Health Boost
|
|+10 Energy
−10 Vengefulness
−35 Greed
|trusting
|Trusting
|+2 Diplomacy
−2 Intrigue
+15 Opinion of Liege
+15 Opinion of Vassals
+15 Enemy Hostile Scheme Success Chance
|
|+50 Honor
+50 Sociability
+20 Compassion
−20 Rationality
−20 Vengefulness
|zealous
|Zealous
|+2 Martial
+20% Monthly Piety
+15 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Opposite Trait Opinion
−35 Different Faith Opinion
+20% Faith Conversion Cost
|
|+200 Zeal
+20 Energy
−20 Rationality
|compassionate
|Compassionate
|+2 Diplomacy
+5 Attraction Opinion
−15 Opposite Trait Opinion
−2 Intrigue
−15 Natural Dread
+100% Dread Decay
|
|+200 Compassion
+50 Honor
+50 Sociability
−20 Greed
|craven
|Craven
|−50% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle
+20 Same Trait Opinion
−2 Martial
−3 Prowess
−5 Vassal Opinion
−10 Attraction Opinion
|-200
|+10 Rationality−20 Energy
−20 Sociability
|wrathful
|Wrathful
|+2 Martial
+20 Natural Dread
−1 Diplomacy
−1 Intrigue
|+35
|+20 Vengefulness
+10 Energy
−20 Compassion
−35 Rationality
|lustful
|Lustful
|
+2 Intrigue+25% Fertility+10% Seduction Scheme Power
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Opposite Trait Opinion
−50% Asexuality Chance
|
|+35 Sociability
+20 Greed
+10 Energy
−10 Honor
−10 Zeal
|ambitious
|Ambitious
|+1 Diplomacy
+1 Martial
+1 Stewardship
+1 Intrigue
+1 Learning
+1 Prowess
+25% Stress Gain
−15 Opinion of Liege
−15 Same Trait Opinion
|+50
|+75 Energy
+75 Greed
+20 Sociability
+10 Zeal
−20 Honor
|lazy
|Lazy
|+15% Stress Loss
−1 Diplomacy
−1 Intrigue
−1 Stewardship
−1 Martial
−1 Learning
|-20
|+10 Greed
−10 Compassion
−10 Sociability
−10 Vengefulness
−50 Energy
|stubborn
|Stubborn
|+3 Stewardship
−5 Liege Opinion
−5 Vassal Opinion
Small Disease Resistance Health Boost
|
|+50 Honor
+50 Vengefulness
−10 Rationality
|vengeful
|Vengeful
|+2 Intrigue
+2 Prowess
+15% Dread Gain
+15 Hostile Scheme Success Chance against Rivals
−2 Diplomacy
|
|+200 Vengefulness
+10 Energy
−10 Honor
−10 Rationality
−20 Compassion
|greedy
|Greedy
|+15% Monthly Income
−2 Diplomacy
|
|+200 Greed
−10 Honor
−20 Compassion
|shy
|Shy
|+2 Learning
+15% Hostile Scheme Resistance
+15 Same Trait Opinion
−2 Diplomacy
−5 Attraction Opinion
−15% Personal Scheme Power
|-20
|−10 Vengefulness
−10 Zeal
−200 Sociability
|deceitful
|Deceitful
|+4 Intrigue
−2 Diplomacy
−10 Opposite Trait Opinion
|-10
|+10 Rationality
−10 Compassion
−50 Honor
|arrogant
|Arrogant
|+1 Monthly Prestige
−5 Opinion of Vassals
−5 Opinion of Liege
−15 Opposite Trait Opinion
|+35
|+20 Greed
+20 Sociability
+10 Energy
−20 Compassion
−20 Honor
−20 Rationality
|arbitrary
|Arbitrary
|+3 Intrigue
+15 Natural Dread
−50% Stress Gain
−2 Stewardship
−1 Learning
−5 Vassal Opinion
|+10
|−10 Compassion
−10 Zeal
−20 Rationality
−200 Honor
|impatient
|Impatient
|+20% Monthly Prestige
+15% Hostile Scheme Power
−2 Learning
−5 Vassal Opinion
−5 Liege Opinion
−15 Opposite Trait Opinion
|+20
|+10 Energy
−10 Vengefulness
−35 Rationality
|gluttonous
|Gluttonous
|+10% Stress Loss
−2 Stewardship
−5 Attraction Opinion
−10 Opposite Trait Opition
+10 Same Trait Opinion
|
|+35 Greed
−10 Energy
|paranoid
|Paranoid
|+3 Intrigue
+25% Dread Gain
+10% Scheme Discovery Chance
−25 Enemy Personal Scheme Success Chance
−1 Diplomacy
+100% Stress gain
−10 Vassal Opinion
|
|+20 Vengefulness
−10 Compassion
−20 Honor
−20 Rationality
−50 Sociability
|cynical
|Cynical
|+2 Diplomacy
+2 Intrigue
−20% Faith Conversion Cost
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Opposite Trait Opinion
−20% Monthly Piety
|
|+50 Rationality
−10 Compassion
−20 Energy
−200 Zeal
|callous
|Callous
|+2 Intrigue
−20% Tyranny Gain
+25% Dread Gain
+25% Dread Decay
−2 Diplomacy
−5 Attraction Opinion
−5 Close Family Opinion
|
|+10 Rationality
−10 Sociability
−50 Honor
−200 Compassion
|sadistic
|Sadistic
|+2 Intrigue
+4 Prowess
+35 Natural Dread
−10 General Opinion
Can use Hostile Schemes against their own children
|
|−75 Honor
−200 Compassion
|Trait IDs
|Trait
|Effects
|depressed_1, depressed_genetic
|Melancholic
|−1 Diplomacy
−1 Martial
−1 Stewardship
−1 Intrigue
−10% Fertility
Moderate Health Penalty
|lunatic_1, lunatic_genetic
|Lunatic
|+10% Hostile Scheme Resistance
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Attraction Opinion
−10 Vassal Opinion
Minor Health Penalty
|possessed_1, possessed_genetic
|Possessed
|+10% Monthly Learning lifestyle Experience
+15 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Attraction Opinion
Moderate Health Penalty
|fecund
|Fecund
|+50% Fertility
+5 Years Life Expectancy
|albino
|Albino
|+15 Natural Dread
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 General Opinion
|lisping
|Lisping
|+10 Same Trait Opinion
−5 Attraction Opinion
−2 Diplomacy
|stuttering
|Stuttering
|+10 Same Trait Opinion
−2 Diplomacy
|pure-blooded
|Pure-blooded
|+10% Fertility
−50% Inbreeding Chance
Small Health Boost
|giant
|Giant
|+6 Prowess
+5 Vassal Opinion
+10 Tribal Ruler Opinion
+20 Same Trait Opinion
−5 Attraction Opinion
Minor Health Penalty
|scaly
|Scaly
|+10 Natural Dread
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Vassal Opinion
−30 Attraction Opinion
−20% Fertility
|club-footed
|Club-footed
|+10 Same Trait Opinion
−10 Attraction Opinion
−2 Prowess
|dwarf
|Dwarf
|+20 Same Trait Opinion
−20 Attraction Opinion
−4 Prowess
|hunchbacked
|Hunchbacked
|+10 Same Trait Opinion
−30 Attraction Opinion
−10 Vassal Opinion
−2 Prowess
|sterile
|Sterile
|−50% Fertility
|wheezing
|Wheezing
|−10 Vassal Opinion
Tiny Health Penalty
|spindly
|Spindly
|−1 Prowess
−10 Attraction Opinion
Minor Health Penalty
|bleeder
|Bleeder
|−10 Vassal Opinion
Severe Health Penalty
|beauty_bad_1, beauty_bad_2, beauty_bad_3, beauty_good_1, beauty_good_2, beauty_good_3
|Beauty
|Added Diplomacy
Added Attraction Opinion
Added Fertility
|intellect_bad_1, intellect_bad_2, intellect_bad_3, intellect_good_1, intellect_good_2, intellect_good_3
|Intellect
|Added Diplomacy
Added Martial
Added Stewardship
Added Intrigue
Added Learning
Added Monthly Lifestyle Experience
|physique_bad_1, physique_bad_2, physique_bad_3, physique_good_1, physique_good_2, physique_good_3
|Physique
|Added prowess
Added attraction opinion
Health boost if positive, penalty if negative
|Trait IDs
|Trait
|Character effects
|AI effects
|Requirements
|august
|August
|+2 Diplomacy
+1 Martial
+1 Monthly Prestige
|+20 Energy
|Finishing the August Diplomacy perk tree
|diplomat
|Diplomat
|+3 Diplomacy
+20 Independent Ruler Opinion
+25% Personal Scheme Power
|+20 Energy
+20 Sociability
|Finishing the Diplomat Diplomacy perk tree
|patriarch / matriarch
|Patriarch / Matriarch
|+10 House Opinion
+15 Close Family Opinion
+20% Fertility
+20% Stress Loss
|+20 Energy
+20 Sociability
|Finishing the Family Hierarch Diplomacy perk tree
|gallant
|Gallant
|+2 Martial
+4 Prowess
+20% Monthly Prestige
+20 Attraction Opinion
|+35 Boldness
+20 Honor
+20 Sociability
|Finishing the Gallant Martial perk tree
|overseer
|Overseer
|+2 Martial
+2 Stewardship
+50% Monthly Control Growth
|+20 Rationality
|Finishing the Overseer Martial perk tree
|strategist
|Strategist
|+1 Diplomacy
+3 Martial
+25% Enemy Fatal Casualties
Cross water without Advantage loss
|+30 Rationality
|Finishing the Strategist Martial perk tree
|administrator
|Administrator
|+1 Diplomacy
+3 Stewardship
+5 Vassal Opinion
|+20 Rationality
+10 Energy
|Finishing the Administrator Stewardship perk tree
|architect
|Architect
|+2 Stewardship
−15% Building and Holding Construction Time
−10% Building and Holding Gold Cost
|+10 Energy
+5 Rationality
|Finishing the Architect Stewardship perk tree
|avaricious
|Avaricious
|+2 Stewardship
+15% Holding Taxes
|+30 Greed
+20 Energy
−20 Honor
−20 Rationality
−30 Compassion
|Finishing the Avaricious Stewardship perk tree
|schemer
|Schemer
|+5 Intrigue
+25% Hostile Scheme Power
|−20 Honor
|Finishing the Schemer Intrigue perk tree
|seducer
|Seducer
|+3 Intrigue
+20% Fertility
+40 Attraction Opinion
|+20 Sociability
−10 Honor
|Finishing the Seducer Intrigue perk tree
|torturer
|Torturer
|+4 Prowess
+50% Dread gain
+25% Hostile Scheme Resistance
+10% Levy Size
|+20 Boldness
+20 Vengefulness
−30 Honor
|Finishing the Torturer Intrigue perk tree
|scholar
|Scholar
|+5 Learning
+15% Monthly Development Growth
+10 Hostile Scheme Success Chance
+10 Personal Scheme Success Chance
|+30 Rationality
|Finishing the Scholar Learning perk tree
|theologian
|Theologian
|+3 Learning
+20% Monthly Piety
|+20 Zeal
+10 Rationality
|Finishing the Theologian Learning perk tree
|whole of body
|Whole of Body
|+25% Fertility
−25% Stress Gain
Medium Health Boost
|+20 Energy
|Finishing the Whole of Body Learning perk tree
|celibate
|Celibate
|+1 Monthly Piety
+10 Clergy Opinion
−10 Opposite Trait Opinion
Cannot have children
|+30 Zeal
−35 Sociability
|Embrace Celibacy decision
|Trait IDs
|Trait chain
|Level 1 effects
|Level 2 effects
|Level 3 effects
|blademaster_1, blademaster_2, blademaster_3
|Blademaster
|Aspiring Blademaster
+3 Prowess
Small Disease Resistance Health Boost
|Blademaster
+6 Prowess
Medium Disease Resistance Health Boost
|Legendary Blademaster
+12 Prowess
Huge Disease Resistance Health Boost
|hunter_1, hunter_2, hunter_3
|Hunter
|Novice Hunter
+2 Prowess
+10% Stress Loss
|Hunter
+4 Prowess
+15% Stress Loss
|Master Hunter
+6 Prowess
+20% Stress Loss
|mystic_1, mystic_2, mystic_3
|Mystic
|Wise Woman (f)/Wise Man (m)
+1 Learning
|Mystic
+2 Learning
|Miracle Worker
+4 Learning
|reveler_1, reveler_2, reveler_3
|Reveler
|Eager Reveler
+2 Diplomacy
+1 Intrigue
+10 Same Trait Opinion
|Famous Reveler
+3 Diplomacy
+2 Intrigue
+15 Same Trait Opinion
|Legendary Reveler
+4 Diplomacy
+3 Intrigue
+20 Same Trait Opinion
|physician_1, physician_2, physician_3
|Physician
|Novice Physician
+1 Learning
Small Disease Resistance Health Boost
|Physician
+2 Learning
Medium Disease Resistance Health Boost
|Renowned Physician
+4 Learning
Huge Disease Resistance Health Boost
|Trait IDs
|Trait
|Effect
|aggressive_attacker
|Aggressive Attacker
|+25% Enemy Fatal Casualties
|flexible_leader
|Flexible leader
|−50% Enemy Defensive Advantage
|forder
|Forder
|Crosses water without Advantage penalties
|holy_warrior
|Holy Warrior
|+10 Faith Hostility Advantage
|logistician
|Logistician
|+100% Supply Duration
|military_engineer
|Military Engineer
|−30% Siege Phase Time
|organizer
|Organizer
|+25% || Movement Speed
−20% Retreat Losses
|reaver
|Reaver
|+100% Raid Speed
−75% Hostile County Attrition
|unyielding_defender
|Unyielding Defender
|−25% Friendly Fatal Casualties
|cautious_leader
|Cautious Leader
|+4 Minimum Battle Roll
−2 Maximum Battle Roll
|reckless
|Reckless
|+6 Maximum Battle Roll
−4 Minimum Battle Roll
|forest_fighter
|Forest Fighter
|+5 Advantage in Forest and Taiga terrain
|open_terrain_expert
|Open Terrain Expert
|+4 Advantage in Farmlands, Plains and Steppe terrain
|rough_terrain_expert
|Rough Terrain Expert
|+4 Advantage in Hills, Mountains and Wetlands terrain
|desert_warrior
|Desert Warrior
|+5 Advantage in Desert, Desert Mountains, Drylands and Oasis terrain
No Desert Supply Limit Penalty
|jungle_stalker
|Jungle Stalker
|+6 Jungle Advantage
−50% Jungle Attrition
No Jungle Supply Limit Penalty
|Trait IDs
|Trait
|Character effects
|AI effects
|comfort_eater
|Comfort Eater
|+20% Stress Loss
−1 Stewardship
|+5 Greed
−5 Energy
|contrite
|Contrite
|+20% Stress Loss
−2 Intrigue
|+10 Compassion
+10 Honor
+10 Zeal
−10 Vengefulness
|drunkard
|Drunkard
|+20% Stress Loss
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−2 Stewardship
−2 Prowess
Tiny Health Penalty
|−10 Rationality
−15 Energy
|flagellant
|Flagellant
|+20% Stress Loss
−2 Prowess
Moderate Health Penalty
|+25 Zeal
+10 Honor
+5 Boldness
|hashishiyah
|Hashishiyah
|+20% Stress Loss
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−2 Stewardship
−2 Learning
|−10 Vengefulness
−15 Energy
|improvident
|Improvident
|+1 Diplomacy
+20% Stress Loss
−15% Monthly Income
|+10 Compassion
−10 Greed
|inappetetic
|Inappetetic
|+20% Stress Loss
−1 Diplomacy
−3 prowess
|−5 Greed
−10 Energy
|irritable
|Irritable
|+2 Prowess
+10% Dread Gain
+20% Stress Loss
−2 Diplomacy
−1 Martial
−5 Attraction Opinion
|+10 Boldness
+10 Energy
+10 Vengefulness
−10 Compassion
−20 Rationality
|profligate
|Profligate
|+0.5 Monthly Prestige
+20% Stress Loss
−10% Monthly Income
|+10 Greed
−10 Compassion
|rakish
|Rakish
|+20% Stress Loss
+5 Same Trait Opinion
+1 Intrigue
−1 Diplomacy
−5 Attraction Opinion
|+20 Sociability
+10 Greed
−10 Energy
−10 Honor
−10 Zeal
|reclusive
|Reclusive
|+20% Stress Loss
−2 Diplomacy
−1 Stewardship
|−10 Boldness
−10 Energy
−50 Sociability
|athletic
|Athletic
|+1 Prowess
+20% Stress Loss
Small Health Boost
|+25 Energy
+5 Boldness
|confider
|Confider
|+1 Diplomacy
+20% Stress Loss
|+20 Sociability
+10 Compassion
|journaller
|Journaller
|+1 Learning
+20% Stress Loss
|+10 Rationality
|Trait IDs
|Trait
|Effects
|Requirements
|bastard
|Bastard
| +5 Same Trait Opinion
−15 Dynasty Opinion
−1 Diplomacy
Cannot inherit titles
|The character was born outside marriage or concubinage
Faith does not have the No Bastards Bastardry doctrine
|bastard_founder
|Bastard Founder
| −1 Diplomacy
Cannot inherit titles
|The character gained a Landed title while being a Bastard
|born_in_the_purple
|Born in the Purple
| +0.5 Monthly Prestige
+5 Vassal Opinion
|One of the parents owned the Barony of Constantinople title when the character was born
One of the parents owned the Byzantine Empire or Roman Empire title when the character was born
|child_of_concubine / consort
|Child of Concubine / Consort
|−1 Diplomacy
|One of the parents was a Concubine or Consort when the character was born
|denounced
|Denounced
| −1 Diplomacy
−1 Monthly Prestige
Crime towards members of the same Dynasty
|Denounce Dynasty Head interaction
|disinherited
|Disinherited
| −5 Dynasty Opinion
Cannot inherit titles
|Disinherit Dynasty Head interaction
|disputed_heritage
|Disputed Heritage
| −1 Diplomacy
−10 House Opinion
|Illegitimate Child secret was exposed
|legitimized_bastard
|Legitimized Bastard
| −10 Dynasty Opinion
−1 Diplomacy
|Legitimize House Head interaction
|reincarnation
|Reincarnation
| +1 Monthly Piety
+5 Same Faith Opinion
|Faith has the Reincarnation tenet
4% chance at birth
|twin
|Twin
|+15 Twin Sibling Opinion
|2% chance at birth
|wild _oat
|Wild Oat
|−1 Diplomacy
|The character was born outside marriage or concubinage
Faith has the No Bastards bastardry doctrine
|Trait IDs
|Trait
|Effects
|adventurer
|Adventurer
| +1 Martial
+1 Prowess
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−1 Diplomacy
|augustus
|Augustus
| +0.5 Monthly Prestige
+10 Vassal Opinion
|berserker
|Berserker
| +2 Martial
+5 Prowess
+10 Same Trait Opinion
−2 Diplomacy
|chakravarti
|Chakravarti
| +2 Diplomacy
+1 Martial
+2 Learning
+20 Same Faith Opinion
|crusader
|Crusader
| +2 Martial
+1 Prowess
+15 Clergy Opinion
+15 Same Faith Opinion
|devoted
|Devoted
| +0.3 Monthly Piety
+5 Same Faith Opinion
Cannot inherit
May not marry
|greatest_of_khans
|Greatest of Khans
| +2 Diplomacy
+2 Martial
+1 Stewardship
+2 Prowess
+50 Natural Dread
−25% Dread Decay
+10 Same Culture Opinion
+25% Hostile Scheme Resistance
−20 Enemy Hostile Success Chance
+20 Vassal Limit
|heresiarch
|Heresiarch
| +2 Martial
+2 Learning
+2 Prowess
+5 Advantage against co-religionists
+10 Same Faith Opinion
|holy_monarch
|Holy Monarch
| +3 Martial
+2 Prowess
+5 Faith Hostility Advantage
−20% Retreat Losses
−15% Friendly Fatal Casualties
+50% Monthly Control
+35 Popular Opinion
+15 Same Faith Opinion
+10 Same Trait Opinion
Ignore Negative Culture Opinion
|mujahid
|Mujahid
| +2 Martial
+1 Prowess
+15 Clergy Opinion
+15 Same Faith Opinion
|murderer
|Murderer
|−15 General Opinion
|order_member
|Order Member
| +1 Martial
+4 Prowess
+15 Same Trait Opinion
Cannot inherit
May not marry
|peasant_leader
|Peasant Leader
| +10 Popular Opinion
+25 Same Trait Opinion
−10 General Opinion
|pilgrim
|Pilgrim
| +10% Monthly Piety
+5 Same Faith Opinion
|raider
|Raider
| +2 Martial
+3 Prowess
+0.3 Monthly Prestige
+5 Same Trait Opinion
|saint
|Saint
|+2 Monthly Piety
|varangian
|Varangian
| +1 Diplomacy
+2 Martial
+2 Prowess
+10 Same Trait Opinion
|warrior_of_the_faith
|Warrior of the Faith
| +2 Martial
+1 Prowess
+15 Clergy Opinion
+15 Same Faith Opinion