Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Easter Egg Guide will help you learn everything you need about solving and completing the elaborative Easter Egg in The Final Reich with our step-by-step Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Easter Egg Steps guide.

Similar to earlier Call of Duty zombies iterations, there is an elaborative Easter Egg in Call of Duty WW2: The Final Reich. Completing the Easter Egg involves multiple steps, including activating the Pack-a-Punch Machine, finding items, etc, and here we will help you solve the elaborate Call of Duty WW2 zombies easter egg walkthrough.

Before we start, note that solving the easter egg will not net you any Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Easter Egg reward, and the only thing you will get will be the satisfaction of solving the easter egg in Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich and an achievement.

Easter Egg Step #1 – Unlocking the Bunker

The first thing that you need to do is to find 3 Pressure Valves around the map. After finding one, hold the ‘Interact’ button until you see the dial hit 60 accompanied by a ‘Green’ light. Since it can take a while to hit the 60 mark, try to clear the area before attempting the step. All 3 Pressure Valves are located in the following locations:

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Pressure Valve #1 – Left of the Armor Station in the Village Square

– Left of the Armor Station in the Village Square Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Pressure Valve #2 – Left of the Bunker Door in the Village Square

– Left of the Bunker Door in the Village Square Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Pressure Valve #3 – On the Riverside, Down the Slope

Once you finish all 3 Pressure Valves, the next step in our Call of Duty WW2 Zombies easter egg solution guide is to proceed to the Bunker door to find a Grenade Turret. At this point, you need to interact with the Grenade Turret to cause it to blow a hole in front of it. Blowing a hole will cause Pests to emerge out of it. Deal with them and jump into the Tunnel. Once inside, interact with the generator to open the gate behind you and access the Bunker for 1,250 Jolts.

Step #2 – Unlocking the Salt Mine Door

For this step in the Call of Duty WW2 Final Reich Easter egg guide, you need to redirect power to the Command Room at two Power Stations. One of the Power Stations is inside the Laboratories, and the other is at the Mortuary.

Do note that you are under a time-limit for this step, therefore, you must activate both the Power Stations as quickly as possible. Once done, you should be able to get the Salt Mine door in the Command Room for 1,500 Jolts.

Doing so should allow you to see the Pack-a-Punch Machine in the Sewers.

Step #3- Activate the Hilt

Head to the chamber’s front, and the hilt will be right in front of the giant Barbarossa statue. Then, you will have to deal with the group of zombies in a red circle, which will result in the charged hilt.

Step #4 – Command Room Crank

Once you are done with the above steps, you need to head inside the Command Room and ‘Interact’ with the crank until it stops completely.

Step #5 – Activate the Geiskraft Transfer Device

After interacting with the crank make your way up to the stairs in the command room and look for the red button to press. By doing so, you will activate the Geiskraft Transfer device. Then, move down the stairs, and there will be again a red circle with a bunch of enemies. Go inside the circle and continue to kill the zombies to charge the device.

Step #6- Pick the Tesla Gun Pieces

Once you are done with the red circle activity, the generator will begin to spin, and afterward, it will provide you with the Tesla gun Barrel. You will have to attain two Tesla pieces, and just like the barrel, you will have to go through the same process to get the other piece: the Tesla Gun core.

Easter Egg Step #7 – Getting the Zombie Head

For this step, you need to head back to the Command Room, where you will encounter a special zombie in the upper section. Your objective is to kill this special zombie and pick its head up – as simple as that!

Step #8- Craft Tesla Gun

The zombie’s head will come into use later in the game, so after collecting it, move up the stairs, and then in a command room, there will be a machine through which you can craft the Tesla gun by putting the two pieces in it.

Easter Egg Step #9 – Activating the Power Grid

To activate the Power Grid, you need to head over to the device located behind the area where the Tesla Gun is built. While activating the Power Grid, it is paramount that you note down or memorize the colors of the lights in front of the numbers. These numbers on the machine are directly tied to different Power Stations on the map. After noting down everything, you need to turn the dials on these Power Stations so that the lights on all Power Stations match the colors on the machine.

