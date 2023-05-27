Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Perks Locations Guide to help you find all the different perks on Call of Duty: WWII – The Final Reich zombies map. Call of Duty WW2 Zombie perks will grant additional abilities to your weapons.

It goes without saying but The Final Reich Perks can help you come out of a sticky situation. CoD WW2 zombies Perks in Final Reich cost quite a lot of Jolts but at the end of the day, they are a worthy investment. In this CoD WW2 Zombies Perks Locations Guide, I have not only provided details on where to find all the Perks but also their effects and costs.

For more help on Call of Duty: WWII, you can check out our The Final Reich Easter Guide, The Final Reich Buildables Guide, and The Final Reich Pack-a-Punch Guide.

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Perks Locations Guide

Lebenblitz

Cost : 500 Jolts Solo | 1,500 Jolts Co-Op

You should be able to locate Lebenblitz at the Village Entrance. In solo, Lebenblitz automatically revives the players but is limited to 3 uses only. In co-op, Lebenblitz increases the reviving speed of the players.

Laufenblitz

Cost : 2,000 Jolts

You should be able to locate Laufenblitz inside the Tunnel. If you do not know how to access the Tunnel, you can check out our Pack-a-Punch Guide that details everything you need to know about accessing the area. As for Laufenblitz, it increases your movement speed and provides you with the ability to sprint indefinitely.

Faustblitz

Cost : 2,000 Jolts

You should be able to find Faustblitz inside the Command Room. This Call of Duty WW2 zombies perk increases your melee damage.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Schnellblitz

Cost : 3,000 Jolts

You should be able to find Schnellblitz inside the Laboratories. This Sleight of Hand zombies perk grants you with increased reload speed – invaluable!

Armor Plating

Cost : Increases the more times you use it. 500 points initially.

Can be found right above Schnellblitz, in Village Square, by the Salt Mines, and the Riverbank. Provides armor plating that will allow you to receive a greater number of hits before you go down. Similar to Juggernog perk in the previous games.

Schildblitz

Cost : 2,000 Jolts

You can find Schildblitz right next to the Lab-Trap. With this WW2 perk, you summon a burst of electricity that surrounds you during your reloads.

Kugelblitz

Cost : 2,000 Jolts

You need to head inside the Pub in order to find Kugelblitz. Kugelblitz in Call of Duty: WWII – The Final Reich increases the overall damage output of your weapons.