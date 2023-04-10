Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sharo Lun Shrine Guide

Sharo Lun Shrine is another DLC Shrine in Legends of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Sharo Lun Shrine is a part of the 16 DLC shrines in the Eldin region. You can play this Shrine only when you play the DLC main quest Ex Champion Daruk’s Song.

This guide will help you to complete the Sharo Lun Shrine in Legend of Zelda BOTW:

Sharo Lun shrine location

The Sharo Lun Shrine is located at the top of the Death Mountains. But first, you must complete a trial to unlock the Shrine.

Go to the top of the mountain, and you will see the light blue circle on the south side. Go through the circle, and more circles will appear in a series heading to the east side. You can glide through the circle, but sometimes you must climb to pass the circles in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Go through all the circles, your trial will be completed, and the Sharo Lun Shrine will emerge from the ground. Head inside the Shrine and go down to start the trial.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Sharo Lun shrine walkthrough

Once you are at the starting point, head straight toward the platform to start the Blind Spots trial. You can see hanging crates moving into the flames from the left to the right sides.

Hang on the crates. The crates will carry you to the flames. To avoid the flames, simply hang onto the opposite side of the crates. There are two sets of flames that you have to avoid.

After passing the flames, you can jump down to another platform to start the second section of the Sharo Lun Shrine.

In this section, you have to hang on the crates just like before, but this time, the crates will move between the large spike blocks. You can hang on different sides of the crate accordingly. Also, you will face a Zelda BOTW guardian scout on the way.

After completing this section, jump down to the platform to start the last section of the Shrine. In this section, the crates will move between the flames, and it cannot be avoided by hanging on any of the sides.

But worry not, as there is a waterfall on the sides before the flame blocks. The waterfall has small platform steps. You have to use your Cryonis to create a small step between the gaps so you can climb the steps quickly in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Also, there will be chests falling between the last two steps. Create a Cryonis block on the falling path to get one of the falling chests. You can get unique items from the chest. Now, wait for the crates to cross the flames and jump above the flames from the platform to land on the crate.

After that, another waterfall will appear on the right side. Create Cryonis blocks to create steps on the waterfall and use them to climb up the platform. You can now see a giant blue light cube. Interact with the cube, and the guardian will give you the orb named Rudainia’s Emblem.

Your Sharo Lun Shrine in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is now completed, and now you can use this Shrine to travel fast.