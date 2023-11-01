Cities: Skylines 2 Exports Guide

One way to make money in Cities Skylines 2 is by exporting excess material. Once you have a steady production and export of anything like water, electricity, and goods, you will succeed in progressing with a thriving city.

If you have no clue how to step into the export world, don’t worry, as I will help you learn how to do so in a few easy steps.

How to Export Water

Using water is the easiest way to start exporting. For that, here’s how you can make a water system that can cover your city’s demand and also be used for export.

Place a water pump on the edge of the land so that it is half over the water. This is the required position for every water pump. Also, make sure it’s by a road or connect it using roads so it’s wired in.

Go to tiles and buy them until you reach the end of the playable map. It can be in a straight line from any side. The position doesn’t matter except that the map should end with a dotted line.

Now select the water pipe and connect it to the water pump.

Once connected, take to the edge of the map. Once you reach the end dotted line, you'll see the double-head arrows. This confirms that once installed, the pipe will have an outside connection.

Once the connection is made, look at the Revenues under the Budget tab. After a while, you’ll notice that you are now exporting water.

How to Export Electricity/Power in Cities Skylines 2

Before you export Power, you need to have enough for your city and then some to spare. Once you have enough energy to export, start the process.

First, select the connected area where you can place a transformer.

Then connect a form of electricity supply or generator to it. You can use a wind turbine, for example, and make electricity from it. If you already have some, connect them to this transformer.

Connect everything with an electricity line if not done already. This is done underground, so you need to make the line and ensure it connects.

Then go to the Electricity menu in Cities: Skylines 2 and select the power line. Starting from an existing power line, connect it to the new transformer.

This will now start the process of exporting, and you can check it on the Electricity Trade meter. If the needle moves, this means the connection was successful.

To be sure about the working of the electricity, find and click the City Economy button and study the Budget tab. Once here, go to the Service tab, and here you’ll notice the exports. Check if it’s working properly, and you are good to go.

Unlike wind turbines, if you plan to use a coal station, you may need other resources, including water, sewage system, etc. If you create a pretty large city, a coal station could be a better option for you.

Once the system is set, it will bring in money in exchange for the extra electricity produced by your city.

Exporting other Goods in Cities: Skylines 2

Apart from water and electricity, you can also export or import material goods. These also can be quite profitable and can be used to counter the imports, keeping the earnings stable. The material goods include Wood, metal, and food and can be heavier, like cars.

For these types of exports, you can use the transportation method below.

By trucks. Trucks use roads to travel to the nearest cities. If many trucks are used for far spaces, it can be costly.

By Rail. Rails can go as far as the railway tracks are made. These are more profitable than trucks as they use less fuel.

By Ship. Cargo export by ship can be taken to faraway places and form a connection with other cities across the waters.

By Plane. The plane can take and bring enough exports to be used beneficially.

The process of exports starts once the storage units for the civilians are filled. Anything made after the storage is full will be put into the export category and automatically exported. This keeps the cycle going, and you don’t need to keep exports in check manually.

If you feel like materials are getting exported more than your city needs, make more storage units and store the items needed in Cities: Skylines 2.