In this Crusader Kings 3 Traits Guide, we’ve listed down each and every single trait along with the specific effects they can have on your characters. We will tell you how different Traits in Crusader Kings 3 can help you flesh out your character into the world conquering behemoth of your dreams.

Crusader Kings 3 Traits

When it comes to Character Development, Crusader Kings 3 leaves no box unchecked.

You can find a number of Traits that affect your character’s performance throughout CK3.

Effects of Traits



Traits are like real life. You can control some of them, but you’ll find yourself inheriting many of them that may be unique to you. Circumstances play a huge role in giving your character different and unique traits.

Certain personality traits are unchangeable, and require specific pre-requisites for your player to have them.

Your character may also pick up various traits as he/she goes through life.

Certain traits of your character are best not exposed to others as they might become a weakness that other individuals might be able to exploit.

Lifestyles



You have five skills, Diplomacy, Martial, Stewardship, Intrigue, and Learning. All of these have three focuses that you can choose to work on.

These will allow your character to specialize in a specific tree to unlock exclusive abilities and traits.

Earn lifestyle experience by playing as your character, the rate at which you earn said experience is determined by your personality traits, and education.

Personality Traits

Trait IDs Trait Character Effects Boldness AI Effects brave Brave +2 Martial +3 Prowess +5 Vassal Opinion +10 Attraction Opinion +10 Same Trait Opinion -10 Opposite Trait Opinion +100% probability of capture or death in battle +200 +20 Energy +20 Sociability -20 Rationality calm Calm +1 Diplomacy +1 Intrigue +10% Stress Loss +10% Scheme Discovery Chance +50% Dread Decay +10% Same Trait Opinion -10 Opposite Trait Opinion -20 +75 Rationality -10 Energy -10 Vengefulness chaste Chaste +2 Learning -25% Fertility +10 Same Trait Opinion -10 Opposite Trait Opinion -50 +20 Honor +10 Energy +10 Zeal -20 Greed -20 Sociability content Content +2 Learning +10% Stress Loss +10 Opinion of Vassals +20 Opinion of Liege +20 Same Trait Opinion −1 Intrigue -50 +10 Honor -10 Sociability -10 Vengefulness -10 Zeal -50 Energy -75 Greed diligent Diligent +1 Diplomacy +1 Martial +1 Stewardship +1 Intrigue +1 Learning +20% Stress Gain +10 Same Trait Opinion -10 Opposite Trait Opinion -50 +75 Energy +20 Rationality +10 Vengefulness fickle Fickle +1 Diplomacy +20% Hostile Scheme Resistance −2 Stewardship +20 −20 Honor −20 Rationality −20 Vengefulness forgiving Forgiving +2 Diplomacy+1 Learning−2 Intrigue +15 Prisoner Opinion +10 Same Trait Opinion −10 Opposite Trait Opinion +50 Compassion +20 Honor +10 Rationality −10 Energy −200 Vengefulness generous Generous +3 Diplomacy −10% Monthly Income −15 Opposite Trait Opinion +35 Compassion +20 Honor +10 Sociability −200 Greed gregarious Gregarious +2 Diplomacy +5 Attraction Opinion +15% Personal Scheme Power +10 Same Trait Opinion +20 +200 Sociability +35 Compassion honest Honest +2 Diplomacy −4 Intrigue +10 Same Trait Opinion −10 Opposite Trait Opinion +10 +50 Honor +20 Sociability +10 Compassion humble Humble +0.5 Monthly Piety +10 Opinion of Liege +10 Opinion of Vassals +10 Clergy Opinion −15 Opposite Trait Opinion +20 Compassion +20 Honor −10 Energy −50 Greed just Just +2 Stewardship +1 Learning −3 Intrigue +5 Vassal Opinion +10 Same Trait Opinion −10 Opposite Trait Opinion +200 Honor +20 Rationality +10 Vengefulness +10 Zeal patient Patient +2 Learning +10 Hostile Scheme Resistance +5 Vassal Opinion +5 Liege Opinion −15 Opposite Trait Opinion -20 +35 Rationality +10 Vengefulness −10 Energy temperate Temperate +2 Stewardship +10 Same Trait Opinion −10 Opposite Trait Opinion Small Health Boost +10 Energy −10 Vengefulness −35 Greed trusting Trusting +2 Diplomacy −2 Intrigue +15 Opinion of Liege +15 Opinion of Vassals +15 Enemy Hostile Scheme Success Chance +50 Honor +50 Sociability +20 Compassion −20 Rationality −20 Vengefulness zealous Zealous +2 Martial +20% Monthly Piety +15 Same Trait Opinion −10 Opposite Trait Opinion −35 Different Faith Opinion +20% Faith Conversion Cost +200 Zeal +20 Energy −20 Rationality compassionate Compassionate +2 Diplomacy +5 Attraction Opinion −15 Opposite Trait Opinion −2 Intrigue −15 Natural Dread +100% Dread Decay +200 Compassion +50 Honor +50 Sociability −20 Greed craven Craven −50% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle +20 Same Trait Opinion −2 Martial −3 Prowess −5 Vassal Opinion −10 Attraction Opinion -200 +10 Rationality−20 Energy −20 Sociability wrathful Wrathful +2 Martial +20 Natural Dread −1 Diplomacy −1 Intrigue +35 +20 Vengefulness +10 Energy −20 Compassion −35 Rationality lustful Lustful +2 Intrigue+25% Fertility+10% Seduction Scheme Power +10 Same Trait Opinion −10 Opposite Trait Opinion −50% Asexuality Chance +35 Sociability +20 Greed +10 Energy −10 Honor −10 Zeal ambitious Ambitious +1 Diplomacy +1 Martial +1 Stewardship +1 Intrigue +1 Learning +1 Prowess +25% Stress Gain −15 Opinion of Liege −15 Same Trait Opinion +50 +75 Energy +75 Greed +20 Sociability +10 Zeal −20 Honor lazy Lazy +15% Stress Loss −1 Diplomacy −1 Intrigue −1 Stewardship −1 Martial −1 Learning -20 +10 Greed −10 Compassion −10 Sociability −10 Vengefulness −50 Energy stubborn Stubborn +3 Stewardship −5 Liege Opinion −5 Vassal Opinion Small Disease Resistance Health Boost +50 Honor +50 Vengefulness −10 Rationality vengeful Vengeful +2 Intrigue +2 Prowess +15% Dread Gain +15 Hostile Scheme Success Chance against Rivals −2 Diplomacy +200 Vengefulness +10 Energy −10 Honor −10 Rationality −20 Compassion greedy Greedy +15% Monthly Income −2 Diplomacy +200 Greed −10 Honor −20 Compassion shy Shy +2 Learning +15% Hostile Scheme Resistance +15 Same Trait Opinion −2 Diplomacy −5 Attraction Opinion −15% Personal Scheme Power -20 −10 Vengefulness −10 Zeal −200 Sociability deceitful Deceitful +4 Intrigue −2 Diplomacy −10 Opposite Trait Opinion -10 +10 Rationality −10 Compassion −50 Honor arrogant Arrogant +1 Monthly Prestige −5 Opinion of Vassals −5 Opinion of Liege −15 Opposite Trait Opinion +35 +20 Greed +20 Sociability +10 Energy −20 Compassion −20 Honor −20 Rationality arbitrary Arbitrary +3 Intrigue +15 Natural Dread −50% Stress Gain −2 Stewardship −1 Learning −5 Vassal Opinion +10 −10 Compassion −10 Zeal −20 Rationality −200 Honor impatient Impatient +20% Monthly Prestige +15% Hostile Scheme Power −2 Learning −5 Vassal Opinion −5 Liege Opinion −15 Opposite Trait Opinion +20 +10 Energy −10 Vengefulness −35 Rationality gluttonous Gluttonous +10% Stress Loss −2 Stewardship −5 Attraction Opinion −10 Opposite Trait Opition +10 Same Trait Opinion +35 Greed −10 Energy paranoid Paranoid +3 Intrigue +25% Dread Gain +10% Scheme Discovery Chance −25 Enemy Personal Scheme Success Chance −1 Diplomacy +100% Stress gain −10 Vassal Opinion +20 Vengefulness −10 Compassion −20 Honor −20 Rationality −50 Sociability cynical Cynical +2 Diplomacy +2 Intrigue −20% Faith Conversion Cost +10 Same Trait Opinion −10 Opposite Trait Opinion −20% Monthly Piety +50 Rationality −10 Compassion −20 Energy −200 Zeal callous Callous +2 Intrigue −20% Tyranny Gain +25% Dread Gain +25% Dread Decay −2 Diplomacy −5 Attraction Opinion −5 Close Family Opinion +10 Rationality −10 Sociability −50 Honor −200 Compassion sadistic Sadistic +2 Intrigue +4 Prowess +35 Natural Dread −10 General Opinion Can use Hostile Schemes against their own children −75 Honor −200 Compassion

