Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Tho Kayu Shrine Guide

In Zelda BOTW, some shrines hold the trial inside of them; the trial for other shrines is just getting to them. Tho Kayu shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is one of these shrines in the middle of nowhere and guarded by a horrible beast. The entire trial of the shrine is getting to the shrine and revealing it.

This guide will help you get to the Tho Kayu shrine in Zelda BOTW and reveal it.

Zelda BOTW Tho Kayu Shrine location

Tho Kayu Shrine is located in the Gerudo Wasteland region of Hyrule. You can find the Tho Kayu shrine situated in the Toruma Dunes. To see it, you need to start at Gerudo Town and head directly west from the town into the desert.

Finding the shrine’s location means little, as a lot has to be done to reveal the Tho Kayu shrine in Zelda BOTW. As you travel, you get some small rocky cliffs overlooking the sandy desert. Along the edge of this cliff, you can find two braziers. From here, you can see a huge sand monster in the distance.

That monster is Molduga, and Molduga is protecting the shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild. You need to fight and defeat Molduga. Unfortunately, Molduga only jumps out of the sand to attack you, so you need to bait the boss and then attack it.

Molduga will always emerge underneath you. When it does, jump away, and you will be launched very high. Glide away, or shoot arrows at Molduga. Use the ability to slow down time as you aim when in the air.

We recommend using bomb arrows to defeat Molduga, as you can deal massive damage in a short amount of time. Some players might try standing on the small rocks or cliffs around the boss fight, but Molduga in Zelda Breath of the Wild won’t emerge if it can’t hit you.

After defeating Molduga, you can look around where the boss was initially. There are braziers on the four small rocks that you can set on fire. Set fire to all four braziers with a fire weapon or fire arrow. Once you have set all the braziers to fire, the shrine will arise from the sand.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Tho Kayu Shrine walkthrough

Well, you don’t have to complete the Tho Kayu shrine. Finding the shrine guardian, defeating it, and lighting the brazier in Zelda BOTW to reveal the shrine is all you have to do. After that, as you enter the shrine, you find a chest directly in front of you and the Shrine Altar behind it.