While turning the dials, remember that 1 turn is Red, 2 turns is Green, and 3 turns is no color. It is also important to note that you are under a time-limit for this step, therefore, be as quick about it as possible. As for finding Power Stations according to the numbers on the machine, the following locations should help you out:

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Power Station #1 – Command Room, Right of the Power Grid Machine

– Command Room, Right of the Power Grid Machine Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Power Station #2 – Inside Sewers, Near the Entrance to the Mortuary

– Inside Sewers, Near the Entrance to the Mortuary Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Power Station #3 – Inside Sewers, Near the Entrance to the Riverside

– Inside Sewers, Near the Entrance to the Riverside Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Power Station #4 – Right Outside the Pub

Step #10 – Protecting the Levers

For this step, you need to head to The Tower and ‘Interact’ with a lever placed under The Tower to cause an airhorn to play. As soon as it starts playing, you must protect the lever from the oncoming zombies who will try to hit it. You must not let the lever take too much damage. If you start hearing a quote from Dr. Straub instead of the air horn, know you have completed the step successfully. Once you are done with the first lever, you must do the same with 2 more levers located on the frontal pillars of The Tower.

Step #11 – Summoning the Zeppelin

You need to head over to the Salt Mine and ‘Interact’ with the stone hand on the left side of Barbarossa’s Statue. This will cause the Zeppelin to appear in the sky. Once you get outside, you need to use one of the yellow lights to cause the Zeppelin to drop a generator. After that, you must get to the generator and charge it by killing zombies near it.

Once the generator is fully charged, it will explode and drop a battery on the ground. You need to pick the battery up and place it on one of the hands near Barbarossa’s Statue. You must repeat this step twice and bring the batteries to the empty left hand in the Salt Mine.

Step #12 – Finding Paintings

This step requires you to move around the map and find paintings by using the special zombie’s head you picked up during Step #7. Once you are in front of a painting, you need to use the Zombie’s Head to shine a purple light on the painting. This should allow you to see a bird and a Roman numeral on the painting. You can either memorize or note down what bird has which Roman numeral. Find the paintings in the following locations:

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Painting #1 – Inside the Mortuary, Near the Boards

– Inside the Mortuary, Near the Boards Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Painting #2 – Inside the Pub

– Inside the Pub Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Painting #3 – In the Courtyard, Across the Lee Enfield Wallbuy

– In the Courtyard, Across the Lee Enfield Wallbuy Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Painting #4 – On the Left of Pack-a-Punch Machine in the Sewers

Once you are done, you need to head to Barbarossa’s Statue and towards the machine in the center of the area. You will see four swords in the area, each with a bird engraved. You should be able to ‘Interact’ with these swords to change the number on them. You need to continue ‘Interacting’ with these swords until you get the bird/number combinations you noted by throwing purple light on the paintings mentioned above. Successfully do so and press the red button in front of the machine.

Easter Egg Step #13 – Picking Up the Sword

Completing the previous step will engulf the sword in front of Barbarossa’s Statue in some sort of energy. You must shoot this energy with the Tesla Gun to initiate a cutscene and prepare to face the Panzermörder boss.

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Panzermörder Boss Fight

When defeating Panzermörder, there is little need to hit the boss directly because it will not do you much good. The key to defeating the boss is exactly like the things you did in Step #10. You need to try and ignore Panzermörder as much as you possibly can – without dying – and shoot generators on the airships to cause them to fall.

Once a generator is on the ground, you need to kill zombies nearby to cause it to explode and drop a battery.

With the battery on the ground, you need to continue hitting Panzermörder until he is stunned, then quickly acquire the battery and place it on him. You need to do this step two more times to finally defeat Panzermörder and finish the Easter Egg.

COD WW2 Zombies Hard Easter Egg

Now that you’ve completed the easy easter egg let’s move on to the more difficult one.

Step #1 – Do Steps 1 to 11 Again

For this easter egg, you must repeat the same 11 steps you did for the other one. But this time, do NOT shoot the energy with your Tesla Gun.

Step #2 – Get All Variants of The Tesla Gun

You now have to build all four of the Tesla Gun variants. If you haven’t attempted the easy Easter egg yet, you should start working on getting the variants as you try to complete it.

As you assemble the normal Tesla Gun, you can start working on the Bloodthirst Tesla. As soon as the very first Bomber appears, you can start the Hurricane Tesla. After beating the first Brenner, you can start on the Midnight Tesla. For the Reaper Tesla, you can start working on it after the first Wüstling appears.

Step #3 – Get the Red Talon Sword

You first need to go back to the control panels in the laboratory and mortuary, which you activated in the previous easter egg. If you activate them again, another panel will open up to the right of the salt mine door. Activate this new panel, and two coils will appear to the left of it.

Shoot these coils using the Tesla Gun and head to the laboratory’s door. As you enter, you will see a safe on the wall to the left.

Scan the lock of this safe using a Brenner head. Keep turning all the dials until you discover the numbers with purple fingerprints on them. Once you find all five, the safe will open. Inside, there will be a half-penny.

Complete the round, then scan the lock again. This time, the safe is on the wall to the left after you enter the mortuary. This will give you the other half of the coin.

Now, head to the Emperor’s Chamber and interact with the panel under the statue. This will grant you the Red Talon Sword.

Step #4 – Get the Spin Tops

You have to find three unique spin tops, which are orange, red, and green. After you get all three of them, go into the toy store and put them in the holes above the toys.

You can find the spin tops in any one of the following locations:

The spawn location on the balconies in ‘Quick Revive’.

Under the window on the front and back side of the pub.

From the backside of the pub, on a window sill to the right.

Window to the Bunker door’s right (above toy store), and on a frozen roof opposite to this location.

Under the right window of the archway linking the Riverside to the Village Square.

The rooftop to the left after you go right through the archway.

On the Courtyard’s roof.

Step #5 – Get the Record

You have to now acquire two enigma machines, which are hidden behind windows. These machines have ribbons with the same colors as the spin tops, and they will teach you how to turn them. These enigma machines can spawn behind any window in the map.

If you look at the enigma machines very closely (use a sniper rifle), you will see a number on them. This number can be between 1 and 12. The spin tops act as analog clocks, so you must set the clock’s time to the number on the enigma machines.

Once you correctly set the time of the two spin tops, just keep turning the third one until you see the drawer open. This drawer has the record inside it.

Step #6 – Charge up the Gramophone

Go to the weather vane on the wall by the riverside and interact with it to make it still. It will be pointing towards a tiny yellow circle. You have to shoot this circle to start up the water wheel by the river.

After one complete rotation, the water wheel will stop, and at its bottom, you will see another set of coils. Use an upgraded Tesla Gun to shoot the coils. This will start the power for the Pub.

Put the record on the Gramophone. You must kill zombies using the Red Talon Sword to charge it up. Once it stops taking any more zombie energy, it has been fully charged.

Step #7 – Get the Rabenherz

After you get the Gramophone, all charged up. It will play some jarring music with a faint clicking sound. Disable the music in the settings to hear the clicking sound better.

What you need to do is to carefully listen out for the longest interval between the clicks. Keep count of how many clicks there are between the smaller intervals. There are four sequences, each of which can have from 1 to 5 clicks.

Once you work out the four numbers, go back inside the Emperor’s Chamber to the Voice of God.

Enter the numbers with the Bloodraven and move clockwise. Activate the machine after entering all four numbers. Now, with the upgraded Tesla Guns, shoot the chandelier in a certain order. The order is completely random, but this shouldn’t be a problem as you can’t ‘fail’ this.

Just shoot the chandelier once using each of the Tesla Guns to find out the first one in the order, then shoot the chandelier again with the other three to find out the second one, and so on.

After you do that, the force field around the hilt will change from red to blue, indicating that you’ve started the boss fight for this easter egg.

Panzermörder Boss Fight

This boss fight will play out exactly how it did for the previous WW2 Zombies Final Reich Easter egg, so use the same strategy again.