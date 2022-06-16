Never judge a book by its cover. Sometimes the ones that seem the most insignificant can have the highest impact on the battlefield. In Chivalry 2, we call them Footman and this guide will cover in detail everything about Footman class to help you efficiently use the class.

Chivalry 2 Footman Tips

The main job of the Footman class in Chivalry 2 is to keep the rest of the team alive and healthy. It performs its duties through heals and ranged defense. The Footman has moderate speed and health.

He’s not as fast or strong as Vanguard or the Knight, but he still has the best support abilities out of all the other classes. There are three subclasses for Footman – Field Engineer, Man at Arms, and Poleman.

The Footman is a middle-of-the-road class with a max health of 150, a movement speed of 100, and 80 stamina, it has moderate stats making it a great starting point for anyone confused about which class to pick.

In the following guide, we have mentioned every possible tip that will help you unleash the true potential of the Footman class.

Healing

Healing is essential on the battleground, but it can be tricky as well. Everyone in Chivalry 2 will come with a single bandage that will help them heal slowly once activated.

The Footman, however, can offer additional healing to the injured comrades and allies. Additionally, the bandage kit can be tossed to the allies, offering them healing if they’ve already used their bandage.

This is fantastic for your team on the battleground as respawning can take a player out for a good minute, so make sure that you toss this kit as soon as you see a green cross appear over your teammate’s head.

It is important to note that if your teammate gets injured while the healing process is underway, the recovery will be interrupted. Healing can be lifesaving during a fight. The bandage kit cooldown time is lessened when you are healing or picking up your allies, so in case you spot a drowning comrade, get them up safely.

You may also use your polearm to try and push the enemies back before they can launch a fatal attack.

Keep Your Enemies Away

The first subclass available for The Footman is Poleman. This class is focused on using the longest weapon that you own, that is, the Halberd. Use this weapon to keep your enemies such as the Knights and Vanguards away so that they won’t be able to strike at the edge of your range.

You can use this same strategy to help your team out by keeping one side at bay and then waiting for your team to start up a fight from their side. Covering your flank is also an important part of the strategy and Footmen, especially the poleman subclass is the right man for the job.

You can also use this strategy to make thrust attacks between your allies to deliver damage while staying safe from their counterattacks. It is recommended to pair up with a Knight or a Vanguard and make effective use of your range.

Since you are the support of the team and the if you are at the very front of the battlefield and die an early death, all that support capability will go down the drain. Stay one lane behind the front line that way you can use your range as well as support those who need it.

Don’t Be Afraid to Run

Knights and Vanguards can be deadly when it comes to DPS. As a Footman, you are the essential support, and when the fight is lost, you will have no option but to run. A footman performs the best when his team is around, but if you are outnumbered and left alone the best thing to do is to run.

Your damage is not that great either, therefore, you will quickly get mowed down. Of course, you shouldn’t leave your teammates alone, but when the need arises, running will be the wiser choice.

Frontline First Aid

The Footman is not just an ordinary medic like the others, you have a big weapon and also a bit of armor which you get to use. Run in a straight line for long enough until you activate your charge ability.

The charge ability, if you are playing as poleman, is basically running like a mad man with your pointy weapon aimed at the enemy. This ability can prove fatal even against stronger opponents.

Then, when you see a fight-off in the distance, run and join your team in the front of the pack leading the way weapon first. Once you are into the action, make sure to keep track of your teammates and then drop behind the knights and vanguards to enhance the advantage of your reach.

Weapons to Use

The Footman is all about agility and speed. Their weapon selection makes them fast-paced in close-quarters combat. The only drawback that the Footman class suffers is its lack of damage in some of its primary weapons. Though fast and agile, the Footman still needs to protect himself while he is on the battleground.

Following are some of the best weapons to use with the Footman class.