Congenital Traits

Trait IDs Trait Effects depressed_1, depressed_genetic Melancholic −1 Diplomacy −1 Martial −1 Stewardship −1 Intrigue −10% Fertility Moderate Health Penalty lunatic_1, lunatic_genetic Lunatic +10% Hostile Scheme Resistance +10 Same Trait Opinion −10 Attraction Opinion −10 Vassal Opinion Minor Health Penalty possessed_1, possessed_genetic Possessed +10% Monthly Learning lifestyle Experience +15 Same Trait Opinion −10 Attraction Opinion Moderate Health Penalty fecund Fecund +50% Fertility +5 Years Life Expectancy albino Albino +15 Natural Dread +10 Same Trait Opinion −10 General Opinion lisping Lisping +10 Same Trait Opinion −5 Attraction Opinion −2 Diplomacy stuttering Stuttering +10 Same Trait Opinion −2 Diplomacy pure-blooded Pure-blooded +10% Fertility −50% Inbreeding Chance Small Health Boost giant Giant +6 Prowess +5 Vassal Opinion +10 Tribal Ruler Opinion +20 Same Trait Opinion −5 Attraction Opinion Minor Health Penalty scaly Scaly +10 Natural Dread +10 Same Trait Opinion −10 Vassal Opinion −30 Attraction Opinion −20% Fertility club-footed Club-footed +10 Same Trait Opinion −10 Attraction Opinion −2 Prowess dwarf Dwarf +20 Same Trait Opinion −20 Attraction Opinion −4 Prowess hunchbacked Hunchbacked +10 Same Trait Opinion −30 Attraction Opinion −10 Vassal Opinion −2 Prowess sterile Sterile −50% Fertility wheezing Wheezing −10 Vassal Opinion Tiny Health Penalty spindly Spindly −1 Prowess −10 Attraction Opinion Minor Health Penalty bleeder Bleeder −10 Vassal Opinion Severe Health Penalty beauty_bad_1, beauty_bad_2, beauty_bad_3, beauty_good_1, beauty_good_2, beauty_good_3 Beauty Added Diplomacy Added Attraction Opinion Added Fertility intellect_bad_1, intellect_bad_2, intellect_bad_3, intellect_good_1, intellect_good_2, intellect_good_3 Intellect Added Diplomacy Added Martial Added Stewardship Added Intrigue Added Learning Added Monthly Lifestyle Experience physique_bad_1, physique_bad_2, physique_bad_3, physique_good_1, physique­_good_2, physique_good_3 Physique Added prowess Added attraction opinion Health boost if positive, penalty if negative

Physical Traits

Trait IDs Trait Character effects AI effects shrewd Shrewd +2 Diplomacy +2 Martial +2 Stewardship +2 Intrigue +2 Learning +50 Rationality strong Strong +4 Prowess Medium Health Boost +20 Energy scarred Scarred +0.1 Monthly Prestige +5 Attraction Opinion dull Dull −2 Diplomacy −2 Martial −2 Stewardship −2 Intrigue −2 Learning −50 Rationality weak Weak −4 Prowess −10 Attraction Opinion −10 Vassal Opinion Moderate Health Penalty −20 Energy one-eyed One-Eyed +1 Learning +10 Dread −2 Prowess −5 Attraction Opinion +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle −10 Energy one-legged One-Legged +1 Learning −10 Dread −4 Prowess −10 Attraction Opinion +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle −10 Energy disfigured Disfigured −4 Diplomacy −20% Fertility −20 Attraction Opinion +100% Likelihood of capture or death in Battle −20 Sociability eunuch Eunuch −20 Attraction Opinion Cannot have children Cannot inherit titles May not marry −20 Energy

Lifestyle Traits

Trait IDs Trait Character effects AI effects Requirements august August +2 Diplomacy +1 Martial +1 Monthly Prestige +20 Energy Finishing the August Diplomacy perk tree diplomat Diplomat +3 Diplomacy +20 Independent Ruler Opinion +25% Personal Scheme Power +20 Energy +20 Sociability Finishing the Diplomat Diplomacy perk tree patriarch / matriarch Patriarch / Matriarch +10 House Opinion +15 Close Family Opinion +20% Fertility +20% Stress Loss +20 Energy +20 Sociability Finishing the Family Hierarch Diplomacy perk tree gallant Gallant +2 Martial +4 Prowess +20% Monthly Prestige +20 Attraction Opinion +35 Boldness +20 Honor +20 Sociability Finishing the Gallant Martial perk tree overseer Overseer +2 Martial +2 Stewardship +50% Monthly Control Growth +20 Rationality Finishing the Overseer Martial perk tree strategist Strategist +1 Diplomacy +3 Martial +25% Enemy Fatal Casualties Cross water without Advantage loss +30 Rationality Finishing the Strategist Martial perk tree administrator Administrator +1 Diplomacy +3 Stewardship +5 Vassal Opinion +20 Rationality +10 Energy Finishing the Administrator Stewardship perk tree architect Architect +2 Stewardship −15% Building and Holding Construction Time −10% Building and Holding Gold Cost +10 Energy +5 Rationality Finishing the Architect Stewardship perk tree avaricious Avaricious +2 Stewardship +15% Holding Taxes +30 Greed +20 Energy −20 Honor −20 Rationality −30 Compassion Finishing the Avaricious Stewardship perk tree schemer Schemer +5 Intrigue +25% Hostile Scheme Power −20 Honor Finishing the Schemer Intrigue perk tree seducer Seducer +3 Intrigue +20% Fertility +40 Attraction Opinion +20 Sociability −10 Honor Finishing the Seducer Intrigue perk tree torturer Torturer +4 Prowess +50% Dread gain +25% Hostile Scheme Resistance +10% Levy Size +20 Boldness +20 Vengefulness −30 Honor Finishing the Torturer Intrigue perk tree scholar Scholar +5 Learning +15% Monthly Development Growth +10 Hostile Scheme Success Chance +10 Personal Scheme Success Chance +30 Rationality Finishing the Scholar Learning perk tree theologian Theologian +3 Learning +20% Monthly Piety +20 Zeal +10 Rationality Finishing the Theologian Learning perk tree whole of body Whole of Body +25% Fertility −25% Stress Gain Medium Health Boost +20 Energy Finishing the Whole of Body Learning perk tree celibate Celibate +1 Monthly Piety +10 Clergy Opinion −10 Opposite Trait Opinion Cannot have children +30 Zeal −35 Sociability Embrace Celibacy decision

