Chivalry 2 Matchmaking Failure, Login Errors and Fixes

The long-awaited Chivalry 2, the amazing PvP medieval slash fest is out! However, the launch comes with some networking errors causing much frustration. Don’t worry, however, as this guide will help you troubleshoot the most common errors you’ll come across in Chivalry 2 and detail fixes for them.

Most of Chivalry 2’s issues relate to not being able to enter a multiplayer match and while sometimes it can be a server-end issue, fixes can still be tried from the player end. The Log in Error and the Matchmaking failure are the most common and frustrating one, but we happen to have potential solutions to these as explained below.

Chivalry 2 Log in Error Fix

Many players have been facing the Login Error’’ Request Timed out or Null Response’’ whenever they try to log into the game.

Quite reasonably, this is happening due to the extensive pressure on the servers as the game has been launched recently which is causing the Login Issue. Since the servers are overcrowded you will experience this problem on every platform.

One potential fix for this problem is to log out of the Epic Game store and let your system reboot. Once the system boots up, log-in into your Epic Game store again and then launch the game. If you are lucky enough, you will be able to overcome the Log in Error and go straight into Lobby.

Some players on discord have claimed that doing the above has helped them in solving the “Request Time out or Null Response” error at log-in stage, therefore you must try it too.

Chivalry 2 Matchmaking Problem

When entering matches, you’ll see a pop-up error message saying ‘’ We’re Having Trouble Right Now. Please try again’’. Undoubtedly this is also due to the unavailability of slots at the server as every player is rushing to play the game. This may seem like one of those unresolvable errors from the player side, but there are some fixes you can try to get into Chivalry 2 right away instead of waiting server end.

You can attempt to manually search for a server and select the one that still has some slots available. You can do this by clicking on the Server Browser option on main screen. A list of active servers will appear and you can choose one which still has slots available.

Another potential fix for Matchmaking Error in Chivalry 2 is to disable the Crossplay option from the game tab in settings the settings. At the bottom of the page, you will see the Crossplay option which you should disable.

This error has been patched/fixed by developers in the 2.5.0 patch. In order to maintain the performance of the match, Tenosian Invasion has been limited to 52 players.

Chivalry 2 AntiCheat Authentication Timed Out Error

With the Steam release of the game, new errors have also popped up. The AntiCheat Authentication issue that players might face when launching Chivalry 2 is due to a problem with EasyAntiCheat and can be easily fixed.

To get started, first navigate to the folder where Chivalry 2 is installed. If you aren’t sure, you can right-click on Chivalry 2 in the Steam library, go to Manage and then click on Browse Local Files. This will take you to the game folder.

Once in the game folder, open the EasyAntiCheat folder, right-click on the EasyAntiCheatSetup and run it as Administrator. If EasyAntiCheat isn’t installed, the setup will do it. If it is, you should see an option to repair EAC. Click on that Repair option. Once the repair is done try launching the game again.