Ah, the Assault Rifle, can there be a more reliable weapon than it? Veteran Call of Duty players would scoff at the notion of anyone needing anything else (even players who specialize in snipers or other weapons are likely to praise the Assault Rifle and its various traits). Due to their immense popularity and versatile usage, this guide will focus on Call of Duty Modern Warfare Best Assault Rifles.

Assault Rifles have been a significant part of the Call of Duty franchise for many years, and we would expect nothing less from the upcoming Modern Warfare soft reboot. This guide will go through each Assault Rifle and illustrate their flaws and their strengths, giving you an idea of which weapon you should aim for.

What exactly makes the Assault Rifle such a powerful tool? Why is it that players can always turn to it in times of crisis? The answer, simply put, is because they are arguably the most balanced out of all the weapon categories. They boast moderate damage, mobility, and fire rate, while also having little recoil. They’re the type of weapons anyone, even an amateur, can pick up and have the power to own a match.

The following are the 14 Assault Rifles available to you in Call of Duty MW (2019):

AK-47

Oden

Kilo 141

FAL

FN Scar 17s

M13

M4A1

FR 5.56

TAR-21

Grau 5.56

CR-56 AMAX

AN-94

AS VAL

AK-12

All 14, of course, have their strengths and weaknesses. A player must be aware of them when choosing which weapon to add to his class setups. One thing to note is that the following tier list is based on the base stats of each weapon, not the potential of each weapon that can be augmented via the myriad of attachments. With that said, the following list will go in ascending order, from worst to best:

Oden

At the bottom of the best assault rifle list we have Oden. This isn’t to say that the Oden is a bad weapon, not by any means, the simple fact of the matter is that the other weapons simply outclass it.

Even though the Oden is very easy to control, its lowered fire rate and decent damage make it a less than adequate weapon when it comes to damage dealt per shot. Although easy to handle, that simply isn’t enough to keep the gun from landing on the bottom of our list.

FR 5.56

A gun that will deal a significant amount of damage, basically killing the enemy… if the shots connect. Unlike many of the other weapons in this category, this is not automatic but instead is a 3-round burst shot assault rifle.

The fire rate is abysmal compared to the alternatives. Despite high damage output, you’re not that likely to hit your target, unless you catch them off guard and get a few good shots in. The high damage output, however, is enough to place it above Oden.

FAL

Like the FR 5.56 above it, this, too, is not an automatic rifle, rather it’s a semi-automatic rifle; it still features a very high fire rate, making it a weapon that more consistently will take down enemies. Although it does less damage than the FR 5.56, it is more likely to hit its targets and bring them down. It’s also a very stable weapon, meaning there’s little recoil and kickback.

Kilo 141

An actual automatic assault rifle, this gun also features a high fire rate, coupled with great handling, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control of the gun even after keeping fire on an enemy for a relatively long time.

Recoil won’t be much of a problem due to the increased handling, and like the FAL before it, you can more consistently hit enemies. Also boasting enough damage output to be reliable weapon.

FN Scar 17s

One of the main draws of an Assault Rifle is that it’s great for long and short-range combat, and the FN Scar definitely fits the bill when it comes to the former. Doing increased damage from range, you can view this weapon as some glorified sniper rifle.

Still a reliable weapon in close-range but its true strength lies in the damage it does while in range, and it can reliably hit a target from a ways away; however, it’s an automatic rifle so don’t expect to hit your target too many times if you’re firing from far away.

AK-47

Seeing as the AK-47 has been a fan favorite throughout many games, some of you may be surprised that this isn’t in the 2nd place at least, this is due to the fact that this assault rifle has been slightly nerfed.

The AK-47 now has greater recoil than before, making it an unreliable weapon when it comes to mid or long-range combat. The inconsistency in ranged combat is simply too big of a crutch to ignore, despite its power and might in close range combat, it’s not enough to get it a place higher than 3rd.

M13

The M13 is not as powerful a weapon as the AK-47, in fact it may not even be as powerful as the FN Scar, but what it lacks, it makes up for with increased fire rate and little to no recoil.

