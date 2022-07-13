Company of Heroes 3 Will Feature More “Robust” AI, Enriched Destruction

It’s been almost a decade since the release of Company of Heroes 2. SEGA has now confirmed that after a long wait, Company of Heroes 3 will release for PC on November November 17, 2022.

As you might know already, Relic Entertainment is bring two separate campaigns at launch for Company of Heroes 3. One is the Dynamic Italian campaign while the other is North African campaign offering classic RTS experience to the players. While discussing AI of the game with PC Gamer, Technical Director Ian Thompson said:

We’ve really done a lot of work with the AI to make it [better at reacting to the enemy]. In traditional Company of Heroes development, ones I’ve experienced in the past, AI was something we did last. We would build the multiplayer game, then we’d build the AI, but we knew we needed to build it much earlier this time, so we’ve been able to have much more experience with the AI and so it’s a much more robust player of the game.

In strategy games, Artificial intelligence plays a crucial role as players are just giving orders to units and groups while the execution is handled by AI itself. Not only that, AI as a player can also make or break the overall experience in single-player or multiplayer. So it is good to see that Relic Entertainment has given significant importance to AI in Company of Heroes 3.

Destruction has been an important component in Company of Heroes series and it will definitely be returning for Company of Heroes 3. While talking about destruction, Thompson said:

With the North African operation, we’re bringing all of the elements of traditional Company of Heroes destruction into that theatre, so we can see elements of deformation of terrain, the buildings being destroyed, and while those buildings are being destroyed soldiers are still trying to find combat slots to fire from … Destructible buildings, destructible foliage, all those things combine together with the vehicles and units moving around for a more enriched destruction environment.

Personally, I am quite excited to try out the dynamic Italian campaign where we will get the option to play the missions according to our choice. It would be interesting to see how much things can be changed with our choices. So November, 2022 is looking great despite some games getting delayed to 2023.