It Costs $7 To Cheat In Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard will apparently be following the unfortunate footsteps of its predecessors by opening up to a horde of cheaters on the day of release.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Anti-Cheat Police Department confirmed that it costs just $7 to purchase “a new unique cheat for Call of Duty: Vanguard” at the time of writing and use features like aimbots and wallhacks on day one.

It gets even worse. While cheats are already being sold online for the new game, they are being sold by the same developer who has previously developed a number of cheats for Call of Duty: Warzone.

There are already cheats for COD Vanguard released, and they cost like 7$ for a 1-day key. pic.twitter.com/LOhxtN77yq — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) September 20, 2021

Finding cheaters in Call of Duty games has become a tradition these days. Warzone as well as Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War have all been plagued with cheaters since their respective releases.

The current anti-cheat does absolutely nothing and the situation has become so bleak that publisher Activision has reportedly green-lit the development of a new anti-cheat to replace the existing one across all Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, if players are incredibly lucky, will release with that aforementioned new anti-cheat. Otherwise, and it goes without saying, players should be prepared for the worst.

Recently, developer Raven Software was reported to be issuing hardware bans in Warzone. That means any cheater caught by the anti-cheat will not be able to return, at least not without changing their motherboard which is costly. Whether true or not, developer Sledgehammer Games should consider the idea to keep players safe in the coming months.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release for all supported platforms on November 5, 2021.