There is always some sort of a story going on in the Zombies Mode of Call of Duty: WW2. In order to get the juicy snippets on it, you need to find the locations of a couple of recordings spread about on the map. They may seem hard to find, but our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Recordings Locations Guide is here to help.

Also, do not forget to check out our Easter Egg Guide for some help on how to complete it.

Our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Recordings Guide will tell you the locations of both of the recordings that can be found in The Shadowed Throne.

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Recordings

There are two recordings that are known right now! The first one can be found by shooting a few lamps. This may seem easy, but you need to shoot them in a specific order.

The first lamp to be shot is to the right side of the front desk. Next, there is the lamp near the instruments. The third lamp is the one which is found on top of the rubble whereas the fourth one is near the piano.

The fifth lamp is on the stage levers and the sixth one can be found if you look at the clothing rack. The seventh lamp is near the cheetah on a table and the last one is at the front side of the theatre on a desk. Shoot all of them in the aforementioned order to turn them on and get the first recording.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

For the second recording, go to the Apartments and find a record on the filing cabinets.

After that, look for the dead woman. She can be found in the bed. Pick up the Gramophone beside her and insert the recording in it. When that happens, ‘Dark Wings’ will begin to play which will make the hand of the dead woman open with the second recording.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Shadowed Throne Recordings Locations Guide for now. Let us know if you have something to add using the comments section below!