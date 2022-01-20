Warzone Pacific & Vanguard Season 2 Gets Delayed To Fix Bugs

The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard has been officially delayed by a couple of weeks.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, publisher Activision announced that developers Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games are prioritizing gameplay experience over the push of new content. The second season was slated to debut for both Warzone Pacific and Vanguard at the start of next month but will now go live on February 14, 2022 provided that there are no further delays.

The additional development time will be used to work on fixes, balances, and optimizations to cover several ongoing issues while adding a new layer of polish for Call of Duty players across both games and on all supported platforms.

We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience. More intel: https://t.co/dB2ruoguXq pic.twitter.com/iBWEVQFwpf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 19, 2022

Last week, Activision assured that its “teams are hard at work addressing the issues that are being experienced” in not only Warzone but also Vanguard and Modern Warfare, and that “updates are being deployed as quickly as possible.”

Those issues include the deteriorating performance on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, certain skins that allow players to become invisible, glitching textures, Buy Stations which cause players to freeze while gaining access, and a number of other bugs.

It should also be noted that several staffers, including quality assurance testers of Raven Software, have been on strike for more than seven weeks now. They are responsible for squashing bugs and glitches in Warzone as well as other Call of Duty games. However, their demands are not being met by Activision. The publisher has been maintaining a no-negotiation policy, contributing to the current state of the game.