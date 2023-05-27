Call of Duty: Black Ops Weapons Guide – Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Best Weapons

Call of Duty: Black Ops is shaping well and like always, expectations are high for this upcoming installment of Call of Duty series. We have compiled a brief weapon guide so that you may have an idea about all the guns present in the game. Knowing the strength and weakness of a weapon can make a difference especially when it’s Multiplayer Mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Weapons

Primary Weapons feature various classes like Assault, SMG, LMG, Snipers, and Shotguns. You can use different attachments with these weapons.

Assault Rifles

Assault rifles are useful for medium-range shooting with precision and power. Some Assault Rifles have long-range compromising damage while others are more powerful but aren’t that accurate.

Following Assault rifles have been included in Black Ops:

M16

Famous for its 3 burst fire, M16 is a pretty popular weapon in FPS games. It is accurate with appreciable damage. Since it’s a heavy assault weapon, your agility will be compromised.

It’s the first weapon you start with and has a decently high damage rating.

Its attachments include the Extended Mags, Dual Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex Sight, Masterkey, Flamethrower, IR Scope, Silencer, and Grenade Launcher.

Enfield

This weapon is unlocked at Level 6. While it doesn’t do as much damage as the M16, it’s the first full-auto rifle that’s available for purchase.

You can add on Extended Mags, Dual Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex Sight, Masterkey, Flamethrower, IR Scope, Suppressor, and a Grenade Launcher.

M14

It’s a semi-automatic Assault Rifle with on burst fire. It is the same M14 for used in predecessors but this time it’s tweaked, and won’t be that accurate. However, it has low recoil and does a lot of damage.

The attachments are Extended Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex Sight, Grip, Masterkey, Flamethrower, IR Scope, Silencer, and Grenade Launcher.

FAMAS

FAMAS can be effective for long-range shooting and is unlocked at Level 14. If you are using stopping power, one well-placed shot can take down the enemy. It has lower recoil than the Enfield and does the same amount of damage.

The attachments are Extended Mags, Dual Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex, Masterkey, Flamethrower, IR Scope, Silencer, and Grenade Launcher.

Ak-47

I don’t think that AK 47 needs any introduction. This item can be regarded as the heart of Assault Rifles and you can unlock it at Level 38.

It does impressive damage and can be modified with Extended Mags, Dual Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex, Masterkey, Flamethrower, IR Scope, Silencer, and a Grenade Launcher.

AUG

Another Assault Rifle with impressive range accuracy and damage. This is unlocked at Level 26 and has very manageable recoil since it pulls in the same direction for every shot.

Its attachments include Extended Mags, Dual Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex, Masterkey, Flamethrower, IR Scope, Silencer, and a Grenade Launcher.

FAL

It’s a semi-automatic single fire mode weapon with good damage and accuracy. This gets unlocked at Level 32 and has less recoil than the M14.

Its attachments are Extended Mags, Dual Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex, Masterkey, Flamethrower, IR Scope, Silencer, and Grenade Launcher.

Commando

Unlocked at Level 44, this is another automatic Assault Rifle with average damage and impressive range. This weapon can be useful with a Red Dot Sight.

G11

This gun can be unlocked only when you have all other assault weapons. It has got a big magazine with 40 rounds and has a unique reloading mechanism.

It fires in a three-round burst that eliminates most players and has two attachments: A Low Power Scope and the Variable Zoom scope.

Galil

This weapon is unlocked at Level 20. It has the same damage as the FAMAS, but less recoil. Its attachments are the Extended Mags, Dual Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex, Masterkey, Flamethrower, IR Scope, Silencer, and Grenade Launcher.

Submachine Guns

Like rushing through the battlefield? You can’t go better than with the SMG. These weapons are extremely lethal in a short-range fight while their effectiveness keeps on decreasing with increased range.

This makes them ideal for speedrunning. Black Ops features following SMG’s.

MP5k

This is the same weapon used in Modern Warfare 2 with a few small changes.

The gun has now got a special grip and less recoil. It’s unlocked at Level 1 and comes with many attachments such as extended mags, ACOG sight, Red Dot Sight, Reflex Sight, Suppressor, and Rapid Fire.

Skorpion

This is unlocked at Level 7 and is one of the most commonly used SMG in shooting games.

It is quite efficient at short range but its damage decreases rapidly with increasing range to the extent that it’s the SMG that does the most harm to its target.

You can get the Extended Mags, Grip, Dual Wield, Suppressor, and Rapid Fire attachments to upgrade it.

MAC11

This gun is unlocked at Level 11. It has less range than Scorpion but better damage and fire rate. In terms of attachments; get the Extended Mags, Red Dot sight, Reflex sight, Grip, Dual Wield, Suppressor, and Rapid Fire for it.

AK 74U

This is the short version of Ak-47. This SMG is probably the best of among all as it is better than others when it comes to shooting slightly distant targets.

It does decent damage and comes with a good clip size but the gun’s recoil can be a problem. You can add Extended Mags, Dual Mags, ACOG sight, Red Dot Sight, Reflex Sight, Grip, Suppressor, Grenade Launcher, and Rapid Fire to it.

Uzi

It is also a famous SMG that you unlock at Level 23. It has high recoil but also a high fire rate with impressive short-range damage. Again it is not recommended in bigger maps where distant shooting is required.

Additionally, you can make to it include the Extended Mags, ACOG sight, Red Dot Sight, Reflex Sight, Grip, Suppressor, and Rapid Fire attachments.

Spectre

This SMG is unlocked at Level 41 and has got low recoil. It can prove to be handy when combined with a Dual Mag. Add the Extended Mags, ACOG sight, Red Dot Sight, Reflex sight, Grip, Suppressor, and Rapid Fire attachments to improve it

MPL

MPL is unlocked at Level 35 and has got low damage compared to other SMGs but makes up for it with a high rate of rapid-fire.

It has a great amount of recoil but it’s still worth getting with the following attachments: Extended Mags, ACOG sight, Red Dot Sight, Reflex sight, Grip, Suppressor, and Rapid Fire for it.

PM63

PM63 is unlocked at Level 29 and has a high rate of fire. It does a reasonably low amount of damage but makes up for it with low recoil. It can be used as an alternative to Ak74U.

You can get the Extended Mags, Grip, Dual Wield, and Rapid Fire attachments for it.

Kiparis

This is the final SMG in Black Ops and isn’t available until you’ve purchased all of the others.

It has the lowest recoil and can be improved with the Extended Mags, ACOG sight, Red Dot Sight, Reflex sight, Grip, Dual Wield, Suppressor, and Rapid Fire attachments for it.

LMGs

Since these weapons have got huge magazines, they can cause massive damage. But on the other hand, they are heavy which slows you down a lot and they take a longer time to reload.

They can be used for long-range shooting. Black Ops feature following LMGs:

HK21

The HK21 is a fully automatic light machine gun with low recoil, moderate rate of fire and a 30 round magazine. Attachments are Extended Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex Sight, and IR Scope.

RPK

It’s an automatic LMG that you unlock at Level 6. It comes with lower recoil and slightly better damage than HK21. Its attachments include Extended Mags, Dual Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex Sight, and IR Scope.

M60

This is unlocked at Level 21. You can spam a lot of fire with this weapon as it comes with a huge amount of bullets. Accuracy and Range are parallel to other LMG’s.

The attachments are the Extended Mags, ACOG, Red Dot, Reflex Sight, Grip, and IR Scope.

Death Machine (Care Package)

This is unlocked when you purchase the other LMGs. It has the same amount of damage but twice the firing rate of the HK and the RPK. The attachments are ACOG, Red Dot, Extended Mags, IR Scope, and Reflex Sight.

Snipers

Prefer stealth killing? Snipers are there for you. One-shot and there goes the target. Snipers are extremely dangerous at long range while they are extremely vulnerable at short range.

They can provide cover to other classes. Black Ops Features following Sniper Rifles:

Dragunov

This time Dragunov is looking good with different scope and zooming ability. It is comparatively lighter than other sniper rifles which increase the mobility of the player. It one shots players but requires 2 shots with a silencer.

You can add attachments like Extended Mags, ACOG, IR Scope, and Variable Zoom.

WA2000

This is unlocked at Level 10 and has a faster fire rate than the Dragunov and more manageable recoil but its slow switching can cause trouble. You can improve it with Extended Mags, ACOG, IR Scope, Silencer, and Variable Zoom.

