Call of Duty: Black Ops Unlockables, Secrets, Cheats, Player Rank Guide

This massive Call of Duty: Black Ops Cheats Guide has been carefully crafted to help you find all the unlockables, secrets in the game, as well as unlock terminal cheats and check player rank. Without further ado, let us begin:
Call of Duty Black Ops Secrets, Cheats, Player Rank
Call of Duty: Black Ops features an extensive multiplayer mode, which lets you unlock all kinds of stuff, guns, camos, facepaints, face tattoos, and custom classes.
Prestige Ranks are back, but before you get to the prestige level, you will need to unlock all features via leveling up just like Modern Warfare 2.
Player Ranks
Here are the items, classes, features you will unlock when you reach the respective rank:
|Player Rank
|Unlocks
|4
|Create a Class
|5
|Contracts
|6
|Clan Tag
|8
|Game Mode Challenges
|10
|Killstreaks, Killstreak Challenges, Playercard Emblems
|13
|Combat Record
|15
|Medal Challenges
|16
|Gun Emblems
|19
|Gun Tag
|20
|Elite Challenges
|22
|Camo
|25
|Custom Reticules
|28
|Custom Lenses
|30
|Final Challenges
|31
|Facepaint
|50
|Prestige Mode
|Prestige 1
|Prestige Leaderboard, Custom Class 6
|Prestige 3
|Custom Class 7
|Prestige 5
|Custom Class 8
|Prestige 7
|Custom Class 9
|Prestige 9
|Custom Class 10
|Prestige 11
|Face Tattoos
|Prestige 13
|Clan Tag Colors
|Prestige 14
|Golden Camo
|Prestige 15
|Prestige Playlists
Unlockables
Apart from the usual unlocks, Treyarch has hidden secret achievements, and unlockables in the game, which you can get by following the instructions below. To unlock these, you need to get access to the computer terminal.
How to Get Access to Computer Terminal
On the menu where you select Campaign or Multiplayer, use the Right Stick/Mouse to look down at your hands. Now click the Left Trigger and Right Trigger several times to get yourself up. Walk to the computer and press the interaction key.
Unlock Zork
Type in ZORK while using the terminal on the computer to unlock the 80’s classic Zork text adventure game.
Unlock Dead Ops
Exit out of the computer and then re-enter and type DOA to unlock the arcade game: Dead Ops.
“Five”
Enter “3ARC UNLOCK” to unlock the “Five” Zombie mode mission, Dead Ops Arcade game, Zork text-based adventure game, and all missions.
All Intel
Enter “3ARC INTEL” to unlock all Intel but this disables achievements so no “Closer Analysis” for you.
Alicia – Virtual Therapist
You can unlock and use the Virtual Therapist Alicia by using the command “ALICIA” in the terminal.
FOOBAR – Hidden Magic
Type “FOOBAR” in the terminal to see some troll magic.
Show all Usernames
Use the command “WHO” in the terminal to see how many users have an account on the system.
Display Commands
Use the “HELP” command to display a list of system commands in the terminal and Pentagon user e-mail access.
Hello Brother, Hello Nurse, Hello Sailor
Greet the terminal with a simple “HELLO” on the terminal and let the computer greet you back.
Reveal CIA E-mail addresses
Use the command “MAIL” on the terminal and you’ll be able to view CIA E-mail addresses.
Dreamland Login
On the terminal, type the command “RLOGIN DREAMLAND” to open up another interface where you can log in as three different people:
- Robert Oppen – Username: roppen | Password: trinity
- T. Walker – Username: twalker | Password: thanksdad
- Vannevar Bush – Username: vbush | Password: majestic1
Secret Achievements
Here is a list of secret achievements you can unlock, and a small how-to paragraph on how to unlock the respective achievement.
Just ask me nicely (15)
Break free from the torture chair.
Eaten by a Grue (15)
Play Zork on the terminal.
Insert Coin (5)
Play Dead Ops.
See Me, Stab Me, Heal Me (5)
Fire a Pack-a-Punched Ballistic Knife at a downed ally to revive them from a distance.
Cheat Codes
Here is a list of cheat codes that can be activated inside the game. These can only be entered inside the in-game console menu, so be sure to activate the console menu first.
How to Unlock Console Menu
To unlock console menu, head into the “Black Ops” directory and the “players” folder. Here should be a file named “config.cfg”. Open this file and search for
seta monkeytoy 0
change the value of this to:
seta monkeytoy 1
Save the config.cfg file and reboot the game. Press ~ key and you should be able to access the console now.
Cheats
|Cheat Code
|Result
|/god
|Enter God mode. Be invincible
|/demigod
|Become the Juggernaut
|/give all
|Get all weapons in your inventory
|/player_sustainammo 1
|Have Infinite ammunition
|/give ammo
|Receive an x amount of ammunition
|/noclip
|Able to move through walls
|/ufo
|Able to fly
|/g_speed [number]
|Move at a speed of [number]
|cg_drawfps 1
|Show FPS
|/devmap zombie_theater
|Play the “Kino Der Toten” Zombies map
|/devmap zombie_pentagon
|Play the “Pentagon” Zombies map
|/give [item_name]
|Spawn [item_name] in front of you
And these are all the COD Black Ops terminal cheats you’ll ever need.