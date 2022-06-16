Chivalry 2 has all sorts of medieval weapons to use against enemies but none like the oil pot that could well be a weapon of mass destruction.

The oil pot is a throwable item just like a grenade but with twice the destruction. It spreads burning oil in a large radius where all enemies foolish enough to cross are burned to a cinder. You can potentially take down a whole group of enemies just by lobbying an oil pot at them.

The following guide will tell you how to use the oil pot in Chivalry 2.

How To Use Oil Pot In Chivalry 2

You need to be a Crusader or a Devastator in order to equip the oil pot in Chivalry 2. They are subclasses of the Knight and Vanguard respectively. The Knight in particular can use the oil pot as a starting ability as long as you have unlocked its Crusader subclass.

To use an oil pot, you must first charge it up. You can charge the ability by damaging or killing enemies and healing teammates. You can keep an eye on the progression circle on the bottom-left of the screen. Once that circle is full, your oil pot will be ready for use.

First, you must equip the oil pot by either pressing down on the D-Pad of a controller or the 4 key on a keyboard. You will hold the oil pot in your left hand while your right hand will still hold your primary weapon.

Next, you can throw the oil pot just like you lob a grenade by pressing both shoulder bumpers on a controller or the G key on a keyboard.

You can throw an oil pot as far as 15 feet. Its impact will create flames in a specific radius where all enemies caught receive massive burn damage that ignores armor. The oil pot is hence a fairly useful weapon to use against armored classes like Knights and Vanguards.

How To Make The Oil Pot More Useful

You can definitely use the pot in a lot more creative ways to make things work. You can use them to create a funnel for example.

This can be a defensive measure that is used to stop enemies from entering an area. You can slow them down or can stop them from coming to an area you don’t want them to enter.

You can also use oil pots to defeat the enemy lord in “The battle of the Dark Forest”. The defenders become tough to defeat as they protect their lord, and it makes real tough for the player. You can use the pot to damage the Lord which will cause him to move to a position where you can easily attack him.