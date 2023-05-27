Call of Duty: Black Ops Intel Locations “Closer Analysis” Guide

If you are into Achievements/Trophies, you can earn “Closer Analysis” Achievement/Trophy once you have collected all the Intels. You can refer to the following guide for hints on locations of all the Intels in Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Intel Locations

Operation 40

Intel Location #1

Intel is in the shed which Woods and Bowman breach just look behind RPG in the weapon cache you find in the garage.

Intel Location #2

When you are in the burning building, go to the right room on the second floor which Bowman comes out of shooting a guy in the chest, and you will find the Intel on the table lying there in the back.

Intel Location #3

You will find a plane hangar at the bottom when you rappel down a hill. Just go up the boarding stairs and you will find the Intel on top of the metal construction.

Vorkuta

Intel Location #4

When you are told to go to the roof, as Sergei tries to break into the armory. An Intel is lying on top of some comms equipment left to Reznov.

Intel Location #5

When you dive in with Sergei under Sergei to hit the door switch, don’t go upstairs yet first go to a room on your right, the Intel will be on top of a table on the left.

Intel Location #6

Just before the mission is about to end and you are about to get on the bike, get the Intel lying on the shelf by Reznov.

Executive Order

Intel Location #7

You will find an Intel on the third floor. Just look to the right side on one of the desks, be sure to grab it before you get the ladder to the roof.

Intel Location #8

Just after you breach into the control with C4, turn around to find the Intel lying in the back on the launch console.

Intel Location #9

The Intel is the on left on a desk by the window of the small command center in the bigger control room.

S.O.G.

Intel Location #10

After you complete the tank destroying part of the mission you will come across a large tent with lots of crates inside. Go inside and the Intel is on the left side.

Intel Location #11

After throwing the barrels on the trenches to light them up. Go down the hill and you will come across an underground bunker on the far left, inside it is the Intel on the left on the window facing downward.

Intel Location #12

Just as you go inside the burned Marine building, before exiting the building go to the right side and you will find an Intel just before the room with the American flag on the wall.

The Defector

Intel Location #13

After you have retrieved the defector, and are leaving the site with Reznov through the now unblocked exit. You will find a small room on the right side just before the projector with Intel inside.

Intel Location #14

When you are following the APC, you will take a right turn. Just before the turn, go straight through the gap between the two building there is building on the left, get the intel inside it sitting on a table by the TV.

Intel Location #15

When you are to hold a building till transport arrives, final stages of the mission. The Intel is in the building to your right with a white car parked outside while entering the area.

Go there, take a right and you will come across a broken wall. Go past this wall to retrieve the Intel sitting on the table.

Numbers

Intel Location #16

Take a right when you are to climb the ladder, you will have to go inside and out the room fast so that the poison doesn’t affect you. Once inside you can spot the Intel on a desk near a computer and retrieve the Intel.

Intel Location #17

When you are sliding down a metal roof, you can see the Intel in front of you on the ground in the fenced area. After eliminating the enemies simply go and grab the Intel.

Intel Location #18

When you are to retrieve the lost package, and you are moving from roof to roof.

Starting where you lost the package, go down two levels, and you will find the Intel lying on the metal roof just before going through the tunnel leading down.

Project Nova

Intel Location #19

You will find the Intel in the first building. After coming down the hill and not allowing anyone to surrender. Go upstairs eliminating all enemies and go to the next room.

The Intel is on the right on one of the desks near the map of North America.

Intel Location #20

You can retrieve the Intel which is lying on the desk in the room at the back of the white hanger.

Intel Location #21

When the countdown starts, you will have to go right when you reach the icy stairs you will see the Intel on the ground, just before you reach the ship.

Victor Charlie

Intel Location #22

When you are in the hut, and into the main room. You will find the Intel on the left side of the main room. You will enter the main room by taking left from the hut.

Intel Location #23

The Intel is lying on the floor in the hut you come across at the end of the village.

You will have to go right towards the river for the mission but instead, go straight towards the hut with the roof to get the Intel. You will come across this village right after you plant explosives.

Intel Location #24

When you reach the rat tunnels go left towards another tunnel leading Reznov, you will find the Intel lying on the ground at your right.

Crash Site

Intel Location #25

At the start of the level, instead of going to the boat go to your left towards the burning barrels. The Intel is lying on the crates near the barrels.

Intel Location #26

In the small path to your right just after getting off the boat. Go towards a big rock and search the area around it to find the Intel lying on the ground.

Intel Location #27

When you drop off the wings of the crashed plane, instead of going inside the plane to continue the mission search the ground and you will find the Intel lying there.

WMD

Intel Location #28

Before blowing up the generator using C4 go to the second room in the barracks to your left is the Intel lying on of the desks near the phone.

Intel Location #29

An Intel is lying on a small table in the room where enemies come to attack you, the second floor of the comms station.

Intel Location #30

In the warehouse covered with bombs, instead of going right towards the control room go straight and you will find the Intel lying on a desk near a blue barrel.

Payback

Intel Location #31

After going through the tunnel, go towards the area to your right and you will come across a large ammo room, the Intel is lying on the shelf/drawer inside.

Intel Location #32

Before you enter HIND helicopter, go to the right side of the camp and you will find a table with a radio and with it an Intel lying near it.

Intel Location #33

Before entering the building with Kravchenko inside, take left and you reach a place with dull light just look around to spot the Intel lying on some crates.

Rebirth

Intel Location #34

After killing the first guard you will see the Intel lying on the ground next to the crate to your left while moving out of the shipping container you used for hiding.

Intel Location #35

After you reach the laboratory go to the containment cell which is the central room, knife the enemy and get the Intel lying on the cage with a monkey inside.

Intel Location #36

When you reach your destination building it will catch fire. From there to the right of the destination building is a home, go inside towards the kitchen to spot the Intel on the shelves to the right.

Revelations

Intel Location #37

When you come across a crossway with a wall with 4 written over it, take left and you will find the Intel on the machine selling cigarettes.

Intel Location #38

After seeing the Vision, enter a hallmarked 132-3, take a right to a dead end, there is waste bin nearby you can grab the Intel which is inside it.

Intel Location #39

From the hallmarked 2, enter the office area and grab the Intel which is lying on the desk to your left.

Redemption

Intel Location #40

When you are told to take the rockets to destroy the helicopters. You will find the Intel to the left of the rockets on the ground after going through the large blue container.

Intel Location #41

During the time at which the enemies are using explosives on the bottom deck, you will enter a control room with a large table. Under the table on the far side of the floor is the Intel you seek.

Intel Location #42

From the room with a large World map head up some stairs to an overlooked room. After eliminating the enemies check for the Intel on the floor under the desk to your right.

Once you have collected all these Intel’s in Call of Duty: Black Ops, you will earn “Closer Analysis” Achievement/Trophy.