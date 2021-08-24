Call of Duty Warzone Can Be Played On Mac – Here’s How

The growing fanbase of Call of Duty Warzone has created a need that we don’t see all that often in video games. Mac owners can’t find a legit way to play the game on their system. Actually, there is one way to play Call of Duty Warzone on Mac OS. However, it will need some unconventional methods.

How to Play Call of Duty Warzone on Mac

In order to play Call of Duty Warzone on Mac, you’ll need to create a virtual Windows environment on your OS. Basically, there’s no way to play the game without Windows. There are some alternatives for programs that can do that and the procedure is straightforward.

You can search for Windows Virtualization on Mac. This way, you’ll find a solution that works for you in order to play Call of Duty Warzone. However, a few options we can recommend are Parallels Desktop and Virtual Box. However, some users have reported Parallels, while a simpler and shorter method to play Call of Duty Warzone on MAC, it gives the notorious DirectX error.

So if you can’t fix this error on Parallels by simple restarts, you should go with Bootcamp as a Windows Installer. They require a Windows key license so you’ll have to buy one to continue playing after the initial trial. Thankfully, there are a lot of cheap options out there. Just make sure you research trusted sources thoroughly before you commit to a purchase.

After you install your virtual installer, you’ll need to head to the Windows 10 download page and get the ISO package. You’ll need this in order to install Windows on your Mac. After this, you’ll be directed to the Windows 10 OS and will be able to download Battle.net, create and account and download Call of Duty Warzone straight on your Mac.

Sadly, these are the only methods for Mac users to play Call of Duty Warzone on Mac. Cloud services like Geforce Now could be a good solution for gamers to player games on Mac but for the time being, Call of Duty Warzone is not available in the library of Geforce Now. However, Nvidia could bring this game to its library in the near future so stay tuned for that.

On the hand, just like make other games, Call of Duty Warzone too won’t see a separate official release on Mac OS, so bypassing it with Windows OS is the only way to go. We hope the methods above help you play the game as soon as possible.

How Long Does It Take to Download Call of Duty Warzone on Mac?

As you may already know, Call of Duty Warzone was released with Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. However, Warzone was released as a standalone Free-to-play version. So if you are downloading Call of Duty Warzone Standalone, it should be around 80GB at the time of writing. So if you have a good internet connection, the download of COD Warzone can range from minutes to a few hours. I believe the virtualization on Mac should not affect your download speeds.

One thing you should keep in mind is that since Call of Duty Warzone is a live service game, there will be regular updates for the game. So expect the download size of the game to increase with time.

Call of Duty Warzone System Requirements

Before you start downloading Call of Duty Warzone on your Mac, it’s highly recommended that you make sure that you Mac machine is good enough to run the game. So here are the system requirements for Call of Duty Warzone:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670/GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: from 12 version

Disc space: 175 GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390/AMD RX 580

DirectX: from 12 version

Disc space: 175 GB

Usually, Mac machines aren’t good for gaming. However, in the modern day, we Apple is releasing some powerful Mac computers and laptops. So if your Mac GPU is comparable to the mentioned specs, you can definitely run Call of Duty Warzone on your system.