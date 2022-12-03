How To Defeat Captain Ferris Boss In The Callisto Protocol

Captain Ferris is a resident evil-esque antagonist in The Callisto Protocol, with whom you’ll cross paths multiple times, which will eventually lead towards an inevitable boss battle. The final boss fight for this relentless enemy will be the toughest since Ferris will mutate, raising the stakes and making it harder for the player to survive.

In this guide, we’ll discuss the perfect strategy you can utilize to defeat Captain Ferris in The Callisto Protocol, and the best weapons you should make use of to get the job done.

How to defeat Captain Ferris in The Callisto Protocol

The final showdown between Captain Ferris and Jacob is divided into two parts, so we’ll go through them in order.

Firstly, you’ll be facing Captain Ferris in a similar battle as before, requiring the players to perfectly dodge his attacks, and deal damage to him through Jacob’s melee weapon. Whenever you’ll land a successful melee attack on him, it’ll provide the players with a short time frame to land a few critical shots with their guns.

Eventually, once you’ve dealt enough damage to Captain Ferris, a cutscene will be prompted, during which he will transform into a much more intimidating enemy.

During this battle, Ferris is powerful enough to kill Jacob in one blow, so make sure to keep your distance and deal constant damage to him.

When transformed, Ferris will have a protective shield in front of his face, which has to be destroyed before you can deal any significant damage to him. This is why your weapon of choice should be a shotgun such as the Skunk Gun or the Riot.

It is recommended to maintain a safe distance by circling around the raised platform/podium you’ll notice in the middle of the room.

Standing near this area will also give the players a chance to deal with the smaller enemies that might be a bit hard to hit if Captain Ferris is right behind you.

Lastly, make use of your surroundings and use the explosives placed around the room to your advantage which will help deal a significant amount of damage to Captain Ferris.

Once you’ve dealt enough damage to Ferris, he will eventually collapse which will prompt a cutscene, marking the end of this boss battle.