Call of Duty: World at War Dedicated Server Guide

Those who were able to setup COD4 MW server on their PC, will surely be able to setup Call of Duty: World at War dedicated server.

I have already written Call of duty 4 dedicated server guide, I will try to summarize this guide in shortest and easiest possible way.

Note: I will repeat all the steps again so that it might be easier for those who haven’t read the cod4 server guide.

Call of Duty: World at War Dedicated Server Setup

Step 1

First of all you should make sure that following ports are forward if you are behind a router. UDP:28960

UDP:20800

UDP:20810

UDP:28960

This step is tricky a bit if you are not familiar with your router. Portforward dot com can help u in forwarding your ports.This is necessary,otherwise your server won’t appear to others.Once your ports are forward,you can move to the next step.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Step 2

Now for your server you are gonna need a config file.You can modify the config file according to your needs. I am running this config file, I found it best, as it covers most of the requirements of the server.

This is how I setup my own config for my clan.You can edit it according to your needs. Change server name, pass, Rcon etc. Copy the whole thing to a text document such as notepad and save it. Name it as you like but I will suggest it naming as server.cfg.

Now place this file in the “main” folder of your call of duty 4 directory.e.g mine was D:Call of Duty – World at War main.

Step 3

Create a shortcut to server launch file dedicated, and go to its properties and add the following code line :

+set dedicated 2 +set net_port 28960 +set sv_punkbuster 1 +set sv_maxclients 8 +exec server.cfg +map_rotate

Note:Make sure that there is a space between CodWAWmp.exe and added command,otherwise it will give an error.The config file name in the command should be the same as labeled before.You should set net port and max clients(max players in server) according to your need.

Step 4

This is it.Your server is ready. Double click the file, a window will pop-up, this is the console box for your server.As long as this box is running,your server will remain up.

You can give the ip of your newly made server to your friends by adding :28960 at the end of your ip address.

If you have a static ip by your isp than its fine, otherwise your server ip will also vary with your ip. To check your current ip logon to whatismyip and use that ip to connect to the server.

Enjoy!