Out of all the weapons in this category, the M13 is the one with the least recoil, practically non-existent. This makes it the perfect weapon for close/mid/long-range combat.

It will reliably hit its target multiple times and is likely to drop anyone that comes into its sights. It falls short of getting the number 1 spot due to the effectiveness and power of the best Assault Rifle – arguably the best weapon – in the game.

M4A1

The M4A1 is, without a shadow of a doubt, the best Assault Rifle in the game. It is the most balanced and the most consistently reliable weapon in the game. Even though its recoil is greater than the M13, it’s far less than all the other weapons of the category; even though it doesn’t do as much damage as the FN Scar, its damage output is still greater than the rest.

Even though it’s not as powerful as the AK-47 in close-range combat, it’s a powerful and useful weapon at all ranges. It covers every base, has the potential to get you out of any and every possibility. Take my advice, there’s nothing you should trust more than this weapon, it’s your best friend on the battlefield.

Grau 5.56

The Grau 5.56 weapon is a ZLR assault rifle that was added in Season Two of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This weapon is used by Coalition, Allegiance, and Armistice. The Ammo Type of this weapon is 5.56 NATO and its magazine size is 30 rounds with 50 and 60 ammunition attachments.

When it comes to the Fire Mode, it is Full-Auto/Semi-Auto with a 3-round burst optional perk. This weapon can be picked up off of dead bots which may or may not have attachments. Overall, this weapon is lightweight and has an exceptional range which makes it an amazing choice for you. It is highly precise and has a lot of potential on the battlefield.

Not gonna lie, this was honestly one of our personal favorites during the second season considering how easy it just felt to get amass kills.

TAR-21

The TAR-21 often referred to as Tavor in the game, is a bullpup assault rifle. This rifle is used for heavy tasks by the Russian military. It is also used in Task Force 141. This rifle is available in all missions which also includes Russian Ultranationalists and the members of Task Force 141. This weapon can be fitted with a regular Red Dot Sight, whereas in the multiplayer mode it is fitted with the MARS Sight, Holographic Sight, ACOG Scope and also the Thermal Scope.

The TAR-21 has a moderate reload speed which is 2.5 second partial reload and an empty reload of 3.15 seconds. It is without a doubt an extremely powerful weapon, and it has the second highest damage per second as compared to the other rifles.

CR-56 AMAX

Another assault rifle added to the game is CR-56 AMAX. It is a lightweight 7.62 x 39 mm full auto assault rifle which is extremely powerful. This riffle is built exclusively for military use. CR-56 AMAX can be deadly at mid-range combat and it can easily be configured for a variety of assault tactics.

This assault has a magazine size of 30 rounds along with 10 and 45 ammunition attachments. It is unlocked in Tier 31 during Season Four Battle Pass. The Fire Mode is Fully-automatic and Semi-automatic with M67 10-R Mags. As for the Ammo Type; 7.62 Soviet and 7.62 M67 are featured in this rifle. It is used by John Price, Allegiance, Armistice, and Coalition.

AN-94

AN-94 is another assault rifle featured in the game as a common weapon. This weapon is available for you to pick up in the USMC missions and also in the first and third SAS ones. This rifle has a very high accuracy along with high amount of power and ammo capacity.

It also has reserved ammo of all the assault rifles though the sights can be obstructive. You can take out an enemy with rifle by only one or two shots to the torso or higher body unless it is a headshot, which takes out the enemy with just one shot. This weapon is just as common as the AK-74 rifle.

AS VAL

This rifle appears in Call of Duty: Mobile and it was added in March 2021 as part of the Season 2: Day of reckoning update. Like all the other weapons, it is found as a Rare or Epic variant on the floor in CoD Warzone. It can cause a damage of 30-20 and 48-39 with a 15 Round FMJ.

The damage of this rifle is 1.5×30 on the head, 1.3×30 on the chest and 1×30 in the belly or limbs. The magazine size is 25 rounds and the reload time is 2 seconds base mag.