L96A1

It’s a bolt action sniper rifle with better accuracy that you unlock at Level 27. Since the gun has got high recoil, you can’t afford to miss the target many times. However, you don’t need headshots as you can one-shot a player in the lower torso

The attachments are the Extended Mags, ACOG, IR Scope, Silencer, and Variable Zoom.

PSG1

The semi-automatic rifle which can be used when all the above rifles have been unlocked. It has higher recoil than the others so it’s not as useful. The attachments are Extended Mags, ACOG, IR Scope, Silencer, and Variable Zoom.

Shotguns

If snipers are one-shot kill form distance, then Shotguns are one-shot kills at short range. They are always fun to use. Black Ops feature following Shotguns:

Olympia

This is the default Shotgun. It’s a double-barreled, over-and-under weapon. Can fire one shot at a time.

SPAS-12

This one is unlocked at Level 24 and has got a better fire rate. In Black Ops, it is a semi-automatic rather than Pump Action style shotgun. The only attachment is the silencer.

Stakeout

Unlocked at Level 8, this is a weapon is pump-action, has four shots and the best range of any shotgun. The only attachment you can add is the Grip.

HS-10

Will be available after all other shotguns have been unlocked. It’s a semi-automatic and has 4 shots. It’s unique in that it’s the only Shotgun that can be dual-wielded.

Secondary Weapons

When you run out of primary weapon ammo, instead of reloading, switching to your secondary weapon is faster and hence a better option. Black Ops features the following Secondary weapons:

Pistols

Pistols can be useful for surprise shot range kills. If you are skillful enough, you can use them to take out targets at distant places.

M1911

Semi-automatic pistol with single fire mode. Its attributes are similar to those of ASP. The attachments are Iron Sights, Extended Mags, Dual Wield, and a Silencer.

ASP

It is the first pistol to be unlocked in multiplayer. It is similar in performance as M1.

Python

Python is a revolver with high damage and range that you unlock once you reach Level 18. It can be regarded as the most dangerous sidearm since it has higher damage than the three starting pistols, albeit with less ammo and higher recoil.

The attachments are the ACOG scope, Snub Nose, Speed Reloader, and Dual Wield.

Makarov

It’s another semi-automatic pistol with decent range and accuracy. Its attachments are Upgraded Iron Sights, Extended Mags, Dual Wield, and a Silencer.

CZ75

A semi-automatic pistol with great range and accuracy that you unlock once you purchase all the other pistols. It has the same damage as the starting pistols with lesser recoil.

The attachments include the Upgraded Iron Sights, Extended Mags, Dual Wield, and Silencer.

Launchers

You can blow things with them. Caution should be taken as their reckless use can harm you as well.

RPG-7

It’s the same as in previous versions of the game. It’s unlocked at Level 12 and has no lock on. It’s not really for pinpoint accuracy but instead, it’s useful for clearing out rooms while free firing.

On the plus side, you can hit air support if you’re lucky, and you get two shots.

M72 LAW

The major difference between this launcher and RPG is that M72 LAW has got vehicle Lock-on. It’s the first launcher you get in the game and can be free-fired at players, turrets or walls.

You can also lock on to aircraft but you only get one shot so be careful.

Strela-3

Unlocked at Level 30, this weapon can be used to target vehicles efficiently. It has a high range and since it has a lock-on system, you’re less likely to miss the aircraft you’re aiming at. The fact that you’re given 2 shots lends to that.

China Lake

It’s a pump-action grenade launcher with 2 shots. You unlock it at Level 48 and it has average range/accuracy.

Grim Reaper (Care Package)

Can launch multiple launchers without and reloads. So it can be used to take down aircraft and choppers quickly.

Misc. Weapons

There are also some unusual weapons in Black Ops:

Ballistic Knife

Unlocked at Level 15, this is a knife with the detachable blade. Once you hit the target, you can reclaim your knife and use it on another enemy.

Crossbow

Unlocked at Level 33, you can use this to fire either normal arrows or the explosive ones. Explosive Arrows will take some time before they explode.

Other

These are the weapons which can be used tactically or massively to destroy the enemy:

Tactical Equipment

Jammer

Motion Sensor

Tactical Insertion

C4

Claymore

Grenades

M67

Tomahawk

Semtex

Tactical Grenades

Nova Gas

Flash Bang

Willy Pete

Decoy

Concussion

Choose your favorite weapon class with a secondary weapon and let’s start the discussion which one is better and why.