Call of Duty Vanguard Audio Issues, Crashes, Connection Errors and Fixes

Although many players have praised the performance of Call of Duty Vanguard on both PC and Consoles, some players have also been facing many issues such as stuttering audio, random crashes, bugs, and more. In this Call of Duty Vanguard Errors and Fixes guide, we will talk about all of the errors and issues that the CoD Vanguard community has been facing and provide a fix for them.

Call of Duty Vanguard Errors and Fixes

Before we go any further into the common errors and their fixes, you need to make sure that you have performed the following:

Updated Graphics Card Drivers

Installed latest Windows Updates

Make sure your computer meets the minimum system requirements to play the game.

CoD Vanguard Audio Issue

Many players have complained that their game audio is not synced, or it lags out while playing. This issue has been going on from the beta version of the game, but there has not been a proper fix for this issue.

However, you can perform the following to fix this issue temporarily:

Restart the game.

Update Graphics drivers.

Lower your graphic settings to get higher frames.

Restarting the game has fixed the audio lag for most of the players.

Sudden Crashes

Some minority of the fanbase has complained about the issue of the game crashing randomly. The cause of this issue is not known at the moment.

What you can do to fix this issue is to keep your graphic drivers updated at all times or perform the following:

Remove Battlenet Friends – The game crashes if you have more than 100 friends.

Run the game on DX11 – Open Game Settings from the Battlenet client and paste -d3d11 in the Additional Command Line Arguments .

from the Battlenet client and paste in the . Disable Overlays – Disable overlays of any external programs. For example, Discord, Geforce Experience, MSI Afterburner, e.t.c.

Repair Game Files – Open the options menu next to the Play button in the Battlenet client and click on Scan and Repair .

. Erase Battlenet Cache Files – Go to the directory (C:\ProgramData\Blizzard Entertainment\Battle.net\Cache) and delete the Cache

Can’t Connect to Game

Since the game has just been released, the servers for the game will most likely be crowded with players from all regions of the world. Wait for some time or check the official server status website to see if the servers are online or not.

Play Button Greyed Out

You are supposed to download and play the game from the Battlenet client, but some players are unable to launch the game because of the PLAY button being greyed out.

To fix the issue, do the following: