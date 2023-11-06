How To Get More Workers In Cities Skylines 2

With the budding economy of your city, some issues can arise that can threaten your structure. One of the prevailing problems is not having enough workers in Cities Skylines 2. Many players experience this and can’t seem to solve this issue.

Check out our prescribed solutions, and they’ll surely help you to get more workers. While there are some solutions you can try, make sure you know how your city works before using one of these.

Create Residential Areas

If you require more workers, you need to increase the population. For that, make considerable-sized residential areas that can accommodate more individuals. The more families are settled in, the more chances are for people to start working. The residential areas in Cities Skylines 2 should be a large chunk so that the population can be increased in bulk.

Sometimes, making houses is not the solution. To counter that, make your city more attractive. Add parks around the area and make other areas accessible and close. Furthermore, lowering taxes can also attract a lot of people. Just consider your economy so the difference doesn’t affect much.

Establish a proper public transport system

People need to go back and forth from work and for that, it is best to provide them with public transport. The roads and transport system can sometimes pose a problem, leading residents to not go to work. This can be solved with public transport in Cities Skylines 2.

Make sure the roads are laid out right so the transport does not take too long to reach their stop. Also, with the addition of accidents and traffic, it is better to have public transportation in their lane.

Build higher-level educational institutes

If you need people for good jobs, you must have them educated. Have people get educated by having schools and other educational institutes available for the residents. Make their education a requirement. This will give them a proper understanding of the industry before continuing the job.

Make sure the residents have the right education according to the direction your city is turning in. Consider your main companies and what kind of workers they need. Then, set that and make schools according to that demand. This will encourage people to get a job, and you will get more workers for your city in Cities Skylines 2.

Wait a bit longer to get more workers

Sometimes, the problem is as big as you may think it is. It is better to wait when the demand is high. Then observe, are you expecting your city to reach its peak too fast? If yes, then wait and let the city grow organically.

Reduce the expectations, remove some industries, and operate them back when you deem them fit to work. The range of workers per population should be 7 to 10%, so make sure you reach that.

If no, and you are slow and steady, then study the problem. Understand the problem and then act on the required action. Choose wisely and then wait to see how it affects you. This will solve the problem, and now you’ll know what to do in the future according to the results.

That is all about the solutions you can try to get more workers in Cities Skylines 2.