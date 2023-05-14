Code Vein Ichor Guide

Code Vein features Ichor which controls the use of your Gifts in the game. Depending on the Blood Code, you will require different Ichor to use the Gifts that fall under that specific Blood Code. You need to get as much Ichor as you can in the game. Below we have summed up the way for Code Vein Ichor collection.

Code Vein Ichor

If you are wondering what ichor is, ichor basically serves as mana in the game, similar to Quicksilver Bullets in Bloodborne and is also used as ammunition for your Bayonet Rifle. Without sufficient ichor, you are unable to perform certain tasks or use gifts in the game.

How to Regenerate Ichor

You can replenish Ichor by resting at Mistles, at the cost of returning your stock limit to normal if it has been increased by Gifts.

Farming or replenishing your current Ichor basically occurs during combat and when you hit your enemies with drain attacks. You need to charge your drain attack first before that happens.

You charge it by pressing X or A and then hit the enemy. As you hit them, you will be drawing their Ichor out which in turn is going to fill up the gauge beside your Ichor number and once it fills up, you gain one Ichor.

You hit your enemies with combos time and again so, you can add a draining attack in your combo by pressing R1(Right Bumper)+X(A). Pulling off a parry or back attack also ends up in a Drain Attack which again drains the enemy’s Ichor.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once again, keep hitting your enemies with drain attacks to drain their ichor and fill up your ichor gauge and once it is filled, you gain one Ichor for your use.

An example of the Gifts obtained in Code Vein is the Ichor Strikes. You obtain the gifts by attaining different Blood Codes. You need to use the game’s XP, Haze in order to unlock the gift that you prefer.

This Ichor Strikes gift can be found in the Hunter Blood Code. Gifts in Code Vein allows the players to perform new abilities like self-healing of themselves and their team and also buffing themselves and debuffing the enemies.

Ichor Items

Sometimes, you get items that affect your Ichor storage or the number of items that replenish Ichor. We have listed some of those items for you down below:

Ichor Concentrate : This is a small vial which is filled with Ichor so you can use it to obtain some of the Ichor.

: This is a small vial which is filled with Ichor so you can use it to obtain some of the Ichor. Ichor Coagulant : This item is used for the draining Ichor to be stored inside the body. This item may block the effect of leaking Ichor if it is used before you are attacked.

: This item is used for the draining Ichor to be stored inside the body. This item may block the effect of leaking Ichor if it is used before you are attacked. Murasame’s Ichor Blend : A drug made from Murasame’s blood mixed with Lost Ichor. Again this item is used for the storage of more than the normal amount of Ichor.

: A drug made from Murasame’s blood mixed with Lost Ichor. Again this item is used for the storage of more than the normal amount of Ichor. Coco’s Ichor Blend: A drug made from Coco’s blood mixed with Lost Ichor. This item is used for the storage of more than the normal amount of Ichor.

How to Increase Ichor Efficiency in Code Vein

Besides items, there are also some gifts that are used to decrease the cost of Ichor and even used to increase the Ichor Generation. This way, the efficiency of your ichor usage increases and you can use more abilities even if your total ichor count remains the same.

We have listed few of these gifts that alter ichor for you below:

Hunting Feast : This is a gift that is used for increasing the drain rating of weapon attacks for a small amount of time.

: This is a gift that is used for increasing the drain rating of weapon attacks for a small amount of time. Blood Awakening : This is basically used to enhance the gifts and to lower the cost for Ichor. But the only downside of this gift is that it lowers the attack power.

: This is basically used to enhance the gifts and to lower the cost for Ichor. But the only downside of this gift is that it lowers the attack power. Blood Sacrifice : This is a gift that is used to gain Ichor for the expense of your HP.

: This is a gift that is used to gain Ichor for the expense of your HP. Weapon Drain Rating Up: This is a gift that is similar to the Hunting Feast gift, but it increases a weapons drain rating permanently.

The maximum ichor can only be increased by 20 units with items and drain attacks. Beyond equipping a Blood Code with a greater max or a passive gift that increases it, there is no method to permanently increase max Ichor.

This is all the information that you require on Ichor and this will help you to equip Ichor very easily in the game. Just keep using the Drain Attack on your enemies and you will be filling up your gauge and getting that Ichor.