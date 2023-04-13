Zelda: Breath Of The Wild To Quomo Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, To Quomo Shrine is one of the many shrines you will come across in the Hebra region. At To Quomo shrine in Zelda BOTW, your precision and pathway-building abilities will be tested. Let us guide you through the journey of the shrine while sharing the locations and methods to complete the To Quomo shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Where to find To Quomo shrine

It is one of the shrines where you don’t have to complete a trial or a quest to reveal its location. For Zelda BOTW To Quomo shrine, you need to travel to the Hebra region, where you will happen to see a cave on the northwestern side of it.

However, you may face some difficulty in finding the entrance. It is near the pool of water (the southeastern side of the shrine). With the above information, you can easily find the location of the To Quomo shrine.

The Hebra region is cold, so prepare some elixirs and recipes for cold resistance before heading out.

Zelda Breath of the Wild To Quomo shrine walkthrough

You will not enter the shrine now that you have learned about its location. How hard you try, you will not be able to open its doors. Although, there is one thing that helps you in this situation.

Return to the pool of water that you passed on the way and make a bridge using Cryonis. Ensure you properly build the bridge with the proper way to the gate. Take as much time as you want because it is necessary.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you are done making the bridge, pick up the snowball from the near and drop them on the bridge. If you have built the bridge properly, this ball must hit the shrine’s gate in Zelda Breath of the Wild and force it to open. It may take a few tries, so be patient because it is the only way to open the gate.

Now that you have solved this puzzle of the To Qyomo shrine in Zelda BOTW, you can quickly enter the shrine without worrying about finding any more puzzles in the shrine.

Open the treasure chest ahead, which will reward you with Royal Claymore. After getting this weapon, make your way to the exit, where you will find the monk (To Quomo), that will reward you with a spirit orb. With it, your Zelda Breath of the Wild To Quomo shrine completes.