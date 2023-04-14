Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sah Dahaj Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you will find shrines on your journey. Each one is either in the same or a different region than others. Sah Dahaj Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is one of the Eldin region shrines. Finding this shrine doesn’t require you to complete some puzzles.

You can easily conquer the Sah Dahaj Shrine in Zelda BOTW with the guide below.

Sah Dahaj Shrine location

Zelda BOTW Sah Dahaj shrine does not require you to perform or complete any tasks or trials to reveal its location. You can head to the Maw of Death Mountain (north of Foothill Stable) to locate it. You can see the shrine that is located below the enemy camp there.

Another way to reach there is to jump from the Eldin Tower and glide toward your east, and you will be able to spot the orange shrine from up. Once you have reached there, head inside to begin your hunt for the spirit orb.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Sah Dahaj shrine walkthrough

As you enter the Sah Dahaj shrine in Zelda BOTW, you will notice some dry leaves and a few lamps ahead with nowhere to go. Use the lamp ahead to light up the fire in the leaves or shoot a fire arrow at the leaves.

It will burn all the leaves in the area and the hidden boxes blocking your path. Move forward to the next room, where you will encounter a shrine Guardian in Zelda BOTW. Take it down using swords or any other weapon you feel comfortable with. Taking it down will drop some guardian-level things like guardian swords, etc.

Once it is down, climb the ladder and move to the next room ahead. The next room is also filled with dry leaves and a suspended lamp. You can either Light up a fire yourself or shoot down the lamp to burn the leaves and the wooden boxes blocking the path.

Once it is done, move forward, and you will find yourself in the big room with some burnable foliage ahead. Before moving forward, turn to the right and look up to see a chest.

You can either light up leaves below it to make the chest fall or use Magnesis to pull the treasure chest. Either way, open the chest and avail yourself of the Knight’s Bow. Once it is down, move to the fenced area, and you will see a switch below the concrete slab.

You cannot press the switch as you are on the opposite side of the fenced area. However, if you look closely, the slab is surrounded by dry leaves. Look for the leaves that can light up and shoot the fire arrow at them.

As they are burning, you see the slab falling. After some time, you will notice the slab has fallen on the switch, and a new door has opened. Head inside the door, and you will see the monk (Sah Dahaj) in Zelda Breath of the Wild. He will reward you with a spirit orb for completing the trial.