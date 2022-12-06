What To Upgrade First In The Callisto Protocol

Following the release of The Callisto Protocol, many players are looking for the best and priority improvements for gear that can prove beneficial while progressing through the game. Allow us to make the decision easier for you and go over the upgrade priority in The Callisto Protocol.

Multiple weapons and items can be upgraded, but the limitation is the in-game currency, Callisto Credits. They are not easy to earn and, you need to spend them wisely. You can farm only limited Callisto credits in the game so upgrading everything will lead you to have all the weapons upgraded to 20-30 percent.

Which gear items should you upgrade first in The Callisto Protocol

The preferred way for upgrading the weapons in the game is to stick with your favorite ones and continuously upgrade them up to 80- 90 percent instead of upgrading all of them equally. This will make some of your weapons very lethal.

If you are among those looking for the best priority upgrades in The Callisto Protocol, allow us to help you with that. This guide covers the significant upgrades for two of the weapons that are found at the beginning of the game

Upgrading the Stun Baton

This is going to be the most important weapon in the game. From the beginning to the end, there are a lot of close fights as compared to the ranged ones and the weapon you will use most of the time is the Stun Baton. Following the procurement of the Melee Axe, you will get this weapon in a short while.

Even the infectious enemies lack the power of thinking but they still know a bit about defending tactics. While progressing through the storyline you will observe their different defensive moves against the Baton. For the countermeasure, you must upgrade your Stun Baton with time.

There are three major improvements of the Stun Baton available in The Callisto Protocol.

The first one is the Increased Velocity Alloy Sheath. This upgrade mainly makes the Baton lightweight and the resulting Melee combo attack can last longer than normal significantly increasing the damage done by the weapon.

The second upgrade is the Block Break. Enemies have a blocking tactic by putting their arms in front of the head. This reduces the damage done by the Baton and it takes a lot of time to kill even a single one of them. This upgrade makes their arms breakable and their head becomes vulnerable.

The third upgrade is the Riot Control Swing. This upgrade adds an additional attack that has a more damaging range than the normal attack but this can only be used occasionally. Having the ranged damaged, it is preferable to use this attack while fighting with multiple enemies at a time.

Upgrading the GRP

GRP is a glove that can be equipped after a few hours in the game. Having the ability to lift and pull the enemies, it can also be used to fling and toss them away. Initially, it has very less amount energy and after using the glove it takes a lot of time to recharge.

The first upgrade you must perform on the GRP is the Energy Upgrade. This will increase the maximum energy-storing capacity of the glove. Still, it will take a lot of time to recharge but this way you can carry more energy in a single recharge.

Following the energy upgrade, it also has a Recharge Speed Upgrade. This allows the glove to recharge a bit fast. It does not increase the speed significantly but it can be a nice start as it can be further upgraded to max level as the game progresses.

Upgrading BI-55 Pistol “Hand Cannon”

The pistol is a worthy weapon to upgrade as it is found early in the game. This pistol is not very powerful but it is quite fast. You should unlock the Boom Bullets upgrade. Boom Bullets are its greatest strength which is an alt-fire module that causes explosive damage to the opponent’s enemies.