AK-12

This fully automatic rifle with increased damage is one of the most used assault rifles by the Federation in the campaign along with SC-2010 and the SA-805. This rifle is not a part of your original load out in any of the missions. It is a solid weapon with a damage of 48-25 MP providing you with substantial impact.

Loadouts

With all the Perks, Attachments, and Secondary Weapons available to players, there’s a large amount of variety when it comes to potential loadouts, but we’ve compiled a handful of loadouts we feel will serve you well, while simultaneously acting as the perfect showcase for what Assault Rifles are truly capable of.

Speed is Key

This loadout is built to allow players to stay on the move, never letting up on the offensive. Mobility is paramount, this is due to the fact that the attachments have significantly lowered range and control; despite that you’re likely to outmaneuver all your enemies, especially in close quarters.

Primary Weapon: M4A1

Barrel: FFS 11.5’’

1Mw Laser

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

No Stock

Stippled Grip Tape

Secondary Weapon: Knife

Perks:

Double Time

Ghost

Tracker

Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Tactical Equipment: Stim

Perfectly Balanced, As All Things Should Be

Creating a balanced loadout can be a challenge, and despite the fact that this particular loadout significantly boosts the Accuracy, Control, and Mobility stats, the Range of the weapon takes a sizable hit. However, this weapon will perform wonderfully in close quarters – long-range combat is not recommended.

Primary Weapon: M4A1

Barrel: FFS 11.5’’

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

M-16 Stock

Tactical Foregrip

Stippled Grip Tape

Secondary Weapon: 0.50 GS

Perks:

O.D

Ghost

Battle Hardened

Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Hard Hitter

This loadout is the perfect one for beginners; it allows players to take enemies out from a distance, emphasizing accuracy (and demanding patience) this build may be a bit slow for players looking for a bit more action, but for newcomers who want to get the lay of the land, this is the one for you.

Primary Weapon: FR 5.56

Secondary Weapon: M19

Perks:

Kill Chain

Quick Fix

Shrapnel

Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Give Me More Power

A powerful build that even veterans ought to be impressed with. It emphasizes the stopping power of the M4A1, makes players hard to be spotted, allows for a significant health boost, and packs players with an extra set of grenades. What more could anyone ask for?

Primary Weapon: M4A1

FFS 11.5’’

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

M-16 Stock

Commando Foregrip

Granulated Grip Tape

Secondary Weapon: M19

Perks:

Ghost

Shrapnel

Quick Fix

Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Top 3 Assault Rifles in CoD Modern Warfare



Although every assault rifle holds significance and perks to offer, here are our top three picks for you.

Kilo 141

Kilo 141 has to be one of the best and most reliable AR. You’ll find this AR from the very beginning as it’s a default. You would think it wouldn’t be that great since it’s already unlocked, but that’s false. Kilo 141 has left AR like Grau 5.56 behind and has performed most effectively.

To really enjoy its performance, opt this rifle while playing Verdansk. It becomes one of your main assists while on battleground which you can fully rely on.

Kilo 141 provides a longer range, it also helps shoot with accuracy and silence. Don’t forget the best part, it enhances your mobility and helps you run around to take down the opponents.

CR-56 AMAX

Alongside Kilo141, CR-56 AMAX also becomes one of your best options while playing Verdansk. This AR provides accurate shots and maximum power to create a greater impact. This AR is rather more deadly than other assaults as it’s built for military use. Perks like a heavy hitter, fast melee, and flash guard altogether make it a powerful weapon.

M4A1

It would be safe to say that M4AI is an all-rounder AR. It is one of the most versatile weapons that give you chance to advance it and make it more deadly.

This AR has low recoil and consists of remarkable accuracy. It’s the most reliable and ideal choice in close quarters and mid-range fights because of its high shooting rate. With its fast reloading speed, it lets you act fast and saves you from a lot of trouble. Perks like Dead Silence and UAV Jammer gives the maximum advantage on the battlefield.

Now you’re aware of the best Assault Rifles available in Call of Duty MW, and also some Loadouts that will showcase their power. If you have enough prowess to make full use of them, you’ll be able to dominate every match you take part in!