How To Change Time Of Day In Dragon’s Dogma 2

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, changing the time of day is a core aspect of many of the game’s central mechanics. Whether you’re slaying dragons at nightfall or chasing a quest during the day, you may need to be at a certain place at a certain time of day.

In this guide, we’ll explore all six ways you can change the time of day in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including their costs, range, and usefulness. We’ll also go over why doing this is important.

Rest at an Inn

The first way to pass the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to rest at an Inn. Inns can be found in all major and some minor settlements and offer the chance to rent a bed at a desired time of day. Look for the bed icon on your mini-map and approach the NPC at the front desk to rest.

The cost to rest will vary depending on the settlement, but it often hovers around 1500-2000 Gold. At Inns, you’ll have the option to either rest until morning or until nightfall. Apart from passing the time, resting at an Inn also regenerates your health and saves your progress.

Rest at your House

Resting at an Inn costs a relatively hefty amount of Gold every time you decide to rent a bed. If you do this often, it’ll add up and end up setting you back Gold you could have used for upgrades. To mitigate this, you can purchase a house.

Houses cost anywhere from 20,000 to 300,000 Gold, and while the initial investment seems high, you’ll save a lot more Gold in the long run. Like with the Inns, you can rest until morning or nightfall and regenerate your health.

FYI A typical day/night cycle in Dragon’s Dogma 2 lasts for about 50 minutes

Set up camp

Setting up camp is the best way to change the time of day and replenish your health while exploring Dragon’s Dogma 2’s vast open world. To set up a camp, you’ll need to acquire a Camping Kit that can either be purchased from vendors or picked up as loot as you rummage through chests.

TIP Clear the area of any foes before you set up camp to make sure you don’t get attacked while you’re resting

Camping Kits vary in quality, and depending on their quality, they are more or less susceptible to being broken when attacked by enemies. Traversing at night can be difficult and dangerous, and it’s always a good idea to come equipped with a camping Kit. Like Houses and Inns, Camps allow you to pass the time until nightfall or morning.

Wait on a bench

Benches can also pass the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They are free to use and can be found throughout all settlements. Dozing off on a bench does not regenerate your health, but you have greater control over how much time you can pass. Using this method, you can pass the time until noon, dusk, dawn, morning, or midnight.

Go to a Tavern

Going to Taverns is another way to change the time of day in Dragon’s Dogma 2. When you approach the barkeep, you’ll have the option to either buy a round of drinks or pass the time. At taverns, every time you rest, the day progresses by about six hours.

Did You Know You can check the time of day in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by opening the pause menu and looking at where the sun is on the dial. The sun’s position on the top of the dial indicates that it is noon time, while the bottom position on the dial means it’s midnight. Similarly, when the Sun is positioned on the left, it’s dusk time, but when it’s on the right, it’s Dawn.

Doze off on an Oxcart

The last way to change the time of day in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to doze off when on an Oxcart. Oxcarts serve as the game’s primary fast travel mechanic, and when you board one, you can doze off. The time passes to the exact time it takes to arrive at your destination.

Remember that Oxcarts are susceptible to attack when you’re traveling on them, so it’s always a good idea to come prepared.

Why do you need to pass time in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Many of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s quests are tied to the progression of time and you’ll have to wait a few or several days to progress certain missions. Certain NPCs like Mildred won’t show up to wrap up their questlines until a few in-game days have passed, which makes changing the time of day very important in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Furthermore, some quests can only be progressed during the day or the night.

Additionally, some quests only appear at certain hours, and if you’re late or too early, you won’t be able to start them. Similarly, Oxcarts function on a set schedule, and the fast travel feature won’t be available if you’re not there at the appropriate time.

TIP You can also use Ferrystones and Port Crystals to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Lastly, the world becomes increasingly difficult to navigate at night due to tougher enemy spawns and harder traversal. Players who aren’t yet comfortable with this mechanic’s challenge can change the time of day to morning to avoid dealing with these situations.