Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Zalta Wa Shrine Guide

Zalta Wa shrine in Zelda BOTW is one of the relatively complex shrines in the game. Unlike some other trial shrines where you just have to fight an enemy, Zelda Breath of the Wild Zalta Wa shrine requires players to solve a trial involving two orbs.

If you are struggling to figure out the solution to the challenge within Zelda BOTW Zalta Wa shrine, let us help you out.

Zelda BOTW Zalta Wa Shrine location

Zalta Wa is along the road connecting the North and West Hyrule Plains. Along the road, you can find the Shrine near the Ridgeland Tower, just south of the Breach of Demise.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Two Orbs to Guide You trial solution

As is evident by the task message “Two orbs to guide you” for the Zalta Wa shrine in Zelda BOTW, Link has to basically employ the help of two balls to complete the shrine trial.

As soon as you enter the shrine, look to your right, and you will see a ball on a pedestal. If you pay attention to its surroundings, the pedestal is next to a ball socket switch. You need to shoot the ball so that it falls into the socket.

This switch unlocks the door that reveals a second ball for Link to get. Head to the ball and pick it up. You need this ball to complete the Zalta Wa shrine in Zelda BOTW. Now, opposite the first pedestal, you see two structures. One is in the middle, which acts as a spring when you activate it, and the second is a button.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Carry the ball to the button, and stand on it. It reveals a second ball socket switch inside the giant pyramid-like room there. Throw the ball inside this switch, activating the platform above this area, allowing you to get to the next area.

You need to use the spring in the center to get onto the platform. Hit the trigger, and you will be launched up, so you need to time your jump ideally to get up.

From the moving platform in the shrine, take the path to your left, and at the first turning platform, look at the pyramid structure where you found the 2nd switch. You will spot a chest in the corner. Glide to the chest to get a bow.

When done, again climb the moving platform, take the path to your right, get to the shrine end to get the Spirit Orb, and be done with the Zalta Wa shrine in Zelda BOTW.