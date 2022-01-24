Call Of Duty: Warzone Leaks Armored Titan Operator Skin

Call of Duty: Warzone will reportedly continue its recent crossover with Attack on Titan with another upcoming operator skin.

Taking to Twitter around a couple of weeks back, leaker Hydra9114 teased that the Armored Titan should be making his way into Warzone as a new operator skin, making him the second character from Attack on Titan to land in the game.

¡Skin de Attack on Titan que próximamente va a salir! pic.twitter.com/49toRL0DG9 — Hydra— (@Hydra9114) January 13, 2022

The crossover with Attack on Titan made its debut in Call of Duty recently with The Tracer Pack which includes an operator skin based on the Survey Corps. The bundle also gives players three legendary animations: a finishing move, a MVP highlight, and a highlight introduction; all based on the popular manga franchise. That alongside a Wings of Freedom emblem, a Secret Keeper charm, a weapon blueprint for a pair of Titan Piercers alongside two other weapon blueprints.

The Survey Corps-based operator skin however did not go well with players in Warzone who felt the crossover to be underwhelming at best. Attack on Titan is not only one of the best-selling manga series to date but also one of the best anime adaptations. The brand is synonymous with insane traversal capabilities and walking behemoths. The crossover bundle barely scratched that surface for Warzone and hence the disappointment.

That being said, the Armored Titan operator skin looks to be fairly detailed and should make amends. The skin should be out with the second season of Warzone and Vanguard which was recently delayed by a couple of weeks.

Last week, publisher Activision announced that developers Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games need additional time to work on fixes, balances, and optimizations while adding a new layer of polish for Call of Duty players across both games and on all supported platforms.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard will now begin season two on February 14, 2022.