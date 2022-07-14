In Code Vein, Depths: Fiery Oblivion is an area that is part of the Hellfire Knight DLC. You can enter it via the Fiery Oblivion map between the Crypt Spire and Provisional Government Outskirts. This Code Vein Hellfire Knight Depths: Fiery Oblivion Walkthrough will help you complete the area.

Code Vein Hellfire Knight Depths: Fiery Oblivion

When you enter the Fiery Oblivion area, you can obtain 2x Regen Inducer, 2x Pure Blood, 1x Plasma Cartridge, and 1x Fireproof Tonic from the table present right at the start.

After that, head to the right side to reach the Altar and purify the Rotten Mistle as well. At the Altar, you can start the ‘Horror Hunting Trails’, which has 2 different paths which we have explained below.

Go Left

The first path is to head left. If you choose to do so, you will face loads of enemies and find items that can be collected as you head deep into Fiery Oblivion.

You will have to duel against a female Spiked Lost when you first take the left path. Once that is done, go up the ramp to find and collect Old-World Materials.

After collecting the materials, go back down the ramp where you will have to go up against a Bayonet-wielding Knight Lost, Elite Knight Lost, Horned Lost, and 3 Female Spiked Lost. Once you defeat all of them, you can make your way to the ramp on the right.

On the right ramp, the Achilles Core Fragment C is present. Collect it and use it to purify the rotten Mistle.

Now, head to the cave on the right where you will have to take down several Sand Blob enemies. After defeating them, purify your rotten mistle again and head forward to find and collect RV Mastery (124).

Once you have your hands on it, make your way to the ramp outside. You will now need to face off against Argent Shield-wielding Knight and an Elite Knight Lost.

Defeat them and then go to the top of the ramp and enter the next room through the small opening there to collect a Queen Tungsten and a rotten Mistle from there. Next, you will have to face off against the Abyssal Doppelganger.

Abyssal Doppelganger

Abyssal Doppelganger is a boss that is found in Fiery Oblivion. The fight is not that difficult but Abyssal Doppelganger has the ability to switch between Mage and Melee forms.

In its Mage form, Abyssal Doppelganger will use Ichor and cast 4 projectiles toward you. These projectiles do really high damage so make sure to move out of the way of them.

It will also gather Ichor to deal cone-shaped projectile attack which will attack you from both sides. To defeat Abyssal Doppelganger, make sure to dodge all incoming attacks, and then when he is recovering, stun him and then use a fast weapon to deal high damage to him.

Go Straight

The second path that you can take is going Straight. If you go straight, you will have to take down 5 Mutated Lost and one Horned Lost. Once you take them down, use the opening on the right to enter a floor that will break.

There, you can find and collect an Achilles Core Fragment while also having to fight against 3 Mutated Lost, 2 Assassin Lost and a Stone-Crusher Lost. Once you defeat them, you can leave the ramp present to the left side of the cave.

Once you enter the new area, keep moving forward, defeating the different enemies you face on your way. Collect and purify the rotten Mistle hidden between the rocks on the left in order to disclose the map area. You will then encounter the Blazing Heretic boss.

Blazing Heretic

Blazing Heretic fight takes place in an arena full of rocks and lava. Make sure that at any point during the fight, you do not touch the lava as it may be fatal. Blazing Heretic will use a spin attack in which it will swing its sword at you. Make sure that you move out of the reach of this attack to stay safe.

Another attack that he will use is a charge attack in which he will charge toward you with his sword. Make sure to move out of his way to avoid taking damage from this attack.

Blazing Heretic has another combo attack in which he will swing his sword at you several times while also creating a barrage of fire around it that you should stay away from.

To defeat him, keep dodging his attacks and once he is recovering, use a fast weapon to attack him as much as possible.

Winning this fight will grant you the Asclepius Vestige Part A. Combining this with part B will allow you to open the door and lead you to your next fight against the Hellfire Knight.