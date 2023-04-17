How To Get Royal Claymore In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Claymores are the strongest dual-handed weapons in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Zelda BOTW Claymore weapon has two variants in the game; Royal Claymore and Royal Guard Claymore. Both of them have different locations and benefits so it’s worth getting your hands on both variants of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Royal Claymore.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Royal Claymore stats and locations

This weapon was wielded by King Rhoam himself during the age of calamity. With a base damage of 52 and 40 durability, it is one of the sturdiest weapons Zelda: Breath of the Wild has to offer. Their attack can be stacked up with various armor sets like Barbarian armor.

Royal Claymores can be found inside treasure chests scattered throughout Hyrule and dungeons. The main areas from where this weapon can be found are Woodland Tower (respawn location), Coliseum Ruins and Hyrule Castle. It is also dropped by defeating the same Stalnox in Hyrule Castle dungeons which gives you the Hylian Shield.

The best way to find the Royal Claymore is by defeating Hinoxes. These monstrosities carry Royal weapons around their necks as necklaces. You can stealthily climb a sleeping Hinox to get Royal Claymore without creating a fuss.

Royal Claymore respawn location

Royal Claymore respawns every Blood Moon on top of the Woodland Tower or Skull Tower. It is to the North of Minshi Woods and South of Lost Woods. That makes these respawn locations the best way to farm Royal Claymore in Zelda BOTW.

After climbing the tower, instead of going down, move upwards. This tower is located inside a mountain shaped like a skull. Go to the top of the skull and you will find the Royal Claymore there. You can come here via teleportation on every blood moon to collect this legendary weapon for free.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Royal Guard Claymore stats and locations

These weapons were crafted by Shiekah Tribe for the Royal Guard of King Rhoam. Initially used against the armies of Ganon during the Age of Calamity, these weapons were soon discarded due to their extremely low durability. With a base attack damage of 72, it is a devastating dual-handed sword.

Sadly, Royal guard Claymore has only 16 durability making it practically useless against strong enemies. Royal Guard Claymore’s attack can also be stacked up using Barbarian armor or finding one with Attack Up++ perk.

Royal Guard Claymores can only be found inside Hyrule Castle. Search the treasure chests in the Lockup or Guard’s Chambers to find this weapon.

Royal Guard Claymore is a part of Castle Weapons and is used in the completion of a side quest called “The Royal Guard’s Gear“. This quest requires you to deliver all Royal Guard Weapons to Parcy near Riverside Stables.

Where to find the 116 damage Royal Guard Claymore

Royal Guard Claymore with 116 base damage is THE most powerful weapon in the game and is the best variant of Royal Claymores. This attack power can be increased up to 180 (max damage by claymores) by stacking 116 Royal Guard Claymore with proper perks and armor sets.

This version of Royal Guard Claymore in Zelda BOTW only spawns at a very particular location in Hyrule Castle. You can collect it from a dungeon below Hyrule Castle and the chances of it appearing again are very slim.

To reach the Hyrule Dungeon, start by teleporting to Katah Chuki Shrine, East of Quarry ruins and South to West Castle Town. Go to the North and after reaching a broken bridge right next to the Hyrule Castle, use Revali’s gale to glide towards the Southwest region of the castle.

You will see a hidden entrance with rails to the right. Enter this area to reach the West Passage. Go up to your left and break a wall with bombs. Keep going left until you reach the Lockup. Destroy Ganon’s Eye to unlock doors until you reach the very end, with a door that can only be lifted with an ice block using Cryonis rune.

The 116 Royal Guard Claymore is in the room to the right where the second eye of Ganon was. Don’t forget to pick up Hylian Shield by defeating a Stalnox in the same Lockup area before leaving.