Leveled Traits

Trait IDs Trait chain Level 1 effects Level 2 effects Level 3 effects blademaster_1, blademaster_2, blademaster_3 Blademaster Aspiring Blademaster +3 Prowess Small Disease Resistance Health Boost Blademaster +6 Prowess Medium Disease Resistance Health Boost Legendary Blademaster +12 Prowess Huge Disease Resistance Health Boost hunter_1, hunter_2, hunter_3 Hunter Novice Hunter +2 Prowess +10% Stress Loss Hunter +4 Prowess +15% Stress Loss Master Hunter +6 Prowess +20% Stress Loss mystic_1, mystic_2, mystic_3 Mystic Wise Woman (f)/Wise Man (m) +1 Learning Mystic +2 Learning Miracle Worker +4 Learning reveler_1, reveler_2, reveler_3 Reveler Eager Reveler +2 Diplomacy +1 Intrigue +10 Same Trait Opinion Famous Reveler +3 Diplomacy +2 Intrigue +15 Same Trait Opinion Legendary Reveler +4 Diplomacy +3 Intrigue +20 Same Trait Opinion physician_1, physician_2, physician_3 Physician Novice Physician +1 Learning Small Disease Resistance Health Boost Physician +2 Learning Medium Disease Resistance Health Boost Renowned Physician +4 Learning Huge Disease Resistance Health Boost

Commander Traits

Trait IDs Trait Effect aggressive_attacker Aggressive Attacker +25% Enemy Fatal Casualties flexible_leader Flexible leader −50% Enemy Defensive Advantage forder Forder Crosses water without Advantage penalties holy_warrior Holy Warrior +10 Faith Hostility Advantage logistician Logistician +100% Supply Duration military_engineer Military Engineer −30% Siege Phase Time organizer Organizer +25% || Movement Speed −20% Retreat Losses reaver Reaver +100% Raid Speed −75% Hostile County Attrition unyielding_defender Unyielding Defender −25% Friendly Fatal Casualties cautious_leader Cautious Leader +4 Minimum Battle Roll −2 Maximum Battle Roll reckless Reckless +6 Maximum Battle Roll −4 Minimum Battle Roll forest_fighter Forest Fighter +5 Advantage in Forest and Taiga terrain open_terrain_expert Open Terrain Expert +4 Advantage in Farmlands, Plains and Steppe terrain rough_terrain_expert Rough Terrain Expert +4 Advantage in Hills, Mountains and Wetlands terrain desert_warrior Desert Warrior +5 Advantage in Desert, Desert Mountains, Drylands and Oasis terrain No Desert Supply Limit Penalty jungle_stalker Jungle Stalker +6 Jungle Advantage −50% Jungle Attrition No Jungle Supply Limit Penalty

Criminal Traits

Trait IDs Trait Effects Deciding factor adulterer Adulterer +10 Same Trait Opinion Male Adultery doctrine Female Adultery doctrine fornicator Fornicator +10 Same Trait Opinion Male Adultery doctrine Female Adultery doctrine deviant Deviant +25% Stress Loss +35 Same Trait Opinion Deviancy doctrine kinslayer_1 Dynastic Kinslayer −5 Dynasty Opinion Kinslaying doctrine kinslayer_2 Familial Kinslayer −5 Dynasty Opinion −5 Close Family Opinion Kinslaying doctrine kinslayer_3 Kinslayer −5 Dynasty Opinion −10 Close Family Opinion Kinslaying doctrine incestuous Incestuous +20 Same Trait Opinion Consanguinity doctrine sodomite Sodomite +10 Same Trait Opinion Same-Sex Relations doctrine witch Witch +1 Intrigue +1 Learning +20 Same Trait Opinion −1 Diplomacy Witchcraft doctrine cannibal Cannibal +2 Prowess +15% Stress Loss +20 Natural Dread +35 Same Trait Opinion Ritual Cannibalism tenet excommunicated Excommunicated −50% Monthly Piety Communion tenet

Coping Mechanisms

Trait IDs Trait Character effects AI effects comfort_eater Comfort Eater +20% Stress Loss −1 Stewardship +5 Greed −5 Energy contrite Contrite +20% Stress Loss −2 Intrigue +10 Compassion +10 Honor +10 Zeal −10 Vengefulness drunkard Drunkard +20% Stress Loss +10 Same Trait Opinion −2 Stewardship −2 Prowess Tiny Health Penalty −10 Rationality −15 Energy flagellant Flagellant +20% Stress Loss −2 Prowess Moderate Health Penalty +25 Zeal +10 Honor +5 Boldness hashishiyah Hashishiyah +20% Stress Loss +10 Same Trait Opinion −2 Stewardship −2 Learning −10 Vengefulness −15 Energy improvident Improvident +1 Diplomacy +20% Stress Loss −15% Monthly Income +10 Compassion −10 Greed inappetetic Inappetetic +20% Stress Loss −1 Diplomacy −3 prowess −5 Greed −10 Energy irritable Irritable +2 Prowess +10% Dread Gain +20% Stress Loss −2 Diplomacy −1 Martial −5 Attraction Opinion +10 Boldness +10 Energy +10 Vengefulness −10 Compassion −20 Rationality profligate Profligate +0.5 Monthly Prestige +20% Stress Loss −10% Monthly Income +10 Greed −10 Compassion rakish Rakish +20% Stress Loss +5 Same Trait Opinion +1 Intrigue −1 Diplomacy −5 Attraction Opinion +20 Sociability +10 Greed −10 Energy −10 Honor −10 Zeal reclusive Reclusive +20% Stress Loss −2 Diplomacy −1 Stewardship −10 Boldness −10 Energy −50 Sociability athletic Athletic +1 Prowess +20% Stress Loss Small Health Boost +25 Energy +5 Boldness confider Confider +1 Diplomacy +20% Stress Loss +20 Sociability +10 Compassion journaller Journaller +1 Learning +20% Stress Loss +10 Rationality

Childhood Traits

Trait IDs Trait Diplomacy Martial Stewardship Intrigue Learning Struggling education bossy Bossy 0 +1 +1 0 0 Diplomacy charming Charming +1 0 0 +1 0 Stewardship curious Curious +1 0 0 0 +1 Martial pensive Pensive 0 0 +1 0 +1 Intrigue rowdy Rowdy 0 +1 0 +1 0 Learning

Dynasty Traits

Trait IDs Trait Effects Requirements bastard Bastard +5 Same Trait Opinion −15 Dynasty Opinion −1 Diplomacy Cannot inherit titles The character was born outside marriage or concubinage Faith does not have the No Bastards Bastardry doctrine bastard_founder Bastard Founder −1 Diplomacy Cannot inherit titles The character gained a Landed title while being a Bastard born_in_the_purple Born in the Purple +0.5 Monthly Prestige +5 Vassal Opinion One of the parents owned the Barony of Constantinople title when the character was born One of the parents owned the Byzantine Empire or Roman Empire title when the character was born child_of_concubine / consort Child of Concubine / Consort −1 Diplomacy One of the parents was a Concubine or Consort when the character was born denounced Denounced −1 Diplomacy −1 Monthly Prestige Crime towards members of the same Dynasty Denounce Dynasty Head interaction disinherited Disinherited −5 Dynasty Opinion Cannot inherit titles Disinherit Dynasty Head interaction disputed_heritage Disputed Heritage −1 Diplomacy −10 House Opinion Illegitimate Child secret was exposed legitimized_bastard Legitimized Bastard −10 Dynasty Opinion −1 Diplomacy Legitimize House Head interaction reincarnation Reincarnation +1 Monthly Piety +5 Same Faith Opinion Faith has the Reincarnation tenet 4% chance at birth twin Twin +15 Twin Sibling Opinion 2% chance at birth wild _oat Wild Oat −1 Diplomacy The character was born outside marriage or concubinage Faith has the No Bastards bastardry doctrine

Descendant Traits

Trait IDs Founding Trait Effects AI Zeal Descendant Trait Effects AI Zeal Founding Requirements saoshyant Saoshyant +1 Diplomacy +2 Learning +2 Prowess +5 Same Faith Opinion +100 Saoshyant Descendant +1 Learning +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Become the Saoshyant decision sayyid Sayyid +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Sayyid +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Historical character paragon Paragon +20 Temple Vassal Opinion +20 Consecrated Blood +10 Temple Vassal Opinion +10 Consecrate Bloodline decision Head of Faith savior The Savior +10 Same Faith Opinion +100 Divine Blood +5 Same Faith Opinion 0 Consecrate Bloodline decision Head of Faith

Other Traits