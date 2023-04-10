How To Farm Star Fragments In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Star Fragments are the most significant resource among many Zelda Breath of the Wild collectibles. Star Fragments are used for upgrading your armor equipment. Another use of Star Fragments is that it can be used in cooking.

Adding Zelda Breath of the Wild Star Fragments to a recipe will increase your health gained from the meal. Star Fragments are rare in the game as they cannot be bought from a merchant. So, getting your hands on them is a little tricky.

But, to help out with that, we have put this guide to help you farm star fragments in Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the easiest ways.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Star Fragments farming

The quickest and most common way to get the star fragments is by observing them from the Dualing Peeks. Fast Travel to the Shee Vaneer Shrine. On the right side of the shrine is the Dueling Peaks.

Now, get to the top of the peaks and light a fire regardless of what time you visit. Sit by the fire to wait until the morning. Now, again light the fire and sit by it to wait till the night.

When night arrives, the star fragments in Zelda BOTW will start to fall. Star fragments will randomly fall into the different locations between 9:15 PM to 2:55 AM. This will happen every night regardless of the moon’s phase or color.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Star fragments will fall where the direction of your camera is. Wait for the star fragments to fall in a location. Once you see one fall on the ground, immediately turn your scope and mark the location of the star fragment on the ground.

Star fragments falling in the water will disappear immediately. To avoid that, keep your camera frame to the right so that star fragments will fall in the Hyrule Fields in Zelda BOTW, away from the water.

Now, go to the nearest shrine to the star fragment’s marked location and collect it. Remember to collect the star fragment before 5:00 PM; otherwise, they will disappear. Collect as many star fragments at night until 5:00 AM and repeat the process.

Using this strategy, you can farm as many star fragments as